BenFred: This year’s Thanksgiving column goes best with a John Denver accompaniment

Some of the other things I’m thankful for this year . . .

I’m thankful for the lawyers who have spent countless hours working on the Rams relocation lawsuit. Yes, they will be rewarded handsomely if the city, county, and dome authority accepted the $790 million settlement, but that option would not have been possible without an airtight case that was rooted in the law instead of angst. This lawsuit, from the start, was about holding the league accountable for the lies it told and the relocation guidelines it broke. I bet the NFL will conduct relocation differently the next time around. That is worth celebrating, and now it's on the city and county to make good use of the money.

I’m thankful for St. Louis City SC’s progress. The downtown soccer stadium looks great. The youth teams are in action, and playing well. 2023 is going to be here soon.

I’m thankful for Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr.’s distaste of tanking. We will spend this offseason hollering about what moves the Cardinals should and should not make — Steven Matz does not have the same ring to it as Max Scherzer — but we can do so while appreciating an owner who detests losing now to hopefully winning big later. Agent Scott Boras cracked wise recently that 17 teams might really be trying to win in 2022. The Cardinals are of course one of them. Every year.