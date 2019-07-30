See what columnist Ben Frederickson has to say about the region's teams in his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
BenFred takes Cards, Blues, Mizzou and trade deadline questions and comments in his weekly chat
Most Popular
-
BenFred: Cardinals will be kicking themselves if this flawed Cubs team wins Central
-
Bader demoted to Memphis; 'light activity' for Yadi; Carpenter (0 for 19) stays on rehab
-
Cardinals send struggling Bader (eight for 78) to Memphis, recall Thomas
-
Goold: Read the complete Q-&-A about MLB's trade deadline from his Cardinals chat
-
Hochman: Wild few days loom for Cardinals as trade deadline arrives with Cubs in town