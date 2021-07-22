BenFred: Thanks to smart move nearly 10 years ago, Mizzou can be spectator in latest conference realignment drama

Speaking of assumptions, I can't imagine everyone at Mizzou is thrilled with the development, but assumptions the Tigers will come out scratching and clawing are premature and perhaps inaccurate. Most of the prominent athletics department and academic leaders who were anti-Texas during the last great realignment debate have been replaced by newer hires who don't have nearly as much animosity toward the Longhorns. They're as likely to be good SEC soldiers as they are bitter Big 12 exes. Second-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz made the first public comments by a Mizzou representative on the matter late Wednesday night, shortly after arriving at the Wynfrey Hotel for SEC media days. He didn't protest. He turned it into a recruiting pitch, texting players he's competing with Texas and Oklahoma to sign the news, telling them even the Longhorns and Sooners want to come to the SEC.

Even if Texas A&M and Mizzou did vote to block the addition of their old Big 12 foes, and again I'm not sure Mizzou would, there would still need to be two more "no" votes to stop the additions, according to SEC bylaws. Who else would say no? It takes 11 to say yes.