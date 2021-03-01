BenFred: The Edman-Carpenter-Gorman discussion makes for one fascinating Cards cause-and-effect

The start of Grapefruit League play is a natural time to press refresh on the list of Cardinals topics spring training should sort out.
Some, such as the battle for the fifth rotation spot and the ongoing outfield scramble, are rather obvious in both importance and how they will be answered.
Starters who don’t secure a rotation spot will likely head to the bullpen.
Outfielders who come up short in the competition will likely head to the bench, or to the minors.
But one scenario is far more complicated, and therefore much more intriguing.
It includes a veteran who is trying to prove he still has something left, a player who should be entering his prime, and a young up-and-comer who has created big expectations.
Multiple positions could be impacted.
A rule change could change the conversation, or not.
I'm fascinated by the cause-and-effect that is about to play out between three Cardinals: Matt Carpenter, Tommy Edman and Nolan Gorman, and the impact it could make on the 2021 season.
The scenario is all sorts of intriguing even before we find out if a rather important late rule change, the potential embrace of the designated hitter by the National League, could throw a curveball into the mix.
Edman, 25, is the third-year utility man who appears to be in line to get a real shot at becoming the primary starter at second base. He could also be the leadoff hitter, judging by manager Mike Shildt’s first Grapefruit League lineup. If his third season can be more like his first than his second, this could be a transformational season for the switch-hitter. The high fastball Edman turned into a line drive in the Grapefruit League opener was an example of the kind of hitting that has earned him this shot.
Carpenter, 35, is the veteran with the $18.5 million salary for 2021 who, as of right now, has no spot in the every-day lineup due to back-to-back below-average offensive seasons and the addition of Nolan Arenado as the Cardinals’ every-day third baseman. He’s hopeful an offseason spent on reinvigorating his swing can change that scenario. A healthy amount of skepticism is fair.
Gorman, 20, is the team’s top prospect who has not yet made his major league debut, an intriguing talent who has not only embraced, but pushed for chances to prove his versatility at second base and corner outfield after the Cardinals added Arenado on a long-term contract to play third, which was Gorman's primary position before the Arenado trade.
Imagine all of the different directions this could go.
It's much more complex than deciding starter or reliever, or starter or fourth outfielder.
A season like Edman had in 2020 will not be good enough for a leadoff hitter, and it would keep him safe from competition at second base. He averaged .250 with a .317 on-base percentage and a .368 slugging percentage. The National League average batting line for leadoff hitters in 2020 read .253/.337/.421. If Edman can look more like the rookie who slashed .304/.350/.500 over 300-plus at-bats in 2019, then that’s a different story entirely. If Edman’s 2020 numbers become the norm, a door opens for someone else.
The amount of Twitter outrage about Carpenter hitting second in the first Grapefruit League game of the season said plenty about fans' fear of manager Mike Shildt jamming Carpenter into the lineup no matter what. But while Carpenter will and should get a boatload of Grapefruit League at-bats to test the results of his latest swing rehab, there is no every-day place to put him now that Arenado is a Cardinal, unless something changes. One of those changes could be Carpenter proving to be a better offensive option than Edman, and the two simply switch roles. Carpenter starts at second. Edman is the utility man backup. That seems unlikely at the moment. There’s a reason the current depth chart shows the opposite arrangement.
The other scenario? It’s a two-parter.
One: The National League adopts the designated hitter for 2021 in a late agreement between players and owners.
Two: Carpenter hits at a level that deserves DH reps. If the DH does arrive, the Cardinals can't afford to do anything other than put the best available hitter in that spot, every game. For those hollering that Carpenter would be the DH no matter what, I would not be so sure. The Cardinals made the move that put Carpenter on the bench, after all. Since the start of the 2019 season, Carpenter has a slugging percentage of .372. Since the start of the 2019 season, the average slugging percentage of American League designated hitters was .443. Carpenter can still get on base at a high rate, but if his power is completely off again, there is little justification for letting him gobble up DH opportunities. If the DH does arrive, and Carpenter does start there despite a lackluster spring, then hollering will be more than fair. Until then, I'm more interested in seeing if he has reclaimed some of his pop. If hitting him second in Grapefruit League games gets him more chances to hit and more strikes to swing at, all good. (My lineup take: Dylan Carlson makes the most sense to hit second when the games start counting, if Edman is holding down leadoff. If not, Carlson should be leading off. Carlson should not go from hitting cleanup last postseason to being buried down in the order. That doesn't make a lot of sense.)
The worst-case scenario for Carpenter is that he sits a lot this season. And perhaps that is how this all plays out. But what about the best-case scenario for Carpenter? Can we at least consider that, considering it’s only March 1? What if Carpenter hits his way off the bench? Or, what if Edman struggles and Carpenter improves enough that he’s a better offensive option than Edman? Crazier things have happened. Edman has a grand total of just 530 major league at-bats beneath his belt, and his average, one-base and slugging all took a considerable hit in his second season.
Carpenter has not played second base since 2018, and that's a legitimate concern, but the Cardinals have embraced the kind of shifting that can protect a limited infielder. See what the Brewers have done with Mike Moustakas at second base, for example. There's a reason that depth chart has Carpenter taking second-base reps behind Edman. A Carpenter rebound could create playing time for him there, as explained in detail by Post-Dispatch teammate Derrick Goold.
Here's another what-if: If Carpenter and Edman are both hitting at a level that demands appearances in the lineup, then Edman could wind up back in the outfield conversation. The Cardinals don’t sound interested in sending Carpenter back out there, and that’s probably a good idea, but Edman has logged more than 200 outfield innings since 2019. He’s no slouch in the outfield. And please don’t tell me there is no chance Edman he winds up back in the outfield. Nothing in this outfield is certain. Nothing.
This brings us to Gorman, the wild-card who has responded to the addition of Arenado exactly like anyone should hope a prized prospect should — by pushing for chances to evolve at other positions to increase his chance of debuting in the majors as soon as possible.
No pouting. No sulking. Just adjusting, with enthusiasm.
That approach should bode well for Gorman’s future, whether he breaks in by playing second base, corner outfield, designated hitter or a little bit of everything. Part of the reason the Cardinals are so hopeful Carpenter can find some meaningful role, after all, is because he has often done just that in the past, shifting positions to fill a need. Gorman is willing to do the same, and there is a real chance he could be more beneficial to the club in that shape-shifting role than Carpenter sooner rather than later. I would not rule out the chance of Gorman impacting the outfield conversation, either. The Cardinals once put Matt Adams in left field. And that was before the left fielder could be protected by the defense of Harrison Bader in center field and Nolan Arenado at third.
Right now, as Grapefruit League play lifts off, it looks like Edman at second and Carpenter looking for chances off the bench while Gorman tries to force the Cardinals to press fast forward on his major league debut.
Twists and turns await.
Where they lead the Cardinals, and when, will likely play a big role in determining the success of the season.