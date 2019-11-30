COLUMBIA, Mo. — The spotlight is now on Jim Sterk.
When Mizzou’s athletics director shared the news of Barry Odom’s firing with the fourth-year football coach in a Saturday morning meeting, Sterk sidestepped a relatively safe option to pick the path that will likely cement Sterk’s legacy at Mizzou.
We just found out that Sterk is serious about this top-25 thing. Since he stepped on campus in August of 2016, Sterk has made it clear that he wants a top-25 football program to be the doorstep of his athletics department. Odom’s fourth season was supposed to be the one. It wasn’t.
The Tigers face-planted at Wyoming, spoiling an offseason of hype. Then the Tigers followed up five consecutive home wins with five consecutive losses before an empty season-ending win against Arkansas. The Tigers had one of the most desirable schedules in the SEC, a graduate transfer quarterback many schools in the nation wanted, a ton of returning and experienced talent on offense, and a defense that was positioned to be its most sound in Odom’s tenure. They lost four games to underdogs and did not come close to pulling off a season-saving upset. A six-win season is rarely this underwhelming. Sterk’s money line in the press release captured that sentiment.
"As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program," Sterk said. "However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season. This decision was difficult to make but was necessary."
Injuries took a big chunk out of the Tigers. Linebacker Cale Garrett’s absence was huge. Kelly Bryant’s physical limitations at quarterback due to knee and hamstring problems limited the offense significantly. Injuries were not the only issue, though.
Derek Dooley, the offensive coordinator Odom hired despite zero play-calling experience in Dooley’s past, had no answers. The depth chart did not have a decent option after Bryant was injured; that’s on recruiting. An offensive line that returned three starters played terribly all season as multiple shifts along the line eroded what little confidence existed there. Key play-makers like Albert Okwuegbunam and Larry Rountree faded in front of our eyes. The defense was weak in the secondary. Backup quarterbacks gave Mizzou’s defense fits. The Tigers committed too many brain-dead penalties all season long. Players kept saying they would run through walls for Odom, but they just kept bashing their heads into the same walls.
If Sterk wanted to buy himself time, he could have cited that hollow, season-ending win against Arkansas, the postseason ban and Odom’s all-around likability with another chance. He could have ignored the troubling signs of Odom-coached teams — losses to underdogs, few upsets of favorites, wild swings of wins and losses— and licked his wounds from taking a loss in his appeals battle with the NCAA. He could have tried to convince us this season was soured by the cloud of the appeal and the injuries to Bryant and Garrett.
Many figured Sterk would take this approach.
Many were wrong.
Sterk made a more difficult decision instead. He dropped a .500 coach. He challenged himself to find and hire a coach who can make Mizzou a consistent top-25 team. He revealed his doubts that Odom could take the program there, and he took action.
That’s what we really learned about Sterk on Saturday. Those who said he was too timid or too indecisive to make this kind of move misread the quiet AD. He made his goals clear. They were not reached after four seasons. Now it’s on him to land a coach who can make it happen.
We are about to find out what kind of relationship Sterk has developed with Mizzou boosters. Mizzou is missing its share of the SEC postseason revenue pie due to this year’s postseason ban. It is buying out Odom and his staff. On top of that, it has to come up with the cash to secure a coach and staff that will secure that top-25 foothold.
We are about to find out what kind of salesman Sterk can be. I remember people saying no one would want the Mizzou basketball job before Sterk plucked Cuonzo Martin from Cal. Tigers hoops had been one of the Power 5’s most irrelevant programs for three years. Sterk found the money and a better coach.
Now Sterk has to pitch Mizzou football, which should be easier. An SEC job is always desirable. Odom, to his credit, moved the program forward after a hectic 2015 season that included protests on campus and former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel’s resignation. This is not a full rebuild. It wasn’t when Odom was promoted, and it certainly isn’t now.
Already, the bickering between Odom backers and Sterk supporters has started.
This happens any time a program makes a change before it becomes so obvious no one can object.
The truth is, we don’t yet know how to judge Sterks’ move. It’s only half-finished.
Does he dare make a splash like Lane Kiffin? Can he pull Matt Campbell from Iowa State? Is a fast-rising offensive coordinator (Joe Brady) the answer? Or is there a less-proven name who will be a big name soon, like Will Healy at Charlotte, who Sterk will look smart for grabbing first?
Sterk is 63. He won’t be doing this forever. Odom is 43. He will be coaching again soon, and could be a head coach somewhere else sooner than most realize.
This will likely go down as Sterks’ biggest decision in his time at Mizzou. Five years from now, Sterk’s Saturday firing of Odom could look shortsighted, or smart. We won’t know until we find out which coach Sterk can land.