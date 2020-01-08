BenFred: Some myth-busting needed in the Ozuna debate

Ozuna’s age, 29, is not working against him.

His counting-stat clout improves if you include his final season in Miami. Of the 17 outfielders who have played more than 1,000 innings in each of the last three seasons, Ozuna leads the pack in RBIs (301) and ranks third in home runs (89).

His career-worst .259 batting average on balls in play suggests his 2019 statistics lacked luck. Multiple projections think Ozuna will surpass a .500 slugging percentage, 30 homers and 100 RBIs in 2020.

Ozuna’s camp has stressed certain advanced statistics from 2019 to make the case he could be coming off his best year in terms of batting approach.

Ozuna’s average exit velocity (91.8 mph) was 17th-best in baseball last season. His percentage of barreled baseballs per plate appearance (8.6 percent) was 28th-best, and he performed well against high-velocity arms and pitchers who attacked him up in the zone, an increasing approach during the launch-angle craze. Ozuna’s expected weighted on-base average (.379) was 24th-best in the game, seven points higher than his breakout 2017 season.

Expected weighted on-base average is a Statcast darling data point that uses exit velocity and launch angle to determine the likelihood of a hit based on quality of contact instead of the actual result.