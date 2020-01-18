BenFred: Seems like it's just a matter of time until the designated hitter comes to the National League

Cardinals Winter Warm-Up is, more or less, a nesting doll of baseball traditions.
Crack open the annual baseball event at the Hyatt Regency at The Arch, and what you will find is a series of smaller traditions, from the longtime souvenir salesmen praying for decent weather, to the line of red that builds outside the hotel doors on day one.
One of the mini traditions is a Cardinals fan asking president of baseball operations John Mozeliak about one of the National League's beloved traditions.
We’re talking, of course, about the NL’s resistance of the DH.
Swing away, Mo.
"Ah, the DH question," Mozeliak said Saturday morning during this year's trip to the main ballroom stage. "My answer keeps evolving every year. To the point I start to get booed. But, I would imagine, in the future, that it has the potential to happen. As the game is starting to see more balance in the sense of where, we are already seeing the 26-man roster, I think you are trying to look at what interleague play might look like in the future, it would not shock me to see the DH in the National League.”
A quick scan of the room showed no buckled knees and no fainting.
If there were wails, they were muffled.
The building did not collapse.
Life continued.
Mozeliak isn’t rooting for it, exactly. He is simply looking ahead. It’s almost inevitable, and it could arrive as soon as the new collective bargaining agreement that will be negotiated after the 2021 season.
More and more team owners seem open to using the inclusion of the DH in the NL as a bargaining chip in what could become contentious negotiations between players and owners who are at odds over how the game's mushrooming revenue is spent.
Position players who have been marginalized by baseball’s adherence to the aging curve — as in, 30 is the new 40 — have realized that bringing the DH to the NL could create staying power for guys with bats that outlast their legs.
More fans — not all, but more — are willing to admit that it’s not all that fun to watch pitchers hit. National League arms slashed a whopping .131/.161/.168 last season. Woof.
My chats at STLToday are often filled with DH debate. I’m for it, which is rare around here. I emphatically call baloney on Cardinals fans who say they will stop watching NL baseball if the rule jumps leagues.
The debate is fun. The outcome? Sure seems like it's just a matter of time.
"Ten years ago, when I was sitting up here, I said it had no chance,” Mozeliak told fans here at Winter Warm-Up on Saturday. “The game is changing. The game is evolving. And so too are our rules. So, I do think it's potentially happening."
The sooner, the better.