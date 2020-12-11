BenFred's 5: Blues playing role of good soldier in division dilemma, two reminders Mizzou got it right with Drinkwitz, plus a key for Braggin' Rights

1. Blues fans, get your coffee ready

Don't expect Blues general manager Doug Armstrong to whine about it, but I'll pass on any suggestion that this is a good thing for the Blues. No matter how the leagues sorts out the road trips, that travel is a disadvantage. And don't forget Arizona, Colorado and Las Vegas gave the Blues plenty of trouble last season.

Even if this situation is cool with the Blues, it's still a bummer for their fans. You remember Blues fans, don't you, NHL? They are the diehards who made the Winter Classic and All-Star game you planted here a smashing success. Nothing shows your appreciation to them like start times for away games that will produce repeated snooze-button-pressing the following mornings. Yes, the main thing is that it's great the games will be played during the pandemic. But ideally it would be possible for kids to be able to watch the entirety of this season's away games without getting grounded for staying up too late.