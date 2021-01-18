BenFred's 5: Cards have offered Yadi & Waino, DeWitt warms a bit to DH and more from Winter Warm-Up

5) Outfield experiment enters final stage

"Go back a year, and think about (Randy) Arozarena," Mozeliak said. "Here's a player that we could not find at-bats for. We put him in a deal, and then of course, he becomes legendary in October. That is sort of my greatest fear. Making sure we give these guys some true chance. I have a hard time accepting last year as a great sample size, because it was such an unusual year for our team. Not making excuses, but when you have that quarantine, then another 10-day dead period, then you are told to go play. I just don't think from a player standpoint, or even pitching standpoint, that we ever really caught our stride. Now, as we sit here today, how do we create that opportunity moving forward? . . . You have these guys that really want a chance to play, that want at-bats. That is probably going to get the most important thing we get right, or we can't make another mistake on. That is going to be critical on trying to make sure we get these guys at-bats. And the most important part is, what do they do with them. Because we have to see an uptick in our offense, or it's going to be a long year."