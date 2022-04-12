BenFred: What Cardinals fans must understand about Albert Pujols' playing time

Check out the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with readers

Q: Wouldn’t it have been nice if the Cardinals treated fans by starting Albert Pujols more often in this first homestand?

A: That's... not how this is going to work, though. Opening day was opening day. Manager Oliver Marmol was not going to snap that streak of 22 consecutive opening-day starts. After that, it's about winning games and using Pujols when he can help you do that. I mean this respectfully. If you are going to games in person or watching only to see Pujols, get used to studying the upcoming opponents and buying tickets and/or tuning in when there is a left-handed starter on the mound for the opponents. If not, there is a good chance you are going to be disappointed. That's the plan at the start. Prioritize Pujols against left-handed pitching and use the Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar combination for right-handed starters.

Performance can change things, of course. Say Pujols gets hot, or Dickerson slumps. There are right-handed pitchers the Cardinals like Pujols against, and he will get some starts against them. But right now the Cardinals are sticking to their plan, and that plan was never advertised as Pujols being an every-day guy.

Reminer:

Pujols against right-handed pitchers in 2021: .180 average, .233 on-base percentage, .266 slugging percentage

Pujols against left-handed pitchers in 2021: .294 average, .336 on-base percentage, .603 slugging percentage

Q: With Corey Dickerson struggling, could Pujols get more at-bats against right-handed pitchers?

A: Eight at-bats is not struggling.

It’s barely anything.

If you want Pujols to play just because you want to see him, I get that.

But your argument loses a lot of steam when you try to start drawing anything meaningful from eight Dickerson at-bats.

Especially when AP was hitless in five entering Tuesday night’s game.

Q: Is it too early to have concerns about Yadier Molina not looking great behind the plate, of for that matter at it?

A: It's too early to make too much of the at-bats, but the pitch from Jake Woodford that got by him the other day caught attention.

I wrote about this at spring training.

When Molina shows up and says he is not in catching shape yet, you listen.

When Molina says Andrew Knizner is going to play a lot more this season, you listen.

An important part of this season is getting the best out of Molina and not mistaking that with getting the most out of him.

Andrew Knizner having a solid season in increased playing time is something this team really needs.

Molina can still be at his best by the end of the season. He’s not there just yet. Give him some time.

Q: What do you make of Dennis Gates’ recruiting so far at Mizzou?

A: He’s had some notable wins, and some wait-and-sees.

Getting Aidan Shaw to come back to Mizzou after re-opening his commitment was big. I think he's going to be a good player, whether his coach was Cuonzo Martin or Gates.

Mohamed Diarra was the top-ranked junior college prospect. That's a big add. Hopefully projections for him were correct.

Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter appears to be another good get. He was a big-time producer for a winning, proven program in the Missouri Valley Conference. He had more than a handful of 20-point games last season and put 19 on SLU in the Panther’s NIT win. You probably don’t want him taking a ton of threes. His percentage from deep has dropped every season, down to 30 percent last season.

Bringing a player along with him from Cleveland State (Tre Gomillion) and adding a transfer from Milwaukee (DeAndre Gholston) doesn’t move the needle quite as much for me, as Horizon League to SEC is going to be quite the jump.

Q: What is the proper level of concern about Steven Matz after his disappointing start?

A: Two things to watch. Blisters. They have bothered Matz in the past and affected his workload at times. He has one, and it affected his feel for pitches in that problematic third inning. Does it stick around and become an early-season storyline? Hopefully not. The other thing: The knock on Matz in New York was that games could come undone on him in a hurry. He could spinout and not get back on track, bad could turn to worse, avalanche-style. Something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Q: Is the team including Adam Wainwright with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in messaging about this being their last season a tell that Wainwright is planning on retiring after 2022? Foreshadowing, if you will?

A: The front office doesn't make that decision, though.

Wainwright does.

The front office certainly can decide it's Wainwright's last season pitching for the Cardinals, but that doesn’t guarantee it’s his last season pitching.

