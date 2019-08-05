As the Cardinals continue their search for the right combination of outfielders, it's becoming impossible to ignore that a pretty good one was sent away.
Harrison Bader is in Memphis. Tyler O'Neill is on the injured list for the fourth time in 13 months. Infielders Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz are spending time in the outfield. Randy Arozarena, the Cardinals' minor league player of the month who is now slashing .381/.452/.580 through nearly 50 games at Class AAA, is not in the majors because the Cardinals say they can't guarantee him playing time.
The context makes it harder to catch up on the news out of Cleveland.
Former Cardinal Oscar Mercado is popping up in discussions about who should be named American League rookie of the year.
Since the converted shortstop was traded by the Cardinals to Cleveland for outfielders Conner Capel and Jhon Torres at the 2018 trade deadline, the 24-year-old Mercado has averaged .288 with a .337 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage in 66 MLB games (260 at-bats). He's climbed to No. 2 in Cleveland manager Terry Francona's lineup. Marcell Ozuna (.841) is the only current Cardinals outfielder with more than 15 MLB at-bats this season who can match Mercado's on-base plus slugging percentage of .806.
Among MLB rookies who have had more than 250 at-bats this season, Mercado ranks fifth in average, ninth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage. Six times this season, he's had three or more hits in one game.
Mercado has played all three outfield positions during his 63 starts, spending most of his time in center field.
Mercado has used his speed to steal nine bases. FanGraphs's BaseRunning stat scores the speedster at 1.7 runs above average.
No, you are not the only one who has wondered how he might look hitting leadoff for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals' trade of slugging first baseman Luke Voit has caused fans much heartburn this year as the hometown hero has hammered out a role with the Yankees. Those who remember the trade as simply Voit for failed reliever Chasen Shreve remain ticked.
But that wasn't the trade. The Cardinals also added reliever Giovanny Gallegos in the swap with the Yankees. Gallegos has become one of manager Mike Shildt's most important high-leverage arms out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old looks like he could have a big role on this team for years to come. The rise of Gallegos — and the addition of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt — has decreased the pain of seeing Voit hammer bombs and doubles in pinstripes.
That kind of reassurance is not there with the Mercado trade. At least not yet.
The Cardinals made the move to thin an outfield crowded with near MLB-level talent and restock the farm with high-upside replacements.
Capel, 22, has slashed .246/.305/.423 this season while spending most of his time at Class AA Springfield.
Torres, 19, has slashed .219/.315/.375 this season while spending time with both Class A Peoria and rookie-league Johnson City.
It's impossible to know now what these prospects will do down the line, but it's safe to say Cleveland is happy with this deal. It gave up two unknowns for a season-altering starter.
The Indians were 21-19 when Mercado was promoted on May 14. They are 45-26 since. They are now in possession of a wild-card spot and trail the Twins for the American League Central lead by just three games.
Marcell Ozuna could depart via free agency after this season. Bader and O'Neill have not been able to capitalize on opportunities created. Lane Thomas, Dylan Carlson and Arozarena are knocking on the door.
The Cardinals' search for a locked-in outfield continues. Mercado is trending toward becoming a trade that is painful to remember.
Highlights from BenFred's chat with readers (from last week)
CARDINALS FLYING UNDER THE TRADE-DEADLINE RADAR?
QUESTION: The Cardinals continue to not be mentioned in the trade conversations on any of the national media platforms. Is that because they aren't really buyers like they would lead us to believe, or just because the Dodgers and Yankees are viewed as more important?
BENFRED: The Cardinals rarely have an accurate place in the national media rumor mill when it comes to trade-deadline chatter. That is not a good measure of if they are looking to make moves, or what kind of moves. They keep things close. Often, when something does "leak", it's either old or wrong. Example: Jon Morosi's outdated mention of Charlie Blackmon being a player the Cardinals could be interested in. It's not wrong. They once were interested. But now? No.
The Cardinals don't play the media game like some teams. It's neither good nor bad. Just is. Because of their silence, it seems they sometimes get attached to things that don't seem right. They could clear those things up, but usually choose not to unless it's after the fact. You might remember Mozeliak once stiff-arming the Brian Dozier trade talk as, "fake news."
What we know: The Cardinals want to add pitching. They see, like we see, a need to improve the rotation. They don't want to deal from their major-league roster when it comes to performing players. Additionally, Arizona seems like a rather compelling trade partner (again) as the Diamondbacks continue to slide toward seller. Arizona has pitchers of interest to the Cardinals, plural. Stay tuned.
WHY TAKE A PASS ON KEUCHEL?
QUESTION: So, the Cardinals need a starter, preferably a lefthanded one, and they might not have the trade depth to stomach and/or make the move. Remind me again why they did not just sign Dallas Keuchel?
BENFRED: If the Cardinals don't strengthen the rotation at the trade deadline, this criticism is totally fair. If they add a starter who is better than Keuchel, not so much.
