BenFred's 5: Confidence in KK, telling quote on Carp, updates on Gorman/Liberatore and more Cards thoughts after 10 spring games

Five spring training topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that Cardinals fans should be discussing . . .
1. Maddux not worried about Kim
JUPITER, Fla. • Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim has surrendered 10 hits and seven earned runs in two Grapefruit League starts that add up to just three innings. He's issued nearly as many walks (three) as strikeouts (four). KK, a perfectionist, has been hard on himself in the post-game Zooms. He's not happy with how he's pitching.
Some are in a panic, fearing the former KBO veteran is going to fall apart in his second season in the majors.
Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux is not in that camp.
One reason?
Other than the Padres, no team outside of the National and American League Central saw Kim and his wide variety of pitches last season.
"He gets a second crack at a first time," Maddux said. "We did face the same teams all the time last year. Within our division, there were no secrets. Everybody knew what everybody had. It really became cat-and-mouse for a lot of hitters and pitchers. In KK's situation, he was new to everyone. But by the end of the season the teams in our division knew KK just like they knew the other guys. Moving into this year, we have not played the East, we have not played the West. He's going to have opportunities to see teams for the first time. As far as facing those teams we faced last year, even though we saw them two, three, four times, he kept getting better as the season went on. He's a veteran guy who has pitched at the highest levels over there in Korea. He knows what he needs to do to succeed. He's been a successful pitcher his whole career. I look for good things out of KK. He will make any adjustments, and he will make them on the fly."
Kim's been tinkering with his pitches this spring, seeking to accomplish specific things in each outing. He's working on stuff as much as he is attempting to mow down hitters. His approach will get more regular-season-like as the regular season nears.
2. Don't miss this Mozeliak quote about Carpenter
Matt Carpenter is now zero-for-15 this spring. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is pressing the patience button for now, but that predictable request is now accompanied by an admission — at some point the results can't be ignored.
"As we get 10 days from now or two weeks, this question is going to be have to answered differently," Mozeliak said Tuesday.
3. Easier said than done with Reyes
Here are my two Alex Reyes fears now that the Cardinals have made it clear they are going to bring him out of the bullpen instead of giving him a chance to start. One is that the Cardinals will struggle to find Reyes enough high-leverage innings to reach the 80 to 100-inning target the team would prefer he reaches in order to start in 2022, and that the struggle to find those innings will lead to Reyes pitching in too many low-leverage situations. That would be a waste of talent. The other fear is that the Cardinals do specifically use Reyes for high-leverage situations, and then fall short of the innings target, and one year from now we are hearing the same things about Reyes not being ready to start.
“How do you best optimize someone who may look as good as anybody in this camp?" Mozeliak said this week. “He’s throwing the ball extremely well. That’s something we are going to have to work through.”
A Cardinals reliever has not pitched 100 or more innings since Todd Worrell (103.2 innings) since in 1986. A Cardinals reliever has not pitched 90 or more innings since Manny Aybar (93.1 innings) in 1999. Does Reyes wind up bein more or less the setup man to closer Jordan Hicks?
4. Can Helsley weaponize his curve?
Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley can throw four-seam fastballs 100 mph or faster. He's got a well-established slider/cutter that averages around 90 mph. If he can establish his curveball, which averages around 80 mph, look out. But for now he's behind on the curve. In the two Grapefruit League games he's pitched in at Roger Dean Stadium, where public pitch-tracking data is available, Helsley has used the curveball just five times. Three of them were balls that generated no swings. One was a line-drive out. Just one was a swing and miss. Helsley has used the curve just 10 percent of the time since his MLB debut in 2019, according to Brooks Baseball data. It does not need to be a high-use pitch for him, but if he can make it more effective when he does turn to it, he might be borderline unhittable.
5. Camp catching up to prized prospects
The future is very bright for both Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore. That said, this camp is beginning to remind us of the difference between the future and the present. Gorman is now one-for-12 with one walk, four strikeouts and no extra-base hits in Grapefruit League play. He's looked overmatched at times. His defense at third bas been sharp, much improved. I'd like to see him spend some time at second base before camp closes. Liberatore has allowed five hits and six runs — and eight walks — in four Grapefruit League innings. He's snapped off some of the prettiest curveballs in camp, but needs to improve his command, as do most young, exciting pitchers.