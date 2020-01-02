BenFred: 'Worldwide Leader in Sports' whiffs on decade in review by omitting curse-breaking Blues

Not a single one.

No photo of captain Alex Pietrangelo lifting the Cup. No sequence of Blues players throwing their gloves into the Boston air after their Game 7 win. No aerial image of the packed Stanley Cup parade route.

Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Zero.

The Blues' historic worst-to-first run to secure an organization's first-ever championship after a half-century wait didn't move the needle enough to secure one of the 412 seconds available.

Odd, considering the drought-ending, championship-winning Raptors, Cubs and Capitals all made the cut.

Odd, considering the video found time for Sister Jean, snowboarding, UFC, auto racing, horse racing, Mark Sanchez and Ray Rice.

Claims of anti-STL bias would be incorrect. The video showed “See you tomorrow night” David Freese. The video showed, “Hands up, don’t shoot” St. Louis Rams. And still nothing about the Blues.

Claims of anti-hockey bias would be incorrect. The Penguins were in the video. The Capitals were in the video. The Blackhawks got nearly as much air time as Tom Brady.