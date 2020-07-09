BenFred: Want comebacks for Cards and Blues to work? Wear a mask in public, says local COVID-19 expert

As the commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alexander Garza doesn’t encounter too many questions that can be answered with one word.
The chief medical officer for SSM Health who has become our local go-to expert on all things COVID-19 discusses things in a matter-of-fact and thorough manner that is both comforting and expansive, whether he's expressing his disappointment about the climbing number of positive cases in our area, or explaining why he's encouraged by the fast work the medical community has done to get a better understanding of how to help COVID-positive patients.
So, it was a bit of a surprise when Dr. Garza answered one question so bluntly.
Could the simple act of wearing face coverings in public really help this sports comeback work?
“Absolutely,” Garza said.
Dr. Garza was kind enough to phone in for Wednesday night’s broadcast of the KTRS Big Sports Show.
Co-host Brendan Wiese and I peppered the good doctor with sports-related virus questions.
My biggest takeaway?
Cardinals and Blues fans who have all kinds of jerseys in their closets and decals on their cars can show their support in an incredibly easy and cost efficient way right now, and it might actually help those teams play again in 2020. Do your best Yadier Molina and/or Jordan Binnington impression, and wear a mask in public places. Here are some more highlights from the chat with Dr. Garza.
Q: Whether a sports league is trying a strict bubble (NHL and NBA) or a more permeable bubble (MLB), one of the keys is making sure the virus does not get inside the bubble. With that in mind, what is the range of time between when an athlete could be introduced to the virus, and then test positive for the virus?
Dr. Garza: “That’s a highly variable timeline. It’s different for every individual. Typically, it is within the first two to five, or seven days. But there are cases where it can last up to two weeks before someone would turn positive. It’s really individually dependent, which is why you see some of those instances where someone can be negative one day, and positive the next. It’s just highly variable. Typically, we will test about seven days after the exposure, because we believe that is an appropriate amount of time where we would be able to pick up the virus, but clearly there are some outliers there, too. It’s difficult to predict. And then, the other thing is the person doing the test as well. Somebody has to be trained to do the test. They have to do it appropriately. There are a lot of things that go into testing that can give you some problems with the results."
Q: Is it correct that outdoor activities and sports are less likely to spread the virus than indoor ones?
Dr. Garza: "There are a lot of variables at play with how transmission occurs. Outdoors is more safe than indoors. The wind. You are able to disperse aerosol droplets more quickly, so it diffuses, rather than a closed environment, where it hangs around and gets concentrated. So you have that going for you. During the day time, and in humidity, those are environmental factors. UV light does impact the virus. Humidity will sort of weigh those droplets down so they fall to the ground quicker. There are multiple different environmental things at play there that can influence how easy it is to get transmission. And there are the interpersonal things as well. How close are you standing to a person? How infected is the other person? Are they coughing, sneezing? How much of a viral load is in there cough? But by and large, being outdoors decreases your chance of transmission than if you are indoors, because of those reasons."
Q: What’s the latest information available about how the virus is impacting the young, health population that is most likely to include college and professional athletes?
Dr. Garza: "The virus can affect different people differently. By and large, though, young and otherwise healthy athletes, healthy people, there is a lower risk of having a poor outcome. Now, that doesn’t mean everybody is going to have an easy course. Clearly, there have been athletes that have had a lot of problems with COVID. It affects everybody individually. Older people, people with chronic health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, are going to be more affected on a population basis, but it’s really tough to boil down what we see broadly in the population to an individual’s risk, because it affects individuals differently. Typically, younger, healthy people have a mild illness, they recover well and go about their lives. But we still haven’t figured out what the long-term issues are for COVID. There are different things in the literature about long-term effects, but it’s going to be a little while before we figure out what all of those are, and how that impacts performance, or an ability of a person to play a professional sport.”
Q: Do you have an opinion on if sports are going to be able to pull off these comeback attempts?
Dr. Garza: “I think it’s going to be an interesting year. Being able to contain against a virus is really, really hard despite all of the things you can potentially do to prevent viral spread. And that’s just because, particularly this virus, is easily transmissible. It’s more and more penetrating into the environment. It makes it extremely difficult. The teams have pretty rigid structures around them when it comes to housing, where they eat, testing and isolation and all of those things. The leagues will do a really good job of protecting the players. It’s when the players go home, or off campus, things like that, where they risk getting exposed. Don’t forget there’s staff that interacts with them as well that is always at risk of getting exposed. There’s never a zero-risk game in all of this. You can reduce that risk as much as possible, but it will never get to zero. The other thing that still remains to be figured out is the fan side. I’ve spoken with a couple people about this before, but I find it challenging whether we will be able to have in-person spectators or not, at least for the rest of this year, just because of all of the issues trying to contain the virus.”
Q: When it comes to the topic of crowds, is there a consensus on a safe number of people who can get together — like, for a baseball game — if everyone is wearing a face covering?
Dr. Garza: “That number is hard to figure out. Really, those numbers, for gatherings, they are just best guesses. There’s really no mathematical formula that says, hey, if you are greater than this size, then you are at increased risk. The way that I think about it is, any time you are increasing the size of the gathering, you are always increasing the probability of transmission, just from sheer numbers. And then you add in there the probability of somebody being infected, and how close people are to each other. By and large, masks do a very good job of mitigating the risk of transmission. But if you are multiplying even that small risk multiple times, by hundreds of people, after a while, it accumulates. It becomes probable that you’re going to spread.”
Q: Considering what we know about how face coverings can help, is it accurate to say that sports fans who want to see the Cardinals and Blues finish their seasons might actually help the chances of that happening by wearing masks when they are in public?
Dr. Garza: “Absolutely. Yes. We’ve gotta make promotions about that now.”
You can listen to the full interview here.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.