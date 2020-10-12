BenFred: Sounded like Mizzou's Drinkwitz used Saturday spotlight to circle wagons in recruiting battle against Sooners

Did anyone else catch first-year Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz's post-game SEC Network interview on the field after the Tigers stunned defending champion and 17th-ranked LSU on Saturday in CoMo?
“To Boomer,” Drinkwitz said to the camera out of the blue. “Nobody circles the wagons like Mizzou.”
From the SEC Network Postgame: Congrats to Eliah Drinkwitz! What a memorable 1st win for the new Mizzou head football coach! pic.twitter.com/rjdkC63I96— Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) October 10, 2020
Drinkwitz didn’t explain the quote in the moment. Perhaps he will during one of his media sessions this week. I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't.
That's because I'll bet the message arrived loud and clear to certain recipients, and I don't think the sole recipient was broadcaster Chris 'Boomer' Berman, who often hollered, "Nobody circles the wagon like the Buffalo Bills!"
One day before Mizzou’s win, St. Louis five-star receiver Luther Burden, a Cardinal Ritter star in the 2022 class, verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. Boomer Sooner. Bummer for Mizzou.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Burden is ESPN’s No. 47 prospect in the 2022 class. He's believed to be the No. 1 prospect in Missouri. He has a nickname "Touchdown Luther" and the numbers that back it up. The All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore has totaled 2,046 yards and 28 touchdowns on 93 catches in 19 career games. Now a junior, he listed Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and . . . Missouri as finalists before picking the Sooners.
So, for those who wondered why Drinkwitz was referencing the Tigers’ old Big 12 foe following a massive SEC win, there’s my guess.
Drinkwitz knows verbal commitments are not binding and that nothing is official until the scholarship papers are signed.
He knows the best time to deliver a needle-moving recruiting message is on the field after a thrilling upset.
He knows Oklahoma has been pulling great football players out of Missouri, especially St. Louis, for years.
Check out this rundown from preps guru David Kvidahl: Burden is the latest area standout to pick Oklahoma. Lutheran North defensive end and 2017 Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year Ronnie Perkins is a junior at Oklahoma. Parkway North offensive and defensive lineman Michael Thompson signed with Oklahoma in 2018. Pattonville offensive lineman Marquis Hayes is a redshirt junior after he signed with the Sooners in 2017. Webster Groves defensive end and tight end Noah Arinze signed with Oklahoma last December. The last area standout receiver to verbally commit to Oklahoma was De Smet’s Duron Neal in 2012.
Before Neal, though, there was a standout receiver at Kirkwood who initially pledged his commitment to Oklahoma – then flipped and signed with Mizzou, where he became one of the biggest and brightest stars in the program’s history during the rise of the Gary Pinkel era. That receiver’s name was Jeremy Maclin. Perhaps you’ve heard of him.
Time will tell if Drinkwitz and his staff can sway Burden.
If Drinkwitz did indeed use Saturday's spotlight to make his latest pitch, that was a pretty sharp play call on a day he made many of them.
Mizzou fans were busy celebrating their team's big win.
Their coach was back in recruiting mode before he walked off the field.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.