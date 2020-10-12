BenFred: Sounded like Mizzou's Drinkwitz used Saturday spotlight to circle wagons in recruiting battle against Sooners

So, for those who wondered why Drinkwitz was referencing the Tigers’ old Big 12 foe following a massive SEC win, there’s my guess.

Drinkwitz knows verbal commitments are not binding and that nothing is official until the scholarship papers are signed.

He knows the best time to deliver a needle-moving recruiting message is on the field after a thrilling upset.

He knows Oklahoma has been pulling great football players out of Missouri, especially St. Louis, for years.

Check out this rundown from preps guru David Kvidahl: Burden is the latest area standout to pick Oklahoma. Lutheran North defensive end and 2017 Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year Ronnie Perkins is a junior at Oklahoma. Parkway North offensive and defensive lineman Michael Thompson signed with Oklahoma in 2018. Pattonville offensive lineman Marquis Hayes is a redshirt junior after he signed with the Sooners in 2017. Webster Groves defensive end and tight end Noah Arinze signed with Oklahoma last December. The last area standout receiver to verbally commit to Oklahoma was De Smet’s Duron Neal in 2012.