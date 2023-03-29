Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy opening day eve, St. Louis.

The Cardinals and Blue Jays will soon be in action for Wednesday's workout day at Busch Stadium.

Will robins perch on the seats to watch?

Full, comprehensive coverage coming from Team-PD of Wednesday's workout day, Thursday's opening day and the 2023 season that awaits.

For now, a lineup. Not Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol's opening-day lineup. We have a good idea what that will look like. No, a lineup of must-know numbers for Thursday's game one.

Enjoy!

1: Thursday marks the first interleague opening day game in Cardinals history. The Cardinals were one of 10 teams to have not played an interleague opening day game before this one. That would have ended in 2020, when the Baltimore Orioles were scheduled to come to town, but the COVID-19 pandemic scrambled those plans. Speaking of firsts, this marks Cardinals opening-day experience number one for the following players: Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson, Zack Thompson, Packy Naughton, Taylor Motter, Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton and Willson Contreras. One is also the number of Gold Glove awards the Cardinals need to secure this season to improve their all-time baseball-best total to a nice, round 100. The Cardinals claimed two last season, as Nolan Arenado secured his 10th at third base and Brendan Donovan (first) became the first-ever recipient of the utility Gold Glove award.

2: Two Cardinals rookies are on the opening-day roster: Walker and Burleson. Zack Thompson, Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan surpassed rookie limits last season. This is the second Cardinals opening day start for Miles Mikolas, but his first at home. Mikolas got knocked around by the Brewers in the 2019 opener on the road, surrendering five runs in five innings in a 5-4 Cardinals loss.

2.24: 24-year-old Blue Jays opening-day starter Alek Manoah became a first-time All-Star (and finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting) last season, thanks to 31 starts that produced a career-best 2.24 ERA. He is, without a doubt, a high-level right-handed starter. You know, the kind of starters the Cardinals have really struggled against in the recent past. The kind the Phillies had last season while knocking the Cardinals out of the Wild-Card Series in two games at Busch. No current Cardinals regular has faced Manoah in the majors. Good first test, no?

3: Three Cardinals are on the injured list on opening day: Adam Wainwright, Paul DeJong and Wilking Rodriguez. Now how about a happier three? Three is the number of consecutive opening-day home runs Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill has hit. He’s homered on opening day in 2020, 2021 and 2022. If he does it again in 2023, he will tie the following three players for first place in most consecutive opening-day homers in baseball history. Yogi Berra (Yankees) did it four times (1955-58), along with Gary Carter (Expos, 1977-1980) and Todd Hundley (Mets, 1994-97).

4: Seven-time All-Star Nolan Arenado now has four top-five National League MVP finishes in his career. And he's got six inside the top-10. Is this the year he breaks through and grabs No. 1? If you saw him swinging at spring training, you don't have to squint hard to imagine it. The Cardinals have not produced back-to-back MVP winners since Albert Pujols did it in 2008 and 2009. They have not produced back-to-back MVP winners who are different players since Orlando Cepeda (1967) passed the MVP baton to Bob Gibson (1968). First baseman Paul Goldschmidt got his first MVP honor last season. It's Arenado's turn now.

6: The chance of rain Thursday is down to 6 percent, according to The Weather Channel forecast as of Wednesday morning. That's a win. Some of the way-too-early forecasts looked . . . wet. Not anymore.

7: Seven members of this Cardinals coaching staff are either new to the group or new to their roles following an offseason marked with uncharacteristic (for the Cardinals) coaching churn. New to the staff are bench coach and former Cardinals player Joe McEwing, assistant hitting coaches Brandon Allen and Daniel Nicolaisen, and bullpen coach Julio Rangel. Newly promoted are hitting coach Turner Ward, pitching coach Dusty Blake and game planning coach Packy Elkins.

13: At last check the Cardinals were prepared to host 13 Cardinals Hall of Famers for the home opener. The list: Ozzie Smith, Matt Holliday, Jim Edmonds, Ray Lankford, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons, Whitey Herzog, Vince Coleman, John Tudor, Jason Isringhausen, Willie McGee, Mark McGwire and Scott Rolen. Newly announced Hall of Famer Rolen will fire the celebratory first pitch to Holliday, who in an alternate universe would be experiencing this day as the Cardinals bench coach. The attendance of recently retired Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina was not expected by the team as it left spring training.

1,464: No team in baseball totaled more hits (1,464) than the hard-hitting Blue Jays last season. And they do hit the ball hard. Toronto last season led the majors with a .264 team batting average and led the American League in on-base percentage (.329) and slugging percentage (.431). The Blue Jays tied for first in extra-base hits (519), ranked second in runs (775) and doubles (307), and finished third in home runs (200). Toronto hitters produced a hard-hit percentage of 44.3, the best in MLB, while also leading all of baseball in average exit velocity (90.2 mph). Dudes hit. So do the Braves, who are up next for the Cardinals. Big early test for Cardinals pitching, and the offense, to keep up.