BenFred: Sure seems like it's just a matter of time until the designated hitter comes to the National League

Mozeliak isn’t rooting for it, exactly. He is simply looking ahead. It’s almost inevitable, and it could arrive as soon as the new collective bargaining agreement that will be negotiated after the 2021 season.

More and more team owners seem open to using the inclusion of the DH in the NL as a bargaining chip in what could become contentious negotiations between players and owners who are at odds over how the game's mushrooming revenue is spent.

Position players who have been marginalized by baseball’s adherence to the aging curve — as in, 30 is the new 40 — have realized that bringing the DH to the NL could create staying power for guys with bats that outlast their legs.

More fans — not all, but more — are willing to admit that it’s not all that fun to watch pitchers hit. National League arms slashed a whopping .131/.161/.168 last season. Woof.

My chats at STLToday are often filled with DH debate. I’m for it, which is rare around here. I emphatically call baloney on Cardinals fans who say they will stop watching NL baseball if the rule jumps leagues.

The debate is fun. The outcome? Sure seems like it's just a matter of time.