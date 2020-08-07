BenFred: The two big questions about the Cardinals' latest COVID-19 positive

This could create an argument that the gray area that is the incubation period of the virus, a range of two to 14 days per medical experts, creates the possibility to continue this delayed domino-fall of positives until or unless the Cardinals table everything for an entire 14-day incubation period to make sure there are no looming positives when the team gathers again.

If a team that has played the fewest games of any team this season presses pause for anything close to two weeks now, another question must be asked.

What is left to return to?

The “call it off” crowd is buzzing in St. Louis today, and it’s easy to see why. But the big picture shows the league’s other teams are either doing a better job of protecting themselves from the virus than the Cardinals, or they are just maintaining their luck longer. The Marlins, the other team to have an outbreak, are back up and running again. Only for the Cardinals is the season starting to look seriously lost.

If the new positive is a true positive, and the player was with the team in Milwaukee, it’s going to be hard to see how a Cardinals season that was already shaky is going to move forward in anything remotely resembling a legitimate fashion.

Fingers should be crossed for a false positive.

It's getting harder and harder to feel positive.

