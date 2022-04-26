BenFred's 5: Cardinals could need star prospect Gorman's bat sooner than they hoped

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

1. There are several factors working in Nolan Gorman's favor at the moment

An off day for Class AAA Memphis on Monday kept Cardinals star prospect Nolan Gorman from hitting yet another home run.

That didn’t mean the case for calling him up sooner rather than later suffered.

The Cardinals’ lineup against the Mets and how that lineup performed during a 5-2 loss can and should be cited by those pushing for the promotion of the 21-year-old slugging second baseman.

Let’s take a quick tour the multiple factors now working in Gorman’s favor . . .

• Gorman is mashing. His Memphis batting line is up to .316/.371/.737 (1.108 OPS) after his eight home run in 57 at-bats. Against Class AAA right-handed pitching, the southpaw slugger is now 12-for-33 with six homers. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have the National League’s second-lowest OPS (.614) against right-handed pitching through 15 games, trailing only the flailing Reds in the NL.

• Starting shortstop Paul DeJong sat again against the Mets on Monday despite his career .347 average against the NL opponent. After starting in DeJong’s place for the fourth time in the past 10 games, Edmundo Sosa struck out four times while facing a total of 15 pitches in the process. If shortstop production continues to lag, the Cardinals could lean toward bringing up Gorman and moving second baseman Tommy Edman to shortstop.

• One left-handed hitting option with more experience than Gorman who got prioritized out of spring training, fourth outfielder Lars Nootbaar, was sent back to Memphis on Monday to get more playing time. Called up in his place was another left-handed hitting option, the very versatile Brendan Donovan, who is being described as a do-everything fielder who can give the regulars some rest. What Donovan is not being described as, at least not yet, is a regular left-handed hitting piece of the designated hitter puzzle.

• Corey Dickerson, who is very much a left-handed piece of the designated hitter puzzle, went hitless with a strikeout in four at-bats in Monday’s loss. His batting line now reads .148/.233/.148. He’s yet to find an extra-base hit.

• Albert Pujols, who is very much a right-handed hitting piece of the designated hitter puzzle, is not hitting right-handed pitching well, despite what Cardinals fans desperate for Pujols at-bats are telling themselves. He’s one-for-14 against righties with two walks, three strikeouts and no extra-base hits. This is not an outlier. Pujols has struggled against righties for a long time now.

• Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak met with the media before Monday’s game and shared his stance on a few topics related to this discussion. He said the team “needs to see production” from DeJong when he returns from his reset. He called for some more patience, but also passed on a chance to say DeJong’s defense alone is enough to make him the stand-alone starter at shortstop. Mozeliak gave a small-sample-size warning about Dickerson’s numbers as well. But if meager numbers continue to add up, it gets that much harder to ignore Gorman's impressive ones.

"It's not as much timing as it is about how much he's actually going to play,” Mozeliak said about Gorman. “When you look at our club, one of the keystones of this team is our defense. If we are starting to reshuffle the lineup, and I'm not saying we are not willing to do it, but that is going to be a major discussion. Because to get someone like Nolan up here, you expect him to play. Definitely against every right-handed pitcher, at a minimum. Trying to think through how you manage that is the biggest test. We also don't want to be overly knee-jerky on the first topic we talked about earlier, on just where we are with Paul DeJong. Let a little time happen. But it's great to see what he (Gorman) is doing down there. It's very exciting. I'm not overly surprised.”

Gorman’s promotion is going to be connected to a lot of things. How the left-handed hitting designated hitter options are producing is one. How DeJong is playing at shortstop is another, because Tommy Edman and Gorman can’t play second base at the same time, and Edman, like Sosa and DeJong, can play shortstop. Right now the Cardinals are not getting much production from their left-handed hitting options at DH, they are not getting the shortstop production they hoped, and they are lacking against right-handed pitching in general.

They currently own the National League’s second-lowest on-base plus slugging percentage (.614) against righties, as mentioned before. In addition to that, they have the NL’s second-lowest shortstop OPS (.504).

Gorman is helping himself in Memphis, but he’s also getting some help with how things are playing out here in St. Louis.

2. Sosa's mentality should be appreciated

Edmundo Sosa had a rough game Monday — he was not alone in that department — but here’s what impresses me about him.

He will shake it off better than Taylor Swift.

This spring, Marmol told us the shortstop job was DeJong’s to lose, and Sosa did not skip a beat despite the fact he took the job from DeJong last season.

Didn’t pout. Didn’t complain. Didn’t go into some tailspin.

What he did was commit to trying to win back the job all over again.

“The big thing for me is, I love to play,” Sosa said Monday, through bullpen catcher and team translator Kleininger Teran. “It doesn’t matter if I’m in the lineup, or not, or whatever people say. I’m going to be ready, because the opportunity at some point is going to show up.”

You know who loves that attitude?

Sosa’s manager.

“He’s approached it really well in that he comes to work every day to just do his job, and when called upon, he’s going to give it everything he has,” Marmol said. “You can see it in the way that he plays. He wants to be out there and when you call on him he’s ready. I love having him for that reason.”

Sosa slashing .294/.366/.429 in 252 at-bats as a starter last season did not convince the Cardinals to roll out an open shortstop competition this spring.

A surge now could take advantage of DeJong’s early-season struggles, but Sosa will need to get going at the plate.

He’s three-for-16, with no walks and eight strikeouts.

3. Mikolas stacks another strong start

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas scared everybody when his first start of the season went 3.2 innings and included six hits, two walks, two runs and just one strikeout against the . . . Pirates.

Gulp.

Since then?

He’s produced three starts that have combined to cover 18.2 innings in which he has allowed one run, walked two and struck out 17.

He now has more strikeouts (18) than hits allowed (17) on the young season. Very encouraging.

4. The offense has cooled

The early talk about the Cardinals having an elite offense, churned up by Marmol more than anyone, can be paused until evidence arrives that proves it.

So far the Cardinals lead baseball in on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) at two lineup spots. One is cleanup, where Nolan Arenado started red hot. The other is the No. 9 hole, where Tommy Edman got off to a strong start before getting a bigger share of leadoff duty due to Dylan Carlson’s slow start.

Beyond that, the Cardinals have just one other spot in the lineup that is producing a top-10 NL OPS. It’s the No. 5 spot, which is producing a 10th-place .597.

As a team, the Cardinals rank ninth in the NL in OPS (.672) through the first 15 games.

They do have the NL’s fourth-lowest strikeout rate, which is good news.

5. Defense, defense, defense

Say what you want about former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, but he had the defense running like a well-oiled machine

New manager Oliver Marmol, promoted from bench coach, was a big part of that, too.

Will the elite defense hold? It should. The biggest contributors to it are all back. Monday night's bad ninth inning needs to be a blip. Hopefully that's all it was.

The 2022 Cardinals have committed seven errors through 15 games. The 2021 Cardinals had 10 through their first 15, and turned out to be baseball’s best defense by a long shot.

I’m just pointing that out in case anyone was preparing to overreact to Monday’s rare defensive rough patch.

If this starts happening more often, we will have more to talk about.