Keuchel has an adjusted ERA of 118 through eight starts. (League average is 100.) The Braves are 3-5 in those games. He's posted a quality start in half of his outings.
Michael Wacha's adjusted ERA is 82, 18 points below league average. Ouch. Daniel Ponce de Leon's is 112, just six points below Keuchel's. The Cards are 5-2 in his seven starts. He's got two quality starts in seven shots this season.
So, yes, you can certainly argue Keuchel has been better than Wacha and Ponce de Leon.
Can the Cardinals make a move for a stronger starter? Yes. They absolutely should. If they don't, passing on one-year of Keuchel at $13 million will seem like a miss. Remember: He was not tied to draft-pick compensation, either. The Cardinals might have dodged a bullet by not pursuing Craig Kimbrel, but the Keuchel disinterest looks like a miss unless a better addition occurs.
WILL CARDS TURN THE PAGE ON OZUNA?
QUESTION: With Ozuna, Goldy, DeJong and O'Neill, the middle of the Cardinals' lineup could be as good as anyone's. Will the Cards re-sign Ozuna?
BENFRED: Have said it before, but will repeat it again here. There have been no signs from the Cardinals that suggest Ozuna will be back. If you remember, the Cardinals made it quite clear they were coming after Goldschmidt with an extension. The recruitment started the day he arrived. The Cardinals have not made those kind of comments toward their left fielder.
With Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas and others on the rise, the team seems more interested in turning the page at that position after this season. Unless things change. Things can always change. I just think we would see some signs of it by now if the Cardinals had "extend Ozuna" near the top of their wish list.
To a long follow-up question about Ozuna's future, BenFred replied:
My opinion, but fans should be more concerned about what the Cardinals are doing to get this team to this postseason, not who starts in left field next season. The Cardinals could try to replace Ozuna from within. They could go get something via free agency or trade. They could go on a run that makes them want to bring Ozuna back.
What happens between now and the end of the season is going to alter this conversation, so we can't really have it yet.
CARLSON UNTOUCHABLE?
QUESTION: 'Mo' said trading Carlson would happen basically "over his dead body." Do you buy that? Is Mo posturing to build the value of Carlson or does the organization think that highly of him that he is off the table in any deal, now or in the offseason?
BENFRED: Everything is posturing, to some degree. Reading tea leaves, it seems from this vantage point that the Cardinals are perhaps moving the "untouchable" umbrella more over Carlson, which might mean shifting it away from Nolan Gorman a bit.
And that would make sense, right? The Cardinals have multiple third basemen on their list of top prospects. Montero, Sosa and Nunez are all in the Cardinals' top-20 as of today, per MLB.com. There's some depth there.
BLUES BETTER OFF WITHOUT MAROON?
QUESTION: It's hard to say goodbye when a hometown boy makes good, but the Blues nearly cut Maroon at one point in the season, so let's not overstate his importance. Aren't the Blues a better team next year using Maroon's roster spot to give more playing time to guys like Kyrou, Sanford or Blais?
BENFRED: It depends on what Maroon could be had for. If he is on the same contract as last year, or something close, I'd like to have him back. His experience, physicality and leadership got more important the deeper the season went, and it was very valuable in the postseason, which gets heavier as it continues. A lot of teams around hockey were wishing they had more guys like Maroon by the time the Blues won the Cup.
I'm not hinging next season's hopes on him. And he had some grim parts of the season for sure. But I'm not ready to say the Blues are better off without him. If he can return on a reasonable deal, that's the best-case scenario. I'm afraid it might be out of the realm of possibilities at this point.
IN DEFENSE OF CARPENTER
QUESTION: How long until the Cardinals force Matt Carpenter back into the lineup no matter the results?
BENFRED: Can we save the Carpenter angst until he is back and taking at-bats away from players who are performing better than he is? Please? Because, that's not happening right now. In fact, he agreed to a longer stint in the minors than originally planned in order to get right. No one talks about that.
Carpenter's OPS is nearly identical to Yairo Munoz's. His on-base percentage bests both Munoz's and Tommy Edman's.
With him hitting a dreadful zip for 21 with 7 K's in the minors, nothing suggests he should be immediately planted at third base without exception when he returns. But let's also not conclude that Edman and Munoz are the hottest hitters on the planet, either.
Whatever you think about Carpenter, and I think we can all agree the extension was a mistake, we know he can get hot and go nuts at the plate for stretches. The Cardinals would be silly to rule that out. They would also be silly to just assume it's going to happen.
When he's back, you find him chances to perform. Hope he catches that groove. Carpenter in a groove does a lot more damage than either Munoz or Edman.
But Carpenter, as he is right now, should not be starting above either, because Munoz and Edman are more dynamic players at the moment, and both have better speed. They're also both able to play different positions, meaning their appearances are not completely eliminated by chances created for Carpenter.
WOULD CARDINALS TRADE WONG?
QUESTION: Would the Cardinals consider including Kolten Wong in a package to land the right starter?
