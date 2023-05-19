Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Busch Stadium’s dugout steps became a pro wrestling turnbuckle, and Willson Contreras was atop it, whipping his curtain callers into a frenzy.

The Cardinals’ catcher had tilted Thursday night's power-packed series opener against the Dodgers in the home team’s favor with a three-run homer against Dodgers starter Julio Urias in the third inning. The 434-foot shot to dead center rattled Urias and sparked the fuse for a six-run frame. Contreras watched it fly. He pounded his chest with a closed fist while staring back into a roaring Cardinals dugout.

He wasn't done. Not even close.

After the Dodgers pulled within one in the seventh, and Lars Nootbaar’s single and a wild pitch pushed the Cardinals' advantage to three, Contreras watched Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte intentionally walk Paul Goldschmidt to face him. The moment, he described, crawled beneath his skin.

He responded by socking his second three-run homer of the game. This one (404 feet) dropped over the right-center wall. Contreras waved his arms over his head rounding the bases, cranking up the noise. The Cardinals were on their way toward a seven-homer, 16-8 romp.

But first, a first. Contreras, meet your first Cardinals curtain call. The former Cub said it was just the second of his career. A crowd that not too long ago had been booing the hometown team, and understandably so considering its fumbling 10-24 start, was on its feet and sending a wave of energy toward the catcher. And Contreras just kept sending it right back.

“You heard the crowd,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “The dugout felt the exact same way.”

Speaking of not too long ago, remember when Contreras was backed beneath the blame bus during the Cardinals’ struggles?

Well, he’s in the driver’s seat now, and the good news for the Cardinals is that he is not interested in revisiting that questioning of his status as catcher. He’s snapped off the rear-view mirror. He’s slamming the gas, pushing the usually buttoned-up Cardinals toward their red line and doing everything in his power to help his new team chase down the National League Central opposition that took advantage of the Cardinals’ stalled start.

“He brings an element of energy, excitement, adrenaline, ferocity,” Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright said. “He brings a lot of energy to our team. Great person to have in there, in the clubhouse, in the dugout.”

“He plays,” said Nolan Gorman, “with all of his heart."

And then there’s Contreras’ way of wording it, after a laugh.

“I play with my head on fire,” Contreras said. “That’s not a secret. I think that’s one thing that makes me better.”

“I’m always trying to find ways to keep the team going,” he elaborated. “It doesn’t matter what it takes. My focus was on winning the game. Keep the game on line. They kind of came back, but our energy was still there. Win the game.”

No matter where the Cardinals go from here, let the record show that Contreras helped them get here, back to the point where a historically bad beginning feels like something that can be buried.

He was the new guy with the big contract who was incredibly aware of the challenges of replacing future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina when this season started, and things only got harder when the Cardinals briefly entertained the idea of pivoting away from him catching altogether a month into the season. No one will convince me that what Contreras did (and what he did not do) after that moment is not a key reason the Cardinals are climbing out of the mess.

Contreras didn’t pout. He didn’t point fingers, even though some had been pointed at him. He accepted some time at designated hitter, but made it clear he wanted a path back behind the plate. He used his time at DH to build relationships with pitchers who had not learned to fully trust him, to dig deeper into how the Cardinals prep for opponents, to sit by Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake to hear how they walk through pitching decisions in real time. He never stopped hitting, and took his offense to another level during the Cardinals’ trip to Chicago, his old home, where his catching prowess often was questioned. He did the opposite of shrink. He slugged. Then he got back behind the plate and started catching some of the Cardinals’ most encouraging starts of the season. On Thursday, he helped guide Adam Wainwright through 5.2 tricky innings, drawing praise from the veteran. At the plate, he bought six RBIs worth of breathing room for his pitchers.

“He did a great job with me, honing me in and getting me back in the strike zone several times,” Wainwright said. “My delivery was out of whack. It wasn’t an easy job for him, but he did a great job.”

We have spent so much time discussing the truths and falsehoods about Contreras’ catching that his hitting has gone overlooked. It shouldn’t. It’s a big part of the reason the Cardinals signed him for five years and $87.5 million, and it’s been a key part of a lineup that is beginning to bare its teeth. Contreras’ 12 doubles trail just Goldschmidt among Cardinals. His five homers rank sixth. He has slugged .539 since his bat helped ignite the Cardinals in Chicago, where a stretch of nine wins in 11 games really found traction. The Cardinals haven't homered seven times in a game since 1940. It helps when your catcher can produce 838 feet of homers in one night.

There isn’t a stat for some of the other stuff Contreras does. It’s measured in the enthusiasm he shows when he is threatening to rip the dugout railing off its hinges while celebrating a teammate’s success. It’s the bear hug he wraps his pitchers in now that pitcher-catcher relationships have improved. It’s the energy his teammates feel when he stares in from the first-base line during his slow walk before his home-run trot. It’s the contagiousness of his full-throated roars, his dramatic bat tosses and his emphatic, wince-causing high-fives.

This is the only way Contreras knows how to play, and he plays his best when he plays like this, all out, out loud. The Cubs, he said, tried to tamp it down in him earlier in his career. He refused.

“Oh my God, I have a long answer about that,” Contreras said. “I had a lot of people on my first team that had me have meeting after meeting after meeting, trying to take my emotions away. I tried once. And then, I wasn’t good. I was playing like crap. So, I talked to the president of the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein, and said hey, that’s not me. Let me play like I do. I’ll be myself out there. That was back in 2019. When it comes to people telling me to quit my emotion or take it away, that’s a no for me. Don’t go there. Because that’s one thing that makes me good.”

And yet, this self-described emotional player kept his cool when his status was in question here. He turned up the heat with his performance, not with venting comments. He didn't withdraw into a shell. He cleared the air, turned the page and made it clear to the Cardinals why he's here. He is exactly the catcher the Cardinals needed. How he responded to the Cardinals’ questioning of him proved it.

Contreras rallied at his low point. The Cardinals and their fans have rallied around him. A bad start is getting brighter by the day. Don’t tell me there’s no coincidence.