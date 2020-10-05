BenFred's 5: Closing the notebook on the Cardinals' wild-card series

3. Bring back Yadi

Add this to the long list of reasons the Cardinals will need to work out a way to get Yadier Molina back for 2021. The veteran catcher was the club’s offensive catalyst in this wild-card series. He went 6-for-13 with two doubles and a walk. That’s a slash line of .462/.500 and .615. I like the offensive upside of catching prospect Andrew Knizner as much as anyone, but let’s not forget he got all of 16 at-bats in 2020 and played no minor league games. For reasons that never made sense, veteran backup Matt Wieters got more than twice as many at-bats (36) than Knizner. Bringing Molina back and packaging Knizner in a trade that can boost the offense – similar to the trade of Carson Kelly in the deal that landed Paul Goldschmidt – would make a lot of sense.

4. Hats off to Tingler

I underestimated Padres manager (and Mizzou guy) Jayce Tingler.

The rookie manager made a mistake in the regular season when he seemed to side with the Rangers, his old team, in the debate about a late and lopsided homer hit by Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. It made me wonder how Tingler would hold up in the pressure of the postseason. He more than passed that test.