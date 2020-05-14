BenFred: Still mad about the idea of a universal DH? Cardinals fans should consider the advantages

A quiet part of the reason the National League’s resistance to the DH has thawed over the years is because NL owners have realized the American League’s ability to use the DH has put the NL at a disadvantage when it comes to signing and keeping certain players. American League teams can afford to offer more years and more dollars to hitters who can age into the DH spot, an option that is not available to the NL until the two leagues that compete for the same prize are playing by the same rules. The best players tend to receive the biggest, longest contracts. Having a DH spot to shift them to at the tail end of the contract can justify adding another year to a deal. Another year can be the difference in winning a battle for a free agent, or the extension that keeps a star from becoming one.