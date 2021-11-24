BenFred: This year's Thanksgiving column goes best with a John Denver accompaniment

I’m thankful for Curtis Francois’ commitment. The owner of World Wide Technology Raceway first toured the facility when it was two weeks from being sold for scrap metal. Look at what he’s done with the place. The NASCAR Cup Series is coming in June 2022.

I’m thankful for Mike Shannon’s years in the booth. Raise a cold, frosty one for him this holiday season.

I’m thankful for Mike Shildt’s precision. The former Cardinals manager didn’t get any credit for it from the organization when he was fired, and that was a shame, but everyone who was paying attention knows the Cardinals were a ragged mess defensively and on the basepaths when Shildt got the gig. The Cardinals need to hold onto those traits under new manager Oli Marmol.

I’m thankful for the longevity of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. What a pleasure it is to watch them compete.

I’m thankful for the Atlanta Braves’ lessons. They reminded the baseball world of two important facts. One: A team that can get in can still win it all. And two: Teams that win it all lately have found bold ways to improve their team over the course of the season.