BenFred: Trade of Allen shows Blues' confidence in Binnington, and interest in Pietrangelo

It's never completely safe to assume we know exactly what Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong is thinking.
He's been known to throw a curveball once or twice in the past.
That said, Wednesday's trade of goalie Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens for draft picks seemed to say two things loud and clear.
No. 1: The Blues are still interested in creating enough cap space to fit defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo into the picture moving forward.
A significant amount of wiggle room was going to need to be created for Pietrangelo to return on a deal that is competitive and comparable to the offers he will receive elsewhere, so this could certainly help that cause. Allen's lone year left on his contract would have paid him $4.35 million, and the Blues didn't eat any cash in the deal.
Some assumed Armstrong would wait to see if he had Pietrangelo in the bag before he started carving out cap space. Perhaps this is a good sign of positive momentum between the team, the captain and his agents. We'll see. I asked Armstrong if there were productive conversations going with Pietrangelo's camp. He declined to confirm, or expand. No surprise there. He doesn't like to talk about deals, potential or otherwise, until they are done, or not.
No. 2: The Blues are banking on Jordan Binnington.
They are not going to over-evaluate their No. 1 goalie's bubble letdown. I understand recency bias as much as anyone, and I sometimes suffer from it myself, but it's been surprising to me the amount of folks who have decided, post-bubble dud, that Binnington can't be trusted as the lead goalie of a championship-caliber team. Have we forgotten how the Blues won the Stanley Cup, their first ever, because of his emergence and stellar play?
Binnington was far from the only Blues player who didn't respond all that well in the odd bubble setting, one that caused Bruins' goalie Tuuka Rask to admit what many others thought but didn't say out loud: “It doesn’t feel like playoff hockey out there," Rask said before he opted out. "There’s no fans, so it’s kind of like an exhibition game,” he said. “It just feels dull at times." (The Bruins, like the Blues, are now out of the postseason after meeting in an epic seven-game series for last year's Cup.)
In a perfect world, the Blues would be able to keep this two goalie setup, and bring back Pietrangelo, and have their cake and eat it, too.
The COVID-19 pandemic kind of screwed up "perfect."
A two-goalie system is great to have, especially with two goalies who work together as well as Binnington and Allen, and Armstrong has praised the two-goalie setup plenty of times in the past, but it's a lot harder to maintain when the NHL salary cap is frozen at $81.5 million for the foreseeable future. (Thanks, pandemic.)
Throw in the need to get up-and-coming goalie Ville Husso some experience, and the move makes even more sense. But it's not a move you can make unless you are willing to bet on Binnington. Army, while remaining guarded about the status of negotiations with his captain, had no problem backing his top goalie.
"This does show our faith," Armstrong said. "We are going to take the Jordan Binnington NHL career going back to January of 2019 through today, and say there was a lot more positive than negative. We believe he can be the man."
One final thought on the move:
Stick taps for Allen for being the definition of a professional during his time in St. Louis, especially as Binnington began to emerge and took over the spotlight.
Allen could have demanded a trade. He could have been a negative presence on the team. Some would have. He wasn't. He took the opposite route, the highest of high roads. He was a helpful teammate to Binnington, and he played well when the Blues turned to him after Binnington took over the top spot. That approach was incredibly helpful for the Blues, and it also helped rebuild Allen's trade value.
Best of luck to Allen moving forward. If this offseason includes a return of Pietrangelo, this move helped pave the way.
