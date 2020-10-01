BenFred: Wainwright predicted Cardinals' scoring uptick. Now he needs it to be sustained.

"It's probably some combination of a number of things, right?" Shildt said before Thursday's game. "Looking in the past, you learn from it, but it's not as applicable to where we are now. Guys are grinding. I haven't looked at — I will at some point — the numbers after our doubleheaders. But those are real. Nobody is making excuses for them. Reality is reality. The other part of that is, you look at offensive numbers, and you could probably have an exception with a lot of clubs' consistency. The pitching today is really good. The defensive metrics are really good. There's a lot of reasons for it. I use the word, 'consistency.' That's what we are looking for at every turn, including our offense. We expect to get them today. If we get consistent at-bats, that's our best chance at putting together crooked numbers, scoring in every inning, or at least having a chance. That's all we can ask. I'm comfortable and confident we will go out and put our best foot forward to do that."