BenFred: The Edman-Carpenter-Gorman discussion makes for one fascinating Cards cause-and-effect

Two: Carpenter hits at a level that deserves DH reps. If the DH does arrive, the Cardinals can't afford to do anything other than put the best available hitter in that spot, every game. For those hollering that Carpenter would be the DH no matter what, I would not be so sure. The Cardinals made the move that put Carpenter on the bench, after all. Since the start of the 2019 season, Carpenter has a slugging percentage of .372. Since the start of the 2019 season, the average slugging percentage of American League designated hitters was .443. Carpenter can still get on base at a high rate, but if his power is completely off again, there is little justification for letting him gobble up DH opportunities. If the DH does arrive, and Carpenter does start there despite a lackluster spring, then hollering will be more than fair. Until then, I'm more interested in seeing if he has reclaimed some of his pop. If hitting him second in Grapefruit League games gets him more chances to hit and more strikes to swing at, all good. (My lineup take: Dylan Carlson makes the most sense to hit second when the games start counting, if Edman is holding down leadoff. If not, Carlson should be leading off. Carlson should not go from hitting cleanup last postseason to being buried down in the order. That doesn't make a lot of sense.)