BenFred: Three questions (and answers) about MLB's handling of coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus was a popular topic in sports columnist Ben Frederickon's weekly chat Tuesday. Major League Baseball, along with other pro sports leagues, have temporarily closed clubhouse access to media as a precaution. Is the Cardinals' London series against the Cubs at risk? Read Frederickson's thoughts on three popular topics related to the outbreak:
QUESTION: What are your thoughts on media being barred from the locker rooms? I would think it makes your job harder
BENFRED: I'm all for doing what is best to help stop and slow the spread of coronavirus. It's serious stuff. My dad is a doctor. My wife works at a hospital. Smart people have made me realize it's no joke, and that spreading it to someone who is not as likely to fight it off is something we should all worry about.
So, if not being in the clubhouse for a period of time helps that effort, OK.
That said, I'm really not sure what that helps.
Today I watched three rounds of 25-plus fans take a guided tour through the Red Sox dugout before the game, while Red Sox media members waited nearly two hours for players to show up to an interview room. The crowds in the dugout were touching the rails, sitting on the seats, etc. The journalists covering the Red Sox were waiting in a room for players that never appeared, because they didn't have to, and because they could not be approached in the clubhouse during the portion of the day that the clubhouse is open.
The clubhouse is not players only. Team staff, the same ones who are in the press box with the media during the games, go in there. There are cooks and player reps and random visitors who are ushered in. And the players are not locked in the clubhouse. They go out to eat, go to the grocery store, etc.
I hope you see my point here.
I want to help. I also am wary, as a journalist, of potentially skewed reasons for decreasing access. I was pleased to see MLB stress that this is temporary, and I applaud the Cardinals for their handling of the new protocol today before Tuesday's game. I felt the team staff went out of its way to help us do our jobs with the new restrictions.
This should be a time of cooperation, not conflict.
So far, so good. But let's make sure things get back to normal once the threat ends.
One more thing: I've learned that many people have a very warped idea of what happens in terms of media in the clubhouse. It's not open all the time to reporters. Reporters are not in the showers, as some seem to obsessively think. In-depth conversations and interviews can happen in that setting that cannot happen in a press conference. They certainly can't happen if teams try to rope reporters into a makeshift cattle pen and hope players stop.
The stories fans want to read get better because of access, and not all access is the same. And for players who love the idea of getting media out of the clubhouse permanently, they should think about who will tell their side of a story when there is a conflict with the team. It won't be the team media, that's for sure.
QUESTION: Can you please describe where this measure might prove most effective to mitigate the spread of the virus to those participating in postgame interviews inside the clubhouses? For example, is there typically any hand-shaking that goes on?
BENFRED: I'm not convinced it's going to help anything coronavirus related, to be honest. I don't have proof that it won't. I don't have proof that it will.
When P-D colleague Derrick Goold talked to MLB a few days ago, an official said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HAD NOT recommended shutting clubhouses.
That was when the NHL said it was, and told national NHL reporters all other pro teams would be following suit.
Something changed, clearly.
As for clubhouse protocol in normal times, it just depends. It's not rare to shake hands with someone, just like in real life. The idea that hugs and a bunch of physical contact occur? No.
QUESTION: Is there any timeline for making a decision on the London series in regards to the coronavirus? Asking for a guy who’s already spent money on airfare, tickets, and hotel.
BENFRED: Nothing yet. We will continue to check in on it. You would think if there is going to be a change, it would need to be decided soon, for the reasons you mentioned. Any unnecessary delay is going to cost fans, like you, more money.
I need to be clear here. The only response we have received is that things are still on, and that's it. Personally, I'm not optimistic. Lots and lots of things are being postponed or canceled outright. If this continues to grow, I think players will start speaking out about their concerns. None have yet, to my knowledge, and we have asked.
As of Tuesday morning, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said the Cardinals do not have any reasons to believe anyone on the team has shown signs of coronavirus complications.