BenFred: The Cardinals' spending has not been what is holding them back in World Series championship chase

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: I'm not suggesting the Cardinals should abandon the sustained-success model, but shouldn't they show more willingness to spend beyond their budget when there is a need that needs to be addressed?

A: The team's self-imposed budget too often seems to be treated like a hard salary cap, but I don't think their problem is spending.

A bigger issue as of late has been not getting enough out of their investments.

I think, more than anything, the biggest problem is too much rigidity.

The Cardinals are at times too locked into their predetermined plans of how things hopefully work out over the course of the season.

They have a plan in place when they head to spring training, so they are reluctant to change it during that time. Changes can always be made during the season, right?

They have a plan in place when the season starts, so they are reluctant to make significant changes during the season. There's always the trade deadline, right?

The problem with that approach can become what we have observed in past seasons, where the deadline arrives and the team is more or less in the mix but not so much that bigger, bolder moves are warranted.

So, the Cardinals do some minor things, teams with a better shot go bigger and bolder, and the Cardinals wind up being in and out of the playoffs in a hurry.

If there's not going to be more nimbleness and aggressiveness during the season, and more proactive moves made once it starts, then there need to be fewer what-ifs entering the season.

At least if something is going to change.

If the Cardinals can turn on a dime to fire a manager, you would think they can move faster to address needs that could help the next one as those needs become clear.

Q: Are you ready to share your thoughts about the Super Bowl — or still too soon?

A: I'm a big boy. I can take it. The Bengals did enough to get our hopes up. I figured they better have a 10-point lead to avoid funny business that came with the league's gravitational pull toward wanting the Rams to win. A four-penalty game until three flags were thrown on the Rams' touchdown drive after they got into a third-and-8 scenario with something like a minute and a half left was…certainly interesting.

Yes, the refs botched the missed facemask that helped Cincinnati score, too. But missing a call isn't the same as making one up, is it? Anyway, I can be happy for Aaron Donald, who played here, and Cooper Kupp, who is a heck of a player, and really all of the players, including Matthew Stafford, who finally gets to celebrate after years of loss in Detroit. But I would be lying if I told you I didn't rush to change channels once it was time to hand the trophy over.

I have felt Kroenke closure since the lawsuit settled. Truly. At least the St. Louis region got a good chunk of change out of the deal. Let's hope the money won in the settlement is put to good use. The politicians are on the clock to make it count, not waste it. I hope they leave a good legacy with their choices.

Q: Should Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz worry about the transfer of whichever quarterback does not get the edge on starter during this spring camp? Wouldn't letting the roster get down to one starter and a true freshman in Sam Horn be a risk?

A: You can't worry about guys transferring if they don't win the job. You can only offer a fair chance to compete, make the pick you think is best, and roll with the punches after that.

My advice would be to go get a transfer QB after the spring carousel turns, one who has a better chance of leading this team to a better season than any of the current three options. If one is not out there or can't be had, so be it, but I bet one will be. I wrote about that for Tuesday's paper. I think the headline led to some confusion. I certainly wasn't suggesting it's "easy" to go out and find the next Joe Burrow. I was attempting to offer a counter to the narrative that after spring ball is too late to add a QB transfer who can come in and start right away that fall. I think some think it can't be done, or that it's too risky. It can be done, and in the case of Burrow, who had a good first season at LSU and a great one in his second, it worked out perfectly. I had Burrow on the brain after the Super Bowl, and I don't think many people remember he transferred after spring ball and started at LSU that first fall.

Drinkwitz left the QB door open for a reason. He's encouraging the in-house candidates to close it, but he should also be searching for an upgrade at the most important position.

Q: It's win the conference tournament or bust now for the Billikens' chance to go to the big dance, correct?

A: Yes, it seems that way after the back-to-back Ls.

And the same appears to be the case for every A-10 team moving forward.

Not sure there's an at-large in the bunch.

Now would be a good time to point out why SLU should try to get into the Big East, even though the competition would be tougher.

Q: Please tell me the MLB regular season will be starting on time!

A: I hoped that would be the case. Always expected spring training to get warped due to this negotiating. I figured the sides would compromise before the regular season and the money it brings started getting impacted. Less encouraged by the day, though, that it's going to stop there. I hope I'm wrong.

Q: Any additional thoughts on Dick Vermeil making the Hall of Fame?

A: Happy to see a good guy get a win. And he is a good guy. Here's a very story that proves that.

I obviously didn't cover Coach Vermeil when he was here in STL.

I was nine years old and change when he led the Rams to the Super Bowl win.

So, I called him after he got the news and left a voicemail about hoping to talk with him for a column.

Zero chance he calls back, I figure, because we are not old pals and it's one of the biggest and business days of his life.

Phone rings a couple hours later.

"Vermeil here."

He found a few minutes on the bus toward the celebration. I really appreciated that.

Q: Could Joc Pederson be a DH answer for the Cardinals?

A: Kyle Schwarber looks more appealing, no? Pederson's numbers leave a lot to be desired since the start of the 2020 season.

Per adjusted OPS, he has not produced at an above-average level since 2019. The pearls are fun, and he had some big postseason moments for the Braves, but I'm not sure he's the one.

Q: In response to a question about if Cuonzo Martin can right the ship at Mizzou, you suggested you still think he should get another season. Here's my question. What does the "righted ship" of the Martin era look like, and how is that good enough?

A: You're really close to nailing the question Mizzou should answer before any basketball-coaching-related decision is made. What is the expectation of Mizzou basketball in modern times, and what is the plan to make that expectation a reality? Because without that being answered, it's probably not going to make much of a difference who is coaching.

On paper, Mizzou is a program that has never been to a Final Four, and one that has not even made consecutive NCAA Tournaments since joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season. Martin's been to two of the three, but is on the hot seat because of this bad fifth season. Times have changed, and fast. The Tigers are trailing the pack in things like attendance, ticket sales, NIL action and dollars put into the program from the athletics department.

Is the problem the coach, the program, the support, or some combination of it all? Could a ceiling that has become a shared one be shattered with a better approach? Making a coaching change without addressing some of the non-coaching factors is likely to lead to similar results, if not worse. I don't think Mizzou really knows what it wants its basketball team to be.

Q: What was up with The Rock hyping up the Super Bowl teams before the game on the field?

A: Dwayne is on my bad list. He should be worrying about XFL matters instead of helping the NFL out at the Super Bowl. Come on, man. And this comes after he has not returned my messages about planting the XFL flag back in STL, officially. I'm sure he will get back to me eventually. He seems quite busy.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.