BenFred's 5: Blues in 6, and other final thoughts before puck drops on postseason

Five topics from the notebook of sports columnist Ben Frederickson . . .

1. No more pandemic restrictions to blame

I say this as a card-carrying member of the Trust-in-Chief club.

It’s time for Craig Berube to prove that the pandemic-affected daze that overcame his team during the last two postseasons has expired now that the NHL postseason is more or less back to normal.

Since the Blues won their championship, they are 2-11 in playoff games entering tonight’s first-round opener against the Wild in Minnesota.

One of those was bubble hockey. Blah. The Blues lost all three of their qualifying games, then dropped the first round to Vancouver in six games, after starting out in a two-game hole.

The other was a clean sweep by the Avalanche last postseason that was watched by less-than-full crowds in a restricted setting that still did not feel quite right.

This edition of the playoffs will feel right.

The Blues are not bubble boys, clearly. The bubble has burst, along with the excuse.

2. Army appreciation

Doug Armstrong is the winningest general manager in Blues history. He was the first to lead the Blues to a ring. If he serves the length of his current contract, he will become the longest-tenured Blues GM as well. All of these things are signs of his success in St. Louis, but here’s another one. Two. As in, he's missed only two postseasons since he took over for Larry Pleau after the 2009-10 season. Those postseason misses were seven seasons apart. The last missed postseason was followed up by a Stanley Cup championship parade.

During Army's 12-season run as GM, the Blues rank fifth in the NHL in regular-season wins (521).

Each of the teams in that top-five (Penguins, Lightning, Bruins, Capitals and Blues) have won at least one championship during that time.

Good company.

3. Goals galore

The Blues finished the regular season third in goals per game (3.77).

The Wild finished fifth (3.72.)

The Blues bring nine 20-goal scorers into this showdown.

The Wild bring six, but they have three 30-goal scorers (Kevin Fiala, Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov) to the Blues’ two (Vladimir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich).

There will be goals, and there could be a need for multiple goalies, which is why I haven't yet given up on the idea of Jordan Binnington making an impact in this series.

4. National spotlight on Tarasenko

Just a warning here.

Don’t bet on the hockey experts telling both sides of the offseason dustup between the Blues and Tarasenko if the storm before the calm is revisited as a postseason story line.

Check out how Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff phrased it on Twitter while explaining why he voted for Tarasenko for the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy.

The honor is handed out by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

Here’s a snippet of Seravalli's tweet explaining why he voted for No. 91.

“He (Tarasenko) had two botched shoulder surgeries by the team doctor,” Seravalli wrote, adding, “the team criticized him during that time as if it was his fault. They exposed him in Expansion. Then he had a third surgery and went out to have a career year on a top team.”

Just to be clear, the only person that made Tarasenko look bad during the offseason drama was his agent, who tried to strong-arm a trade by bashing everyone but the Blues’ Zamboni driver.

Yes, the Blues left Tarasenko unprotected in the expansion draft. And Seattle passed.

Praising Tarasenko’s bounce-back this season is both right and deserved. Framing it as an offseason of the Blues trying to make him look bad? Come on. And the blame-the-doctors-angle was tired from the start.

5. The pick is in . . .

SportsNet’s Justin Bourne says Blues in 7.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski says Wild in 6.

NHL.com’s poll of 16 writers favors the Wild, nine votes to seven.

There are other shots called out there, but most of them are similar – this thing is expected to be close, people.

I’ll take the Blues in six.

If it goes seven, that’s probably bad news for the Blues.

The Wild tend to play better at home.

