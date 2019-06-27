Since Cardinals manager Mike Shildt turned Wednesday's pregame meeting with reporters into an impromptu "State of the Cardinals" speech, his words have been dissected, debated and discussed everywhere from Busch Stadium to your favorite drinking hole.
Shildt knew this would happen.
I'm not sure he will love all of the feedback.
Shildt knew some would not receive it well.
I wonder if he underestimated how many.
That's if Shildt hears the feedback, of course. It's always hard to say, considering managers and players tend to mix messages when they address media and/or fan perception of their team.
We are told the leaders and players don't worry about the outside noise. Yet then we are told they think the outside noise can be too negative? Which one is it?
That irony and a few more important things jumped out to me after listening to and reading Shildt's comments. Full disclosure, I was not at the ballpark on Wednesday. Multiple Post-Dispatch colleagues were. You can find their take on the events here, and here. Here's what stands out to me after sleeping on it:
• Rarely does a coach or manager's attempt to reshape the view of a fan base work.
Shildt's intent was clear. He wanted to stick up for his players. He wanted to take some heat off of them. Hopefully they respect that and respond to it, because Shildt has now directed the public criticism toward him. And perhaps that was part of his plan all along. Understand some thought went into this. It was the final home game before the All-Star break. The Cardinals won't be back at Busch Stadium until July 12. Shildt wanted to make his speech before then.
Between the Blues' Stanley Cup run and the return of Albert Pujols, these past few weeks had to have been jarring for Cardinals players. They are used to being The Show, all the time. The Blues used to get sick of being held up to the Cardinals in a negative light. Now the shoe is on the other foot. Fans booing Michael Wacha for walking Pujols was noticed. Perhaps Shildt, after taking the pulse of the talk around the team during his Monday golf tournament, figured his guys needed a boost. It did not seem to make much of a difference in the loss that followed.
• Shildt should praise and defend his team's defense.
The Cardinals have committed the second-fewest errors (38) in the National League. Shildt and his coaches have cleaned up the ragged defense that was a disaster in seasons past. I don't necessarily think this has been under-covered, but the manager is on very solid ground here. The Cardinals' defense had eroded when Shildt took over. It's back to being a strength now.
Unfortunately, it can't score runs.
• And Shildt should praise his team’s baserunning. FanGraphs’ Baserunning metric scores the Cardinals at a plus-7.6 runs above average. That's second-best in baseball, which is even more impressive when you consider that this team is not exactly dripping in game-changing speed. The Cardinals used to be aggressive. Now they are smart and opportunistic. According to Stats LLC, the Cardinals are in the bottom-10 among MLB teams in unforced team errors on the basepaths. That includes running into outs, getting picked off, etc. The Cardinals used to battle it out for the lead in this category. Under Shildt, that has changed.
Again, this has not been under-covered. A recent media session with Shildt focused extensively on his team's improved approach on the bases. And again, you have to hit to get baserunners. Tommy Edman can't do it all by himself.
• No problem here with Shildt showing some fire. I’ve advocated for it. I assumed it might flare toward the parts of the team that are not working, not in defense of the parts that are working. Shildt should realize that unpredictable starting pitching and lackluster offense are going to get more attention than crisp defense and strong baserunning.
And he should understand the weight of Cardinals' fans wait for a return to the postseason. If everything was upbeat in Cardinals country, Shildt would not have been promoted to replace former manager Mike Matheny. If this team wants to build a wall between itself and seasons past, great. That's actually smart. Worked for the Blues.
But don't expect the fans to do the same. And don't expect media to ignore a trend that says this team's trajectory has, to this point, mirrored that of the recent teams that missed the postseason.
• Here's what I wish Shildt would have added: “We are staying alive, which is not bad for a team that is (a) waiting for two of its most entrenched, critical hitters — Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter — to escape from career-worst first halves; (b) rolling out a rotation that lacks two talented arms — Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes — that have gone from expected game-changers to pitching a combined 18 MLB innings this season; and (c) treading until the front office does something that helps."
• I'm cool with the Cardinals' terrible May no longer being a talking point. I would prefer to look at the season as a whole. The Cardinals are 40-39. They are 15-17 against teams in their own division. And they are now 20-26 against teams that entered Wednesday night’s games with a winning percentage of .500 or above.
The Cardinals are not a bad team, but they don’t look like a first-place team to a fan base that is tired of missing the postseason. And remember the Cardinals' public goal for this season: Reclaim the National League Central.
Shildt says he sees a first-place team in the Cards. Fans (and media) are going to need to see more before they agree.