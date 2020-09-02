BenFred: Trade of Allen shows Blues' confidence in Binnington, and interest in Pietrangelo

No. 2: The Blues are banking on Jordan Binnington.

They are not going to over-evaluate their No. 1 goalie's bubble letdown. I understand recency bias as much as anyone, and I sometimes suffer from it myself, but it's been surprising to me the amount of folks who have decided, post-bubble dud, that Binnington can't be trusted as the lead goalie of a championship-caliber team. Have we forgotten how the Blues won the Stanley Cup, their first ever, because of his emergence and stellar play?

Binnington was far from the only Blues player who didn't respond all that well in the odd bubble setting, one that caused Bruins' goalie Tuuka Rask to admit what many others thought but didn't say out loud: “It doesn’t feel like playoff hockey out there," Rask said before he opted out. "There’s no fans, so it’s kind of like an exhibition game,” he said. “It just feels dull at times." (The Bruins, like the Blues, are now out of the postseason after meeting in an epic seven-game series for last year's Cup.)

In a perfect world, the Blues would be able to keep this two goalie setup, and bring back Pietrangelo, and have their cake and eat it, too.

The COVID-19 pandemic kind of screwed up "perfect."