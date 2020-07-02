BenFred's 5: Cardinals dodge opt-out surprises entering season where depth could be key

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing . . .

1. Cards dodge opt-out surprises

Unless there is a curveball neither John Mozeliak nor Mike Shildt sees coming, the Cardinals got their first win of this strange season before the start of Friday's so-called summer camp.

No Cardinals player has opted to opt-out from the season, Mozeliak shared during a video conference with reporters Wednesday.

Shildt, during his turn in the Zoom room, made the possibility seem even less certain.

“I’ve communicated with every player in some form or fashion, and every player is excited to get here,” Shildt said. “And outside of the Latin players coming in on an MLB charter, everyone is here in St. Louis.”

So, the Cardinals are expecting full participation.

In this warped season, where that’s not always the case, it could become a significant competitive advantage.

Already we have heard the news of different players from different teams deciding to sit out, an option that was agreed upon by the owners and the players as they set the terms of what a pandemic-challenged season would look like.