He said very clearly at spring training that he is going to have a hard time walking away when he's feeling this good and having this much fun.

He looked like he was feeling good and having fun in the home opener.

Wainwright has said that he likely retires as the end of the year, and he has suggested he would be very likely to walk away if the Cardinals win it all this season, but he is not being coy for no reason. He hasn't made up his mind.

Q: Fair to get hyped about Jordan Walker?

A: Yes. He's made some stellar plays at third base, too. And not gonna lie, I liked the fire he showed after getting hit with one too many pitches, too. He's got a presence, even at 19. That is clear despite playing up at Class AA. Impressive player. More to come. Buy stock.

Q: Any update on what St. Louis has done with its lawsuit money?

A: At last check, the money is in a trust while the parties decide how to divide it and use it, while others are claiming it's unfair that there aren't clearer answers about how it's going to be split and used. So, nothing unpredictable.]

Everybody will want their cut. Everybody who doesn't get what they want will claim they were wronged. It's politics now. Hopefully they come up with a use that makes sense years from now. That's my only hope, that it doesn't get squandered away. I've given up on the notion of everybody agreeing with how it gets used/invested. That's an impossible ask.

Q: Has the NFL decided how it will sort out who pays what of the lawsuit settlement?

A: The fight about how the money sent to STL region is divvied up remains ongoing. Not that this is STL's problem. The money is in the bank. How the league settles it on its own end after reportedly taking out a credit line to pay STL is up to the league. Ultimately it will be decided by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

There are owners who think Kroenke is being cheap and a bad business partner (shocker), and there are owners, Kroenke and powerful Jerry Jones among them, who think everybody should chip in to help Kroenke cover the cost because he spearheaded the Los Angeles expansion and because there were some obstacles put in his path by owners.

Q: How about the region uses some of that money to bring back the NFL with a better owner somewhere down the line?

A: Someone else will have to lead the charge for STL to bring back the NFL.

I'd rather have an NBA team.

Or invest the money — compound interest is your friend! — and fund youth sports programs in the area, and hand out scholarships.

I'm OK without the NFL. I know many disagree. All good.

Q: What’s the latest on potential Mizzou quarterback transfer JT Daniels?

A: Daniels visited West Virginia this past weekend.

He doesn't have to rush any decision because spring ball is over now.

Mizzou and Oregon State are the other two believed to be most in the mix.

There's a connection at West Virginia in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who worked with Daniels at USC when he was there.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, like Eli Drinkwitz, is a play-caller and QB guy.

Here are my Daniels concerns. He's been injury prone, and he's not very mobile. He lacks the escapability that is really desirable because it can extend the pocket and take some heat off an offensive line. In some ways, he could be similar to ex-Tigers QB Connor Bazelak. Is that better than what Mizzou has? Perhaps. He won at Georgia and the arm is real. Those facts are hard to ignore.

Q: What does the fit look like for Mizzou transfer Javon Pickett now that he’s a Billiken?

A: Pickett can help Travis Ford’s team. I think some SLU faithful are down on him a little because he's a Mizzou guy. If I told you Ford landed a veteran Power 5 guard who scored double-digit points in 15 SEC games last season, I think most would be pretty happy. Pickett did that. His ceiling is starter. His floor is sixth man type who adds some scoring and defensive grit off the bench. He should be more effective in the A-10 than he was in the SEC.

Q: Is Scott Rolen getting into Cooperstown?

A: Yes. Next year, I’d bet.

Q: The Cardinals changed their tune on Albert Pujols’ reunion when they saw a need for extra incentive for fans to buy tickets. Is it as simple as that?

A: And saw Juan Yepez not tearing the cover off the ball this spring.

And heard Yadier Molina pushing hard for Pujols return.

And heard Oliver Marmol being in favor of the idea.

And knew Pujols as very effective against left-handed pitching in a limited role with Dodgers last season, entering a season when the DH was arriving full-time for 2022.

The stars, and dollars, aligned.

