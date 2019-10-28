Back before this confounding Missouri football season began, there were some Pollyanna prognosticators who really believed the Tigers could be undefeated entering the bye week that leads into a massive game against the Bulldogs in Georgia.
The Tigers would be 8-0, prominently ranked in the Top-25 and putting a boatload of pressure on the NCAA appeals committee that has been asked to determine if this team will get a shot at the postseason.
How silly that looks now.
Trust me.
I was one of the Pollyana prognosticators.
Something I wrote this preseason made the rounds on the Freezing Cold Takes Twitter account this weekend. Yes, there is an entire — and popular — account dedicated to reminding the world of sports writers’ bad opinions. Yes, this treatment was deserved.
I’m guilty of buying in on Barry Odom’s fourth team. With graduate transfer Kelly Bryant at quarterback, an arsenal of experienced and athletic play-makers around him, an offensive line that returned important experience, a defense that seemed as solid as Odom has had since his transition to head coach, and the softest schedule a member of the SEC could ever dream up, the ingredients for a memorable year were right there.
And yet, here are the Tigers, 5-3 and un-ranked after back-to-back losses against double-digit underdogs Vanderbilt (2-5) and Kentucky (4-4). For those keeping track, that’s three MU losses to double-digit underdogs this season. Remember Wyoming? And if you throw in last season’s bowl-game loss to Oklahoma State, that’s four losses to double-digit underdogs in Mizzou’s past nine games. Not good, folks.
Star linebacker Cale Garrett is out, and the defense that looked stout in its first game without him has slowly lost its grip since. The Tigers on Saturday were torched by a receiver moonlighting as a quarterback. Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. attempted just seven passes, yet still tied up the Tigers with draw play after draw play, running 21 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry.
Bryant suddenly looks like a shell of himself. He’s off, and on top of that he pulled up with a hamstring injury against Kentucky, adding that to the list of complications weighing him down through his final four games in black and gold. His offensive line has done him few favors this season. That former strength has crumbled.
The list of unpleasant surprises is long, from star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam totaling two catches in the past two games, to kicker Tucker McCann missing his last three field goals, to the inability to stop giving the other team free yards via flags.
There are 130 FBS teams. Here’s where the Tigers rank in that group in terms of avoiding flags: penalties per game (7.4, 106th), penalty yards per game (71.8, 120th).
Let that sink in. The Tigers are giving their opponent, on average, 71.8 yards per game through penalties.
And some of these flags —especially the last two Saturdays — are arriving because of bone-headed decisions. We have watched Tigers hitting opponents out of bounds, Tigers hitting opponents after the whistle, Tigers hitting opponents with the crown of their helmets in a textbook definition of the targeting penalty.
Under-performance is one thing.
A trend toward dirty play is another.
Time to clean it up.
If this is not the character of Odom’s football team, he should make that clear. It should be corrected. If not, that’s troubling.
But for those pounding the table about Odom’s job security, save it for now. Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk is not the type to fire a coach in the middle of the season. He has talked, in the past and already this season, about his desire to digest a season in its entirety instead of reacting to highs and lows along the way.
That doesn’t mean he’s not forming opinions as he goes. He has said from the day he was hired that he wants a top-25 football team. That hasn’t changed. Odom has twice reached a ranking, then lost it in the following game.
Top-25 teams don’t fall into a trap door against double-digit underdogs over and over again. They don't convince themselves a five-game home winning streak means they are unbeatable. They don’t wilt when one key player goes down, or when it rains, or when the game is on the road. The Tigers are not there yet. Everyone has an opinion, but it’s Sterk’s that will decide if Odom can get there. Eight games into the coach’s fourth season, it's more than fair to wonder.
One thing is crystal clear.
What should have been a signature season for Odom lost a lot of its luster before the Bulldogs and the verdict on the bowl ban could arrive.
The Pollyana prognosticators are kicking themselves. Trust me.