BenFred's 5: Checking in on spring starts of the newest ex-Cards

Five spring training topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that Cardinals fans should be discussing . . .
1. Catching up with former Cards, spring training edition
Let's take a quick spring training tour and see how the latest batch of prominent ex-Cards are doing with their new clubs.
Outfielder Dexter Fowler believes his close relationship with Joe Maddon and an increased distance from a bout with ulcerative colitis that impacted his 2020 season will lead to a bounce-back with the Angels.
“I was playing pretty good (in 2020), leading the team in almost every category, but I had to sit because of my colitis, and I had to battle through that,” Fowler told media covering the Angels. “So I’m just trying to pick up where I left off before I was hurt.”
And pick off where he left off with Maddon, his manager when the Cubs won the World Series.
“He lets you be yourself,” Fowler said about Maddon as quoted by the OC Register. “If you’re comfortable in your skin you’re good. He doesn’t mold you, put you in any type of box. I’ve played for some managers that have done that. At the end of the day, I think I respond better when you’re just you. Joe allows you to be that. I think he gets the best of his players like that.”
Maddon is hitting Fowler at leadoff, where he first earned his "You go, We go," nickname while playing for the Cubs.
Pitcher Austin Gomber is doing his part to heal wounds caused by the Rockies’ trade of star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals. The southpaw has allowed just two hits and zero runs in his two Cactus League starts against Arizona and Milwaukee. He’s struck out three and walked none. Sure seems like he should be in the Rockies’ rotation this season.
“This guy has pitched in the big leagues, albeit not a ton of innings, but he's got confidence and he's got stuff,” Rockies manager Bud Black told MLB.com after Gomber made quick, easy work of Milwaukee on Friday. “There's a composure to him."
Second baseman Kolten Wong is mentally preparing to shift a lot more than he did in St. Louis, but he’s leaning into it, and he’s pumped to call Jackie Bradley Jr., a Brewers teammate. The two have known one another since they met as opponents in the Cape Cod League years ago. Now free agency has made them teammates in Milwaukee. Wong signed a two-year, $18 million contract that includes an option. He’s appeared in the leadoff spot of manager Craig Counsell’s lineup card in each of the Cactus League games he’s played in.
“This team’s going to be really, really underrated,” Wong told MLB.com. “It’s going to be one of those teams that people really need to look out for, because we’ve got it all. Our pitching staff is really good. We’ve got ‘Yeli’ [Christian Yelich], who just knows how to flat-out hit. You’ve got Lorenzo Cain coming back. To add JBJ to that, that’s going to be awesome.”
Reliever John Brebbia is still on his path back from Tommy John surgery with hopes of a return in June. He’s on a one-year deal worth $800,000. He told MLB.com he had a chance to return to the Cardinals, but felt the Giants were a better fit.
“I wanted to find a place where I could become the best pitcher I was capable of being, and the Giants staff and how their analytics works, all of that will help me the most,” Brebbia told San Francisco media. “Second is the culture. I want to be part of a winning culture. I like winning baseball games. And the Giants have been winning quite a few games for quite a long time.”
Infielder Brad Miller is now Phillies manager Joe Girardi’s top bench bat. He’s making $3.5 million for that role. Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported it’s the most money the Phillies have paid a bench bat in years. Miller made $2 million with the Cardinals in 2020. Pretty nice raise.
2. Carpenter's slow start
Spring training box scores can be misleading. Especially in 2021, when you don't even need three outs to end an inning. Exit velocity and launch angle suggest what "should" be a hit, and teams at this point tend to value those metrics over what was actually a hit.
I get it. I do. But hearing the Cardinals try to describe Matt Carpenter's zero-for-11 Grapefruit League start as anything other than disappointing is hard to buy, considering we are talking about a hitter who has slashed .216/.332/.372 in 550 at-bats since the start of the 2019 season.
Carpenter, who has struck out six times so far this spring, was out of the lineup on Monday. When the day's games started, he was one of 107 major leaguers who had 11 or more spring training at-bats without registering a hit.
3. Oviedo's stock climbing, says evaluator
At least one National League scout has changed his opinion on the upside of Cardinals pitcher Johan Oviedo. In a good way. Oviedo had been described as a fifth-starter type in the past. This spring, same scout says he's a potential No. 3 type. We'll see.
4. Is there a role for Fernandez?
At this time last year, it looked like reliever Junior Fernandez was beginning to make some waves in the closer conversation. Jordan Hicks was out due to Tommy John surgery. Carlos Martinez was headed back to the rotation. Fernandez and his four-seam fastball that averaged 97 mph were turning heads.
“I would love to be a closer in the big leagues,” he said back then. “I’ve done it in Triple-A, in Double-A a little bit. It feels good. For me, closers, you have to have that kill mentality. It’s the best way to say it. Come out in the ninth and be aggressive. Close the game. It’s one of the most exciting moments.”
The excitement surrounding Fernandez has faded a bit since then.
Fernandez, one of the Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19 last season, made just three appearances for the Cardinals in the pandemic-shortened 2020. The one you are probably most likely to remember included six hits and six earned runs surrendered against Cleveland in a 14-2 loss in late August. Fernandez surrendered four hits and three earned runs in an inning of relief against the Mets in his first Grapefruit League relief appearance this spring. On Monday, he was thrust into the first inning with two outs when starter Kwang Hyun Kim's first-frame troubles again caused his pitch count to rise to the point manager Mike Shildt wanted to remove Kim so he could re-enter him in the second inning. Fernandez promptly allowed a double to Isan Diaz and a walk to Miguel Rojas before he ended the inning via groundout.
Jordan Hicks is speeding back, eyeing his old closer gig. Martinez is once again hoping to secure a spot in the rotation, but a large bunch of other relievers are trying to grab a bullpen role. Fernandez is going to need to get going soon if he's going to secure a spot.
Shildt offered an optimistic take when asked about the righthander's status.
"Everyone was impacted by COVID last year, obviously some more than others," Shildt said. "Junior was in that bucket, with a few other guys, that was hard to evaluate in a year that was, by nature, hard to evaluate. The one thing I have appreciated about his two outings, and he's gotten hit a little bit, but the encouragement for Junior is to be on the plate a little bit more. Junior has (in the past) gotten into some unfavorable counts and created some of his own jams. So, the contact has been harder, and some guys have found some spots, but the fact of the matter is, he's around the plate. Now, you work with him on how to get your outs on the plate. That part is encouraging. It's just about getting him out there and getting him some more time on the mound."
5. TLR speaks the truth
The most challenging thing about covering spring training in 2021 is not the lack of clubhouse access, the limited viewing of back fields or the revamped schedule that limits the amount of teams you get to see the Cardinals compete against. Don't get me wrong. None of those things are great. But what I miss most is just talking baseball in a not-so-structured setting. Pre and post-game Zooms have helped baseball writers bridge the gap, but it's just not the same. Questions are more likely to be misinterpreted. Body language is harder to read. Everything is recording, all the time. It can be difficult, for all involved. That includes managers.
"There’s no way, no matter how hard we work this, that the Zoom is going to compare with being in person and watching reactions and follow-up questions, whether that goes in a good or bad direction," Hall of Fame manager La Russa told Chicago reporters. "I look forward to a time we can all do it in person.”
Amen to that.