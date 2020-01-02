BenFred: 'Worldwide Leader in Sports' whiffs on decade in review by omitting curse-breaking Blues

It's become quite difficult for the St. Louis Blues to find fresh bulletin board material.
The defending Stanley Cup champions don’t exactly need extra motivation.
They’ve got coach Craig Berube for that.
But the jokes and jabs that provided plenty of additional fodder for last year’s worst-to-first charge have, for the most part, disappeared.
Those who thought the Blues were toast before making the switch from coach Mike Yeo to Berube were proven wrong by last season’s Stanley Cup surge.
Those who mocked the notion of the Blues' shot at a repeat have quietly moved to the back of the room as the Blues have secured a conference-high 58 points despite playing without injured star forward Vladimir Tarasenko.
Those who think the Blues are finally getting the respect they deserve, though, should think again.
Another reminder just arrived, this time from Bristol, Conn.
I can't recommend this incredible @SportsCenter recap of sports in the 2010's enough. pic.twitter.com/iVriE565qv— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2020
ESPN's flagship show SportsCenter recently released a thrilling, fast-paced recap of the biggest sports stories and moments from the past decade. It's 6 minutes and 52 seconds of awesome. Until you realize there's a big problem.
There is no mention of the Blues.
Not a single one.
No photo of captain Alex Pietrangelo lifting the Cup. No sequence of Blues players throwing their gloves into the Boston air after their Game 7 win. No aerial image of the packed Stanley Cup parade route.
Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Zero.
The Blues' historic worst-to-first run to secure an organization's first-ever championship after a half-century wait didn't move the needle enough to secure one of the 412 seconds available.
Odd, considering the drought-ending, championship-winning Raptors, Cubs and Capitals all made the cut.
Odd, considering the video found time for Sister Jean, snowboarding, UFC, auto racing, horse racing, Mark Sanchez and Ray Rice.
Claims of anti-STL bias would be incorrect. The video showed “See you tomorrow night” David Freese. The video showed, “Hands up, don’t shoot” St. Louis Rams. And still nothing about the Blues.
Claims of anti-hockey bias would be incorrect. The Penguins were in the video. The Capitals were in the video. The Blackhawks got nearly as much air time as Tom Brady.
I can't imagine how hard it is to cram a decade into fewer than seven minutes. The video really is impressive. But I can't be the only one who watched it while waiting for a Blues mention that never arrived.
The Blues are the defending Stanley Cup champions. They have a real chance to make a run at it again. They have three All-Stars and could have four by the time all is said and done. They are about to host the NHL All-Star game in a city that is high on hockey.
Maybe one day they can even manage to make the radar of The Worldwide Leader in Sports.