BenFred: Wainwright predicted Cardinals' scoring uptick. Now he needs it to be sustained.

SAN DIEGO — Entering the eighth postseason of his career, Adam Wainwright called the Cardinals’ shot.
Make that shots.
The veteran righthander who has a chance to put this wild-card series away here in San Diego on Thursday sensed it.
There had been all of this talk about how the team’s pitching was going to be rested and restored by back-to-back days without a game, a rarity during the rush to make up games after its two-week COVID-caused shutdown.
Wainwright pressed pause, pivoting a question about the topic in a different direction altogether.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what our hitters are going to do when they’re not so exhausted,” Wainwright said during the Cardinals' workout day on Tuesday.
“At the end of the season, guys were just completely worn down,” he continued. “It doesn’t seem like much, playing this game of baseball. But it takes its toll on you, playing at a high level mentally and physically for – what was it? – we did something like 43 days and might have had two off days. That is hard on our position players. I pitch once every five days. Our starters have a schedule. They play when they play. But the position players are the guys who really wore that. And they battled, man. They were tired. There’s no question about it. You could look in their faces and tell they were tired. You could look at their performance and tell they were tired, quite frankly. But these guys are competitors, and they are very, very good athletes. I look forward to seeing what they are going to do now.”
What the Cardinals did was pounce on Padres starter Chris Paddack’s fastballs in Wednesday's series opener. They stunned San Diego with a four-run first inning and went on to collect 13 hits in the 7-4 win.
Paul Goldschmidt homered.
Yadier Molina, Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Dylan Carlson doubled.
Molina, Carlson, DeJong and Dexter Fowler had multiple hits.
But the biggest sign of the offensive outbreak might be the lineup manager Mike Shildt turned in Thursday. It's the same as the first game. That's notable, considering center fielder Harrison Bader is starting once again after a historically bad five-strikeout game. If the Cardinals would have struggled to score Wednesday, it's hard to imagine Shildt making that decision. He informed Bader Wednesday night that he would be back in the lineup Thursday. Shildt is betting that the offense will once again be able to carry its No. 9 hitter if it has to do that.
The Cardinals' 13 hits Wednesday were the second most in a game for this season's often underwhelming lineup, and the highest hit total since the Cards clubbed the Reds 16-2 (23 hits) on the first day of September.
The Cardinals lost to the Reds the following day. The score? 4-3, with just six hits from the Redbirds.
There’s a trend here.
When the Cardinals scored 12 in a win against the Tigers on September 10, they lost the second game of that day's doubleheader, 6-3.
When the Cardinals scored nine in a win against the Pirates on July 25, they lost the next day's game against the Pirates, 5-1.
When the Cardinals scored nine in a win against the White Sox on August 19, they lost the second game of that day's doubleheader, 4-2.
When the Cardinals scored nine in a win against the Royals on August 24, they lost the next day's game against the Royals, 5-4.
When the Cardinals scored nine in a win against the Brewers on September 25, they lost the next day's game against the Brewers, 3-0.
In each example, the Cardinals followed up a head-turning outbreak of their much-scrutinized offense with a loss, a loss in which they failed to match the National League average for runs per game (4.71).
The Cardinals are 23-1 when they find a way to score five or more runs.
They've only scored five or more runs in consecutive games 10 times.
"It's probably some combination of a number of things, right?" Shildt said before Thursday's game. "Looking in the past, you learn from it, but it's not as applicable to where we are now. Guys are grinding. I haven't looked at — I will at some point — the numbers after our doubleheaders. But those are real. Nobody is making excuses for them. Reality is reality. The other part of that is, you look at offensive numbers, and you could probably have an exception with a lot of clubs' consistency. The pitching today is really good. The defensive metrics are really good. There's a lot of reasons for it. I use the word, 'consistency.' That's what we are looking for at every turn, including our offense. We expect to get them today. If we get consistent at-bats, that's our best chance at putting together crooked numbers, scoring in every inning, or at least having a chance. That's all we can ask. I'm comfortable and confident we will go out and put our best foot forward to do that."
There’s another trend to mention here, and while it’s not specific to this season's lineup, it is directly tied to Wainwright starting in the playoffs.
The Cardinals have lost Wainwright’s last four postseason starts dating back to the 2014 National League Championship Series despite his 2.36 ERA in those 26.2 innings. Cardinals hitters have totaled five runs in those four defeats.
There was the 3-0 loss to the Giants in the first game of the 2014 NLCS, the 6-3 loss to the Giants in the fifth game of that same series, the 3-1 loss to the Braves in last season's third game of the NLDS, and the 3-1 loss to the Nationals in game two of last season's NLCS.
You could say Wainwright is due for some better run support in a playoff start.
You could say the Cardinals are due for a low-scoring game after Wednesday’s breakout.
One of the trends has to give.
