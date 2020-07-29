BenFred: Some things about baseball haven't changed. Here's one: Don't mess with Albert Pujols.

Wrong.

Cortes, it looked from afar, was showing off by breaking out the hitch in his giddy-up.

Pujols put a stop to that.

He gave Cortes’ two-strike, two-mistake sinker a 373-foot ride over the left field fence for the first home run of his season.

From afar, it looked like Pujols was not pleased with the attempt to make him look foolish. At least I think that's a fair interpretation of the stare Pujols gave the pitcher while he trotted the bases. If there was a thought bubble over Pujols' head, it probably would have said something like: 'Did you forget who you were pitching to?"

The solo blast was career home run No. 657 for Pujols, meaning he is now just three home runs shy of tying Willie Mays for fifth on the all-time list. Cortes became one of the more memorable members in the club of 423 pitchers Pujols has homered against.

“He was frisky tonight, and played really well,” Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “You just see the bounce in his step. He was ready to rock and roll.”