BENFRED: The Cards have said they're not interested in trading performing pieces of their MLB roster. That would include Wong. My two cents: Trading Wong makes no sense. He's the best defensive second baseman in the league, and his numbers are fine for his position. The Cardinals' defense has become a strength once again, and Wong is a massive part of that.
Oh, and one more thing: Wong is averaging .348 with a .429 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage since July 1. That's pretty good.
SOCCER SILENCE
QUESTION: Any updates on MLS expansion?
BENFRED: Insert sound of crickets chirping. All we know for sure is that the league will not announce expansion at the upcoming All-Star weekend, as some predicted earlier. It could come after that.
And I do know members of the ownership group are in Orlando for MLS All-Star festivities. Certainly, there will be some important conversations there among expansion candidates.
MLS ownership group has been quite quiet, in part because the league wants it that way. The folks involved remain confident they are going to get this accomplished.
SHOULD MIKE MADDUX BE FEELING SOME HEAT?
QUESTION: At what point should more pressure be placed on pitching coach Mike Maddux for a lacking rotation?
BENFRED: I've got a hard time pinning this one on Mad Dog. The rotation is at this stage because Carlos Martinez apparently wasn't physically capable of being a starter, because Alex Reyes has had another lost season, because Austin Gomber got hurt, because Michael Wacha did the same thing Michael Wacha has done for a while now, and because as the depth thinned and thinned, there was nothing done to bolster things to this point.
The deadline is a chance to do that.
Jack Flaherty has not taken the next step forward like the Cardinals hoped. That's just growth as a pitcher. It's not always linear. Miles Mikolas has been up and down. Dakota Hudson has been strong. Adam Wainwright has been better than most predicted.
And the bullpen has been outstanding. So, Maddux gets points for that, right?
The Cardinals' don't need a new pitching coach. They need a better arm in the rotation.
SHOW OF HANDS: WILL YADI AND OZUNA BOUNCE BACK?
QUESTION: What offensive impact would you expect from the returns of Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna, with hand injuries often taking a lot time for hitters to regain their form?
BENFRED: Great question. Tough to answer. Usually, it's the power that takes a bit to return, even when the hands are healthy. Timing comes back. Then power, after a period of time. It's good, especially for Molina, that the agreement he and the Cardinals came to kept him from the usual, which would be rushing back to play injured, without a competent backup to fill in. I think the performances of Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner have made it easier for the Cardinals to push Molina to get healthy and return to make an impact as opposed to rush back and try to scrape by. And perhaps the performance of Wieters and Knizner have made that time easier for Molina to take as well.
It would not be the worst thing in the world for the Cardinals to take the Matt Carpenter approach with both of these guys, making sure they can stroke before plugging them back in, but I doubt that will be the case. When they feel ready, they'll be back. They also were not as bad as Carpenter before they were hurt. Ozuna still leads the team in RBIs. Molina has value behind the plate even if his bat is slower to launch.
UNDERESTIMATING THE CUBS?
QUESTION: You wrote that the Cardinals will kick themselves if they let the flawed Cubs beat them for the division. Aren't you underestimating Chicago? The Cubs did lead the division for 60 days this season.
BENFRED: If having the National League's worst road record is not flawed, what is? The Cubs' manager is on the hot seat. One player is away from the team while dealing with a personal crisis. Another player is away from the team because he struggled on the field after a domestic-violence situation off of it. The bullpen is on tilt.
Lineup's good, but this is the most flawed, catchable, beatable version of the Cubs the Cardinals have encountered in some time. Not taking advantage of it would be a mistake.
John Mozeliak said 2019 matters. Bill DeWitt Jr. said the team was built to win the division. Well, Wednesday's the trade deadline, the Cardinals are in first, and every sign is screaming that the Cardinals need to add a very good starter.
Explaining how other teams got them and why the Cardinals did not, in a year that is all about ending the postseason-less skid, would be a hard sell for this front office to its fans.
MAKING A SPLASH VS. A DEPTH MOVE
QUESTION: If the Cardinals can't get a top-of-the-line starter, should they still add depth? What about Tanner Roark from the Reds?
BENFRED: I've been pretty consistent that (a) the Cardinals need a starter and (b) not just any starter. They need someone who can be the best pitcher on this staff, who at least competes for that title. They need more innings, but also quality innings.
(Update: The Reds traded Roark to Oakland for a minor-league outfielder Wednesday afternoon.)
I'm not convinced Roark is all that different than what the Cardinals can already offer. He's righthanded, so there would be no benefit of adding a splash of southpaw. He has a 4.80 ERA since June with two quality starts in those nine starts. Only one of his past five starts have gone past 5.0 innings. Is Daniel Ponce de Leon or Michael Wacha that much worse than that? If so, by how much?
Roark is a rental, and should be relatively cheap, but perhaps less so when an in-division team is trading him. In short, I don't think it's the pitching splash the Cardinals need. Go bigger. Don't settle.
WHY ROBBIE RAY WOULD MAKE SENSE FOR THE CARDINALS
