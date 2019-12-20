BenFred: When it comes to sports, Missouri governor Parson is the worst kind of teammate

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You don’t visit the Sports section of STLtoday.com to read about politics.

I get it.

Stick to sports.

Problem is, Mike Parson did not stick to the soccer plan for St. Louis, which means he has some explaining to do.

Parson likes sports. I know because I watched him walk Bellerive Country Club during the 2018 PGA Championship. He was inside of the course's ropes, where the high rollers hang. He had this bad habit of stopping and standing right in front of fans who had waited outside of the ropes for hours. Most folks inside of the ropes took a knee when they were not walking. It made it easier for those outside of the ropes to see.

Parson never took a knee. He just kept standing in the way. He either didn't care or didn't realize how bad it looked.

Parson is standing in the way again.

Someone should tell him how bad it looks.

This has nothing to do with left or right, liberal or conservative, red or blue.

It’s about the importance of following through, and a governor who did not.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development's rejection of $30 million in tax credits requested by the city’s economic development arm should be interpreted as a slap in the face to St. Louis and the MLS4TheLou ownership group.

It traces back to Parson.

The governor was once such a relied upon supporter of the MLS4TheLou expansion effort that his name was among those the ownership group submitted to the league as proof this project would work. But when it came time to turn talk into walk, Parson pulled a disappearing act.