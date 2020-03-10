BenFred: Three questions (and answers) about MLB's handling of coronavirus concerns

The clubhouse is not players only. Team staff, the same ones who are in the press box with the media during the games, go in there. There are cooks and player reps and random visitors who are ushered in. And the players are not locked in the clubhouse. They go out to eat, go to the grocery store, etc.

I hope you see my point here.

I want to help. I also am wary, as a journalist, of potentially skewed reasons for decreasing access. I was pleased to see MLB stress that this is temporary, and I applaud the Cardinals for their handling of the new protocol today before Tuesday's game. I felt the team staff went out of its way to help us do our jobs with the new restrictions.

This should be a time of cooperation, not conflict.

So far, so good. But let's make sure things get back to normal once the threat ends.

One more thing: I've learned that many people have a very warped idea of what happens in terms of media in the clubhouse. It's not open all the time to reporters. Reporters are not in the showers, as some seem to obsessively think. In-depth conversations and interviews can happen in that setting that cannot happen in a press conference. They certainly can't happen if teams try to rope reporters into a makeshift cattle pen and hope players stop.