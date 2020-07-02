BenFred's 5: Cardinals dodge opt-out surprises entering season where depth could be key

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing . . .
1. Cards dodge opt-out surprises
Unless there is a curveball neither John Mozeliak nor Mike Shildt sees coming, the Cardinals got their first win of this strange season before the start of Friday's so-called summer camp.
No Cardinals player has opted to opt-out from the season, Mozeliak shared during a video conference with reporters Wednesday.
Shildt, during his turn in the Zoom room, made the possibility seem even less certain.
“I’ve communicated with every player in some form or fashion, and every player is excited to get here,” Shildt said. “And outside of the Latin players coming in on an MLB charter, everyone is here in St. Louis.”
So, the Cardinals are expecting full participation.
In this warped season, where that’s not always the case, it could become a significant competitive advantage.
Already we have heard the news of different players from different teams deciding to sit out, an option that was agreed upon by the owners and the players as they set the terms of what a pandemic-challenged season would look like.
Former Cardinals starter Mike Leake is going to wind up saving the Cardinals more than a million dollars by not playing for the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals were still on the hook for a portion of his prorated 2020 salary. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are without an important piece of their rotation.
The defending World Series champion Nationals will move forward without veteran leader Ryan Zimmerman and potential fifth starter Joe Ross.
The Rockies felt the need to shift gears to sign Matt Kemp to a minor league deal after Ian Desmond opted out.
Criticizing these players for their decisions would mean overlooking, a) the fact that they will not be paid unless they have a medical exception; and b) the moving explanations many have given. Zimmerman, for example, is the father to a newborn, and his mother has multiple sclerosis. A powerful letter Desmond published to Instagram explained a desire to be close to his pregnant wife and four children, and to be more active in helping revitalize the youth fields that gave him his start.
So, let’s all agree to drop the opt-out snark.
But we can't overlook the obvious, either.
In a season where keeping your best options on the field has a whole new meaning due to the pandemic, starting that attempt with your full list of options is a win.
By not having any opt-outs, the Cardinals gained an advantage.
2. Kurt, is that you?
We have been eagerly awaiting The Kurt Warner Movie – the official name is "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” – for some time now.
Now we know the man who will play the QB.
Actor Zachary Levi shared the news that he will be playing Warner in the movie.
You might know him from NBC’s “Chuck.”
I can see the resemblance.
Let’s hope he has an arm.
The worst part of any sports movie is when the actors involved look like they have never played the sport in their life.
My one request still stands. Give Post-Dispatch legend Jim Thomas a role in the film!
View this post on Instagram
Beyond pumped for this one. Have always found @kurt13warner, and his family, and their journey, to be an uplifting and inspiring one. Can’t wait to bring their story to screens both large and small. 🙌 Big thanks to the @erwinbros and @lionsgate for trusting me with donning lucky #13. 🤘😎🤘 . @entertainmentweekly Zachary Levi is taking the field for his new role. Hit our link in bio for more on the #Shazam actor turning into an NFL star for the Kurt Warner biopic. 📷: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; David Madison/Getty Images
3. Happy Anniversary, Army
I had to send Blues general manager Doug Armstrong a 'happy anniversary' text yesterday.
Two years ago Wednesday, he made the trade for Ryan O’Reilly.
What a deal. What a steal.
It’s on the short list for best trades in St. Louis sports history.
O’Reilly has fit in perfectly as a blue-collar player in a blue-collar town. His work ethic and toughness sharpened the team during last season’s historic Stanley Cup surge. It’s laughable now to think of the criticism that surrounded the Conn Smythe Trophy winner when he left Buffalo, where his love of the game was being questioned.
Back in Buffalo, the GM that made the trade, Jason Botterill, has been fired. Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka, the non-prospects moved in the deal, were busts. The hope there is that Tage Thompson, 2019 first-round draft pick Ryan Johnson and a 2021 second-round pick make things look a little better, eventually.
But here in St. Louis, it will always be a brilliant move by Army.
4. Coronavirus rocked Cubs coach
Those still shrugging off the damage coronavirus could do to the plans for this baseball season should listen to the words of Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.
The 38-year-old former major leaguer is still recovering his strength and endurance after he finally tested negative two weeks ago.
He experienced fever, difficulty breathing, dehydration and an increased heart rate in the range of symptoms that sent him to the hospital at one point.
"For 30 days, this virus, it was always worse at night," Hottovy told Chicago media during a Zoom interview. "I wouldn't sleep from midnight to six in the morning. Then from 6-10, I'd get some sleep. Every night, I'd get up at 2 and my wife would still be cleaning. She had to bring me food and water every day.”
Tomorrow, the Cardinals will have another talk with their players about taking the virus seriously, and how doing so is the key to the season.
Maybe MLB should have Hottovy talk, via Zoom, to every team.
5. Fowler fires up Cards-Cubs rivalry
It didn’t get as tense as Kris Bryant’s “boring” criticism of St. Louis, but Dexter Fowler did his part to stir the Cards-Cubs pot upon his return to St. Louis.
“Feels good to be back in Saint Louis,” Fowler tweeted. “I can taste baseball . . . and the best pizza on earth . . .”
That’s a deep-dish burn.
