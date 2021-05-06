BenFred: Wednesday turned into a special, spectacular day in St. Louis sports

On the surface, Wednesday in the St. Louis sports scene was nothing special.
Actually, viewed at a glance, May 5 could be described as pretty blah.
The Cardinals split a doubleheader to a losing Mets team in turmoil, and the Blues delayed their chance to clinch a playoff spot by losing in overtime at home against the eighth-place Ducks.
But the view from the surface misled.
Wednesday became one of the rare days in professional sports where outcomes took a backseat to the magic that happened before, during and after the games. Emotions trumped scores. Happy ones. Sad ones. The ones that get caught between the two, making your eyes water and your hair stand up on end.
We heard Keith Hernandez’s joy as he described what being selected for the Cardinals Hall of Fame by Cardinals fans meant to him. An overdue honor is always better than none, and sometimes a long wait makes everyone see things clearly. The Cardinals’ Hall was lacking without Hernandez. You could see how much the news meant to him. For the ballplayer turned broadcaster and those who championed his cause, Wednesday became a day of celebration.
We saw former Blues captain David Backes break down before and after his Ducks beat the Blues in overtime at Enterprise. The pregame video salute got him. The Blues giving him one last skate around the ice after the game got him. The postgame video with well wishes from his family got him. Backes is 37 now, and it seems to be the worst kept secret that he’s skating for retirement. The Blues threw him one hell of a going away party.
“If you gave me a blank sheet of paper and said how do you want to end your career, this might have been second to hoisting the Stanley Cup and going out in that style,” Backes said after the game.
Don’t underestimate his role in helping the Blues get there after he was gone. The Blues were wise to let Backes depart after Boston made a big offer after the 2015-16 season, but his fingerprints remained on the team. Specifically when it came to the captain who tried to fill his skates, the man who became the first Blues player to lift the Cup as a champion. Alex Pietrangelo learned the ropes from the stand-up Backes. Those lessons taught Pietrangelo how to be a conduit between teammates and a coach, how to always place yourself in front of the media’s jabs, how to wear hockey's most important letter.
Backes’ name is not on the Cup because the Blues beat his Bruins in the Finals, but his decade wearing the Blue Note is part of a championship arc. No one should be surprised if Backes winds up having some sort of role for the Blues in the future, after his playing days have ended. Until then, Wednesday was a goodbye, and a thank you. One Blues fan remarked how he's never clapped so hard after a loss. I don't think he was alone.
And that wasn’t even the most powerful moment involving a former Blues player Wednesday.
We saw former Blues forward T.J. Oshie score three goals in his first game back since losing his father, Tim Oshie, who had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. A hat trick for Coach Oshie. What a tribute.
The Blues family was mourning along with the Oshie family. Coach Oshie was a beloved member on the team’s father-son road trips during Oshie’s seven seasons in St. Louis. For those who believe such things, it was easy to imagine Coach bragging about his boy to some new friends Wednesday night. T.J. had not had a hat trick in more than four years.
“Pretty spectacular,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said after Washington's win against the Rangers. “To go through what he went through and want to be back here to be with his teammates and play a game for Coach, and the game he played was outstanding. It says a lot about him and what he means to this team.”
Yes, that’s a pretty good word for what Wednesday in St. Louis sports turned out to be.
Spectacular.