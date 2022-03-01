BenFred: Wouldn't it be nice if baseball's on-field problems were the focus of MLB's bitter negotiations?

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: Wouldn’t it be nice if fixing baseball’s on-field problems were a bigger part of these bitter MLB negotiations?

A: Yep.

Among the flurry of news that came out of Florida in the late, failed push for a resolution before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled games was the owners suggesting they want a more expedited timeline on when they could introduce on-field changes.

That could be good or bad if passed, depending on which rules are in demand, right?

This time it was a push for pitch clock, shift bans and larger bases to encourage more steals.

I’m not for shift bans. (I'm for hitters adjusting.) The bases, I’m impartial about. I do like the idea of a strictly enforced pitch clock that forces pitchers to work and hitters to stay in the box. So much wasted time could be cut there. I hope that happens.

Should these topics be the big story? Yes, because they are the ones the fans care a lot more about. Same for the archaic blackout rules and streaming beef that keeps people from watching games. But this fight, first and foremost, is about the dollars and how they are split, so the on-field stuff tends to take a back seat. That's a shame, but you all already knew that.

Q: With the perhaps increasingly shortened spring training, should the Cardinals sign a bat to give more time to the rookies like Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez?

A: My DH stance hasn't changed much during, or because of, the lockout. I think the Cardinals should add some been-there, done-that for the position. I thought that before spring became shortened, but the shortening of it makes it an even better idea, I agree.

I know MLB wants 28 days of spring training, but it could get cut to 21 now that this is going to go on longer. Whenever this deal gets done, and hopefully it's soon, there is going to be a flurry of free agency. Guys will be scrambling to get to teams, and there will be some one-year bargains available. Adding someone who could bring some proven production to this under-pressure lineup would be a good move, especially now that there is a spot in the lineup for a hitter who doesn't even have to bring a glove to the ballpark.

A left-handed hitter with power would be good. That's why so many like the potential Kyle Schwarber fit. It’s asking a lot of a young hitter who has not yet made his MLB debut to produce — or combine to produce — above-average production at a spot that should be as big of a boost to the lineup as a designated hitter should be for the Cardinals.

Q: If Mizzou decides to make a coaching change for men’s basketball, what do you think about the Drake coach?

A: Darian Devries is his name. He's going to be a name brought up in the carousel this season. Same for the coach he replaced at Drake. That would be Niko Medved, who is doing good things at Colorado State. North Texas' Grant McCasland is one to watch for jobs this offseason. Furman coach Bob Richey is another to check out for schools looking to perhaps catch lightning in a bottle. My buddy Brendan Wiese at KTRS turned me on to him. Good offensive numbers annually, good tempo and good shooting. Those are likely the kind of things you probably want to prioritize if turning the page from a defensive-minded coach like Martin.

That's usually how it works when things don't work out. A program goes and gets the opposite of what it had.

All mentioned here could be appealing hire-up guys who could be ready for a bigger chance and payday.

Kim English hasn’t had the best-ever first season at George Mason, but he could get NIL money moving and would have the support of some boosters. That should not be overlooked.

If the Tigers make a change, we're going to have plenty of names to consider. Let's see if they decide to go shopping before we get too far down that road.

I’d still like to see Martin get another season, for what it’s worth.

Q: Do you think Brady Cook and or Tyler Macon will transfer out from Mizzou if Drinkwitz adds that Arizona State transfer QB?

A: Jayden Daniels hasn't committed anywhere yet, so we will see if he was as high on his visit as Mizzou seemed to be on him.

After talking with someone who has worked with him and someone who has evaluated him from the vantage point of another Power 5 staff, I think he could be a good-not-great QB that might be better than what Mizzou currently has on its roster for this season, in terms of what he could do on the field during the 2022 season. So, that's worth pursuing if you're Drinkwitz. He's a mobile QB who can make big throws, but he sometimes makes bad decisions. He is a little light but is athletic and can dodge hits and expand the pocket, a key for converting third downs and making things happen when plays break down. And he can run. He had the most rushing yards of any Pac 12 QB last season.

It's hard for me to imagine a scenario in which Drinkwitz adds a three-year starter at QB entering fall camp and doesn't lose one of his current QBs to the portal. That's why so many think either Macon or Cook or both could depart, but that's just speculation at this time. If Drinkwitz can convince them all that despite an addition — which again, has not happened yet and might not happen at all — there will be a legitimate QB competition including incoming freshman Sam Horn, perhaps he can keep them all. That would be impressive.

Q: When is it “fair” to judge a college coach now that things have changed so much in that world? It used to be a few years, at least. Now it’s changed with transfers? What do you think?

A: Football and basketball are different beasts.

Football is still going to hinge on primarily high school recruiting, which means a coach's first couple of signing classes are going to need 3-4 seasons to bloom — or not — into his true team on the field. Transfers can fill holes and expedite the process, or make up for departures in the recruiting classes along the way. But it's still a 3-4 year process before you get a real sense of what a guy is doing in terms of building his program. Not that every coach gets that amount of time. But speaking in general here. A fair shake means 3-4 years.

Basketball is in a very different place. A team can now — not that I would recommend it — basically be flipped annually and rebuilt on the fly with transfers. It's incredibly hard to keep and develop a player for his full college career during this grass-is-greener era if you are not one of the elite, established programs. It takes a mix. Some guys who come as high schoolers, stay and get better every season. And some guys added on the fly. It's not as much about a year mark as it is about a direction, a trend line.

Q; It’s good to see signs of Jordan Binnington maybe getting things turned around. What do you think has changed?

A: Sounds like it's mostly mental with Binner. He's talked about getting that edge back. We may never know or maybe he will share more after the season depending on where it goes from here but I'm curious what his truth-serum answer would be when asked about how much his bout with COVID impacted him. Some high-level athletes have taken a while to truly get back to feeling right.

Q: Would it take much to acquire Josh Bell as a DH option if the Nationals decide to trade him?

A: Washington got him from the Pirates for a couple of pitching prospects. One is still in the low minors. One is Wil Crowe, who made 25 starts (116.2 innings) with a 5.48 ERA for the Pirates last season. Bell had a strong season for the Nationals after a bad 2020, but he's owed a projected $10 million in his final year of arbitration and he has one less year of control to offer a team, both things that would cut into a trade return. The Nationals might be best off keeping him. If not, mountains would not have to be moved to get him. I like him.

Q; Why do the Cardinals prioritize Dylan Carlson as the backup center fielder? Wouldn’t Tyler O’Neill be better for that role?

A: I'll offer my usual reminder, which is that Carlson is just 23. Determining what he can and can't do based off the past season should take a backseat to figuring out what he can be in the future, which could perhaps, in time, be this team's starting center fielder depending on what happens with Harrison Bader.

Carlson has things to work on there, no doubt. He seemed smoother there in 2020 than 2021, but got a lot more experience last season. If the Cardinals thought O'Neill was a legitimate CF option we would probably have a better sense of it by now. He's played only 43 innings there, and none since 2019. Lars Nootbaar is going to need to prove himself there if he wants to be the fourth outfielder. He hasn't played there yet in the majors.

