BenFred: The numbers to know from Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson's scorching spring

.533: Carlson’s on-base percentage, boosted by six walks, is the highest in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues among any player with 20-plus at-bats.

.625: Carlson’s slugging percentage is the fourth-highest of any major leaguer with 20-plus at-bats this spring, and the highest of any hitter in the Florida-based Grapefruit League. He has six more hits (10) than strikeouts (four), and four of those hits have gone for extra-bases (three doubles, one triple.) He hits left-handed. He hits right-handed. He has not yet hit a home run.

10: Carlson has scored more runs than any other player this spring, despite being in a seven-way tie for 18th in number of at-bats (24). He’s twice scored from first base on a double, and went first-to-third on a groundball single to set up a sacrifice fly.

7: Carlson has started seven of the Cardinals’ 13 Grapefruit League games. He’s tied for fifth on the team in at-bats. He’s getting many chances to make his case, and he’s making the most out of it. (Shouldn't that also tell us something about the kind of player he is? It's not like he is unaware of what's going on here.)