BenFred: The Cardinals are baseball's hottest team since the trade deadline. Here's why.

Nolan Arenado was asked late Saturday night in the Cardinals clubhouse at Busch Stadium if his club had made a statement against the Braves in their comeback win.

“Let’s win tomorrow, he said. “And then it will be a nice little statement series win.”

Done.

The Cardinals did just that against the defending World Series champions on Sunday night, overcoming a rain delay and Dansby Swanson’s seventh-inning home run to do so.

Considering how the Yankees have been falling apart since the Cardinals swept them here in early August, this series win against Atlanta felt like an even bigger measuring-stick moment. The Braves were just as hot as the Cardinals. And the Cardinals roared back to beat the Braves twice in dramatic fashion after a dud of a series opener. Impressive statement, indeed.

Here's another one: The Cardinals are baseball’s hottest team since the trade deadline, when teams took (or didn’t) their best shot at strengthening weaknesses for the stretch run. Let’s crunch some numbers.

Wins: Seems like the right place to start, right? The Cardinals, who are now 20 games above .500, have the most since the trade deadline. They’re 20-6 since August 2. That puts them ahead of the Dodgers (19-5), the Phillies (17-9), the Mets (17-10) and the Braves (17-9). The National League has some soaring teams. But none since the deadline have managed to match the Cardinals’ trajectory. They have benefited from a softer second half than some others, no doubt. They have also swept the Yankees, won a series against the division-rival Brewers and claimed a series against the red-hot Braves. The Cardinals have lost back-to-back games just once since the All-Star break and not since July 26. That was the first of two games in Toronto after a loss in Cincinnati, when they were playing without both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Other than that, the Cardinals have followed every second-half loss with a win, or flurry of them. Encouraging.

Pitching: Since the trade-deadline upgrades to the rotation added Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery to the mix, Cardinals starters have produced a 3.37 ERA while providing the second-most innings (152.1) innings in MLB. For a starting staff that doesn’t wow with strikeout stuff, keeping the ball both on the ground and in the ballpark are musts. The Cardinals are doing that. The rotation’s groundball percentage (49.5 percent) is the highest in MLB since the deadline. Its walk percentage (6.3 percent) is among MLB’s 10 lowest during that time. And the percentage of home runs surrendered per fly ball (5 percent) is the lowest in baseball. The solid rotation has minimized a bullpen that is in search of answers. Cardinals relievers have combined to produce a 4.46 ERA and three blown saves since the trade deadline. The hollering about the fifth spot in the rotation and who could be the best to fill it is fair, but it's perhaps clouded the big picture. This rotation is solid, and should be improving soon. The bullpen needs some answers to emerge.

Offense: The Cardinals focused on pitching at the trade deadline and bet on their internal options to provide enough run production. It's working. Since then the Cardinals lead baseball in average (.289), on-base percentage (.369) and slugging percentage (.510). Their post-deadline on-base plus slugging percentage is an MLB-high .879 OPS. The Dodgers are second, at .844. The Braves are third, at .798.

Two of the top-three qualifying OPS producers since the trade deadline call the Cardinals lineup home. You know the names. It’s likely National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt (1.205 OPS since trade deadline) and potential MVP runner-up Nolan Arenado (1.149 OPS since trade deadline) among qualifying hitters. Not to be overlooked is Albert Pujols, who has cranked out a 1.335 OPS in a smaller sample size (50 at-bats) since the trade deadline. And then there is Lars Nootaar (.991 OPS since trade deadline), who ranks 11th among qualifying MLB hitters in OPS during this span. Trading Harrison Bader to the Yankees for Jordan Montgomery opened more playing time for Nootbaar. To say he’s taken advantage of it would be an understatement.

Do the Cardinals need more guys to get going? Yes. Specifically Tyler O'Neill, who dropped the hammer on the Braves Sunday night after working a walk-off walk Saturday. But don't let one hitter or lineup spot distract from the overall production.

The Cardinals have crushed an MLB-high 44 homers since the deadline; no other club has more than Milwaukee’s 38. Meanwhile the Cardinals’ 9.6 percent walk rate is the third-highest in MLB in this window. And their 18.2 percent strikeout percentage is the second-lowest.

Lots of homers. Lots of walks. Few strikeouts. Killer results. And this is not just a trade-deadline trend.

The Cardinals since the All-Star break have turned in baseball’s highest hard-contact rate (36.2 percent). They are hammering the ball, and forcing pitchers to give them offerings they can hammer. The post-deadline Cardinals are now swinging at pitches outside of the zone just 29.7 percent of the time, per FanGraphs. That’s down from their already stingy season average. You have to throw these guys strikes to get them out, and they are punishing strikes they can hit when they get them. Since the All-Star break, the Cardinals are now averaging an MLB-high one home run every 20.03 at-bats. Crazy.

The Cardinals are going to get their chance to prove they are one of baseball's best teams.

Right now, they certainly are its hottest.