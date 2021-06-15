BenFred: Wainwright's candid answers about sticky-stuff experiment in 2019 show grip conundrum MLB must solve

• Number two is that poor Brian “Bubba” Harkins got the short end of the sticky. Harkins is the former Angels employee who unsuccessfully sued the team that fired him for making this specific pine-tar based concoction and supplying it to players across the league, including some of the most prominent pitchers in the game. Hawkins lawsuit got tossed but his point is accurate – he got fired for being part of something everyone was doing. It’s an obvious case of the little man losing. The players who were texting Bubba for the goods haven’t been quick to stick up for him after he lost his job. I asked Wainwright about that. Does he feel bad?

“I do feel bad for Bubba in a way,” Wainwright said. “Because, honestly, it’s like pine tar and rosin. There are another couple of things in there. But it’s junior league, minor league stuff that is made for weightlifters and stuff like that. I have already told you every truth I can tell you, so I might as well lay it out there. There is a tremendous difference in that stuff and this really high-grade stuff.” (Wainwright said he's never used Spider Tack. What is Spider Tack? Keep reading.)

• Number three is a better understanding of just how messy this situation is, pun intended. The rosin bag behind the mound is OK, everyone agrees. The camp on pine-tar concoctions like the one Harkins used to cook up, or sun-screen and rosin combos that lead to pitchers patting their wrist in between every pitch seems to leave folks split; some say it’s fine others think it’s over the line. But most seem to agree the “extreme” stuff is what has spilled the talk about goop out into the public. What Wainwright called “the really high-grade stuff” is stuff like Spider Tack, the weightlifting adhesive that started driving up spin rates when rosin and sunscreen suddenly wasn’t enough. Good luck drawing clear lines between each type of sticky stuff and enforcing punishment in real time. Especially if baseball is going to decide some things are OK and others are not. You want Cowboy Joe West out there trying to decide if the rosin and sunscreen guy is allowed to pitch but the pine tar guy can’t – while the Spider Tack guy might be hiding in the weeds? Again, good luck. Why not just ban it all? I’ve heard that argument, and that seems to be the way baseball is leaning at the moment, based on the memo that was reported on Monday night. But that might not be such a good idea, either. Guys are throwing harder than ever before, and those balls are slick.