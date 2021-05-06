BenFred: Wednesday turned into a special, spectacular day in St. Louis sports

On the surface, Wednesday in the St. Louis sports scene was nothing special.

Actually, viewed at a glance, May 5 could be described as pretty blah.

The Cardinals split a doubleheader to a losing Mets team in turmoil, and the Blues delayed their chance to clinch a playoff spot by losing in overtime at home against the eighth-place Ducks.

But the view from the surface misled.

Wednesday became one of the rare days in professional sports where outcomes took a backseat to the magic that happened before, during and after the games. Emotions trumped scores. Happy ones. Sad ones. The ones that get caught between the two, making your eyes water and your hair stand up on end.

We heard Keith Hernandez’s joy as he described what being selected for the Cardinals Hall of Fame by Cardinals fans meant to him. An overdue honor is always better than none, and sometimes a long wait makes everyone see things clearly. The Cardinals’ Hall was lacking without Hernandez. You could see how much the news meant to him. For the ballplayer turned broadcaster and those who championed his cause, Wednesday became a day of celebration.