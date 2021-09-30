BenFred: The Streak ends for the Cardinals, but its ingredients don't have to expire in October

"I will remember the togetherness,” Shildt said after guiding the Cardinals to their longest winning streak in team history. “That’s the thing that first jumps out to me. The absolute belief in everybody. And every moment. Everybody was just laying it out there every single opportunity you got. There are so many moments in that streak where people stepped up and got it done. And got it done. And got it done. And got it done. And got it done. It was everybody on the roster who was a part of that. That’s my favorite part about it, because I’m a big team guy. I love seeing our group of guys go out and play the way they played. Free. Aggressive. Hungry.”