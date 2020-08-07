BenFred: The two big questions about the Cardinals' latest COVID-19 positive

Bad numbers just got worse.
A lot worse.
The amount of COVID-19 positive Cardinals is up to 14. Eight players. Six staff members.
The pool of games postponed is up to eight, too. That’s three more postponed games than games played, which is stuck at five, with zero games played since July 29. Meanwhile twenty-six of the league’s 29 other teams have played 10 or more games. Five were scheduled to play their 15th game Friday, the same day the Cardinals were scheduled to play their sixth, until that game against the Cubs joined the list of games squandered by the virus.
The stretch of Cardinals games that will have to be made up now reads 56 games in 51 days – and that’s only if the Cardinals’ latest virus-related postponement pushes back the start of their series against the Cubs to Saturday.
Is resuming play Saturday realistic?
I don't see how.
And not just because Cubs players could protest.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is scheduled to speak to the St. Louis media in a few hours. We’ll see what he says then. Here are the first two questions that should be asked.
1) Is there any chance the new positive is a false positive?
2) Was the new positive from a player who was with the team in Milwaukee?
If Mozeliak answers “no” to No. 1 and “yes” to No. 2, that's trouble.
If the latest positive test is for sure a positive test, and it is from a player who was with the team during its marathon quarantine in Milwaukee, that means that player passed the necessary MLB testing requirements that allowed the Cardinals to return home and resume practices in preparation for restarting play.
This could suggest simply repeating the process that allowed the Cardinals to escape Milwaukee was not good enough.
This could mean the incubation period of the virus outlasted the MLB-approved plan that was supposed to hope the Cardinals wrap their arms around the outbreak and remove all positive cases from the equation before resuming team activities.
This could create concern about if that player spread the virus on the team’s flight and in the two practices that followed.
This could create an argument that the gray area that is the incubation period of the virus, a range of two to 14 days per medical experts, creates the possibility to continue this delayed domino-fall of positives until or unless the Cardinals table everything for an entire 14-day incubation period to make sure there are no looming positives when the team gathers again.
If a team that has played the fewest games of any team this season presses pause for anything close to two weeks now, another question must be asked.
What is left to return to?
The “call it off” crowd is buzzing in St. Louis today, and it’s easy to see why. But the big picture shows the league’s other teams are either doing a better job of protecting themselves from the virus than the Cardinals, or they are just maintaining their luck longer. The Marlins, the other team to have an outbreak, are back up and running again. Only for the Cardinals is the season starting to look seriously lost.
If the new positive is a true positive, and the player was with the team in Milwaukee, it’s going to be hard to see how a Cardinals season that was already shaky is going to move forward in anything remotely resembling a legitimate fashion.
Fingers should be crossed for a false positive.
It's getting harder and harder to feel positive.
