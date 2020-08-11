BenFred: Team STL casts compelling net in depositions for relocation lawsuit against Rams

Because of a law passed last year, lawyers in a case like this must receive the court’s approval to conduct more than 10 depositions. They must also receive the court’s approval if they want to extend one of the depositions beyond one seven-hour day. Team STL wants Goodell, Kroenke, Demoff and Grubman, the former relocation point man during the relocation rip-job, for two seven-hour days a piece. Oh, and Team STL also wants to conduct 38 other depositions.

No joke.

And that request probably will be approved, considering the scope of the lawsuit covers years and includes 90 named defendants.

“The individuals sought to be deposed are named parties to this case and have important information central to the issues at stake in this action,” states the motion. “By the NFL’s own admission as confirmed by relevant meeting minutes, the noticed individuals were present for the relocation vote and know what was said and done before and during that meeting. Additionally, some were members of the NFL’s Los Angeles Opportunities Committee that was tasked with responsibility concerning a possible relocation of one or more clubs to Los Angeles. Each proposed deponent possesses unique, relevant evidence that Plaintiffs cannot obtain by any other means.”

Reading the full 42-person deposition list, the mind races.