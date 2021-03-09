BenFred's 5: Checking in on spring starts of the newest ex-Cards

Fernandez, one of the Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19 last season, made just three appearances for the Cardinals in the pandemic-shortened 2020. The one you are probably most likely to remember included six hits and six earned runs surrendered against Cleveland in a 14-2 loss in late August. Fernandez surrendered four hits and three earned runs in an inning of relief against the Mets in his first Grapefruit League relief appearance this spring. On Monday, he was thrust into the first inning with two outs when starter Kwang Hyun Kim's first-frame troubles again caused his pitch count to rise to the point manager Mike Shildt wanted to remove Kim so he could re-enter him in the second inning. Fernandez promptly allowed a double to Isan Diaz and a walk to Miguel Rojas before he ended the inning via groundout.

Jordan Hicks is speeding back, eyeing his old closer gig. Martinez is once again hoping to secure a spot in the rotation, but a large bunch of other relievers are trying to grab a bullpen role. Fernandez is going to need to get going soon if he's going to secure a spot.

Shildt offered an optimistic take when asked about the righthander's status.