BenFred: Would shortened season help or hurt Cards' postseason chances? One model suggests the latter

Now that everybody and their brother has predicted when Major League Baseball will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic to begin playing games again, what are we supposed to debate?

(My guestimated start date before I headed home from a canceled spring training was July 4, without fans. My confidence in that guestimate: Zero percent. Until we actually get baseball back, that guessing game is settled. Someone will be right, probably those who figured baseball will be on the bench for a long while.)

The sharp minds in the sports department of The Wall Street Journal hatched a more complex topic to think about while we wait: Which clubs would be hurt and helped by a shortened season?

An article titled, "A Shortened MLB Season Would Give Underdogs a Shot," caught my attention over the weekend.

WSJ writer Andrew Beaton and numbers cruncher Conrad De Peuter combined forces to simulate thousands of shortened seasons, starting with different start dates, to attempt to predict how the coronavirus pause would affect the postseason crowd.

The simulations began with March 26, what would have been opening day, and progressed by two-week intervals until August.