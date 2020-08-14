BenFred: Soccer for all is the message from St. Louis City SC

The crest, a creation of a small army of local designers, includes an abstract nod to the Gateway Arch.

A theme is clear.

“An identity that stands for more than just soccer, but for our entire region,” St. Louis City SC CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said during a virtual reveal hosted at Harris-Stowe State University, a close neighbor to the soccer stadium site. “There is a resurgence happening right now in St. Louis. And this club will be at the heart of it, celebrating St. Louis’ past, but more importantly, always looking forward. Our club’s goal is to unite the entire region — North, South, East and West through soccer as one city.”

Make sure that last line sinks in.

It says a lot about the fragmentation that can be found across our region that a soccer team selecting the word “City” could be viewed as a polarizing decision. And still the MLS4TheLou ownership group picked it. One reason was because it was the name the group heard most often from fans. Another reason was because the group, as Betz and chief brand architect Lee Broughton explained in an interview, wants to “expand the definition” of the word. That sentiment was powerfully expressed by St. Louis native and award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown during a video incorporated in the reveal.