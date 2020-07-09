BenFred: Want comebacks for Cards and Blues to work? Wear a mask in public, says local COVID-19 expert

Dr. Garza: "The virus can affect different people differently. By and large, though, young and otherwise healthy athletes, healthy people, there is a lower risk of having a poor outcome. Now, that doesn’t mean everybody is going to have an easy course. Clearly, there have been athletes that have had a lot of problems with COVID. It affects everybody individually. Older people, people with chronic health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, are going to be more affected on a population basis, but it’s really tough to boil down what we see broadly in the population to an individual’s risk, because it affects individuals differently. Typically, younger, healthy people have a mild illness, they recover well and go about their lives. But we still haven’t figured out what the long-term issues are for COVID. There are different things in the literature about long-term effects, but it’s going to be a little while before we figure out what all of those are, and how that impacts performance, or an ability of a person to play a professional sport.”

Dr. Garza: “I think it’s going to be an interesting year. Being able to contain against a virus is really, really hard despite all of the things you can potentially do to prevent viral spread. And that’s just because, particularly this virus, is easily transmissible. It’s more and more penetrating into the environment. It makes it extremely difficult. The teams have pretty rigid structures around them when it comes to housing, where they eat, testing and isolation and all of those things. The leagues will do a really good job of protecting the players. It’s when the players go home, or off campus, things like that, where they risk getting exposed. Don’t forget there’s staff that interacts with them as well that is always at risk of getting exposed. There’s never a zero-risk game in all of this. You can reduce that risk as much as possible, but it will never get to zero. The other thing that still remains to be figured out is the fan side. I’ve spoken with a couple people about this before, but I find it challenging whether we will be able to have in-person spectators or not, at least for the rest of this year, just because of all of the issues trying to contain the virus.”