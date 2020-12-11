BenFred's 5: Blues playing role of good soldier in division dilemma, two reminders Mizzou got it right with Drinkwitz, plus a key for Braggin' Rights

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing . . .
1. Blues fans, get your coffee ready
Hey NHL, you're welcome.
When in doubt, the league can always count on the blue-collar Blues to take one for the team.
The latest example: Post-Dispatch colleague Jim Thomas' breakdown of the Blues accepting the assignment to the left coast for the upcoming season's temporary divisional realignment.
Don't expect Blues general manager Doug Armstrong to whine about it, but I'll pass on any suggestion that this is a good thing for the Blues. No matter how the leagues sorts out the road trips, that travel is a disadvantage. And don't forget Arizona, Colorado and Las Vegas gave the Blues plenty of trouble last season.
Even if this situation is cool with the Blues, it's still a bummer for their fans. You remember Blues fans, don't you, NHL? They are the diehards who made the Winter Classic and All-Star game you planted here a smashing success. Nothing shows your appreciation to them like start times for away games that will produce repeated snooze-button-pressing the following mornings. Yes, the main thing is that it's great the games will be played during the pandemic. But ideally it would be possible for kids to be able to watch the entirety of this season's away games without getting grounded for staying up too late.
It would be swell if the Blues' away games in trailing time zones could start earlier than usual. That would be a kind gesture from the league toward fans of the team that wears the second most recent championship ring and ranks in the league's top-five in wins over the past decade.
Some might say the blue-collar Blues deserve a little better treatment.
2. One (Golden) silver lining
I am intrigued by the notion of the Blues playing eight games (four away, four home) against Alex Pietrangelo and his Vegas Golden Knights. Who will be the first Blues player to scrap with the old captain? My guess: The first Blues player who forgets old friend Ryan Reaves will be looking to avenge any funny business against Pietrangelo. The Blues-Knights story line is almost worth the late starts. Almost.
3. Remember Blake Anderson?
In case Mizzou needed another reminder that it hired the right football coach in Eli Drinkwitz, here's one.
The coach Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk was circling in on before the curators called an unofficial intervention — a wild story recapped here with new reporting by P-D teammate Dave Matter — was . . . do you even remember?
It was Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson.
I bring it up because Blake Anderson just got hired . . . by Utah State.
With all due respect to Utah State, SEC programs should not be hiring coaches who are hired by Utah State. (Just like Vanderbilt should not be hiring a coach from the XFL. Sorry, Jonathan Hayes.)
The truth about Anderson is some at Arkansas State were excited to see him take the Utah State job, considering Arkansas State's knack for recruiting up-and-coming coaches, and the fact Anderson was in the midst of a COVID-ravaged 4-7 season.
Meanwhile Drinkwitz has defied the pandemic to blast through expectations in year one. He has the Tigers at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff ranking with five wins in their last six games entering Saturday's home game against No. 9 (CFP) Georgia.
Credit to the curators for raising heck, and credit to Sterk for adjusting on the fly.
4. Key to Braggin' Rights?
Many things will need to go right for Cuonzo Martin's Tigers to upset No. 6 Illinois when Saturday's spotlight shifts from Faurot Field to Norm Stewart Court.
One is repeating what has been a key to the Tigers' wins in the last two Braggin' Rights clashes — defending the heck out of the 3-point line.
After its road win against No. 10 Duke, Brad Underwood's Illini are shooting 47.3 percent from 3-point range. They've made 44 of 93 attempts, good for a 3-point percentage that leads the Big Ten. That is a big change from last season, when Illinois shot 30.9 percent from deep, finishing dead last in its conference.
Mizzou has managed to lock down the perimeter against Illinois during its two-game Braggin' Rights winning steak. The Illini went two-for-14 from deep in Mizzou's 63-56 win last season. They made eight in Mizzou's 79-63 win the season before, but on a whopping 29 attempts.
Illini star guard Ayo Dosunmu has made 42.1 percent of his 3-point attempts so far this season, and he has three teammates who have made at least as many threes as him (eight) with at least as good of a percentage: Da'Monte Williams (nine-of-13), Adam Miller (11-of-26) and Trent Frazier (11-of-22).
Limiting easy looks from deep will be critical for Mizzou come Saturday night. Those Illinois shots are a lot more likely to find the net now compared to the past two seasons.
5. Drinkwitz working on a flip
The closest thing college football has to recruiting tea leaves are pointing toward Drinkwitz's recruiting success expanding to include a flipped commitment from a Pac 12 program.
Scouting service 247Sports has its recruiting experts update their so-called Crystal Ball predictions if they get wind of a prospect potentially changing his mind, and that's exactly what seems to be happening with East St Louis four-star receiver Dominic Lovett, who 247Sports considers to be the No. 34 receiver in the entire 2021 class.
Five 247Sports writers, including three national recruiting writers and a writer who specifically covers Arizona State, have recently changed their predictions for Lovett's college destination from Arizona State, to Mizzou. Lovett gave his verbal commitment to the Sun Devils in September. It seems that's about to change.
