BenFred's 5: Cora joins list of Astros cheaters helped by baseball's coronavirus shutdown

2. The best fix for electronic sign-stealing

The baseball world will continue to break rules when it comes to technology-aided edges during games until the league gets serious about stopping it.

The best way to do this would be to lock the doors out of the replay room at first pitch, and not open it until after the game ends.

Allow no technology in the dugout — or the hallway that leads to it — more complicated than a bullpen phone.

Players don’t need to watch their previous at-bats during the game. They can do that after the game. Consider the game as a test — you don’t get to take your study guide into it.

Whatever tech you have for pregame or post-game study is fine. Use it all. And if it tells you what pitch is coming in certain situations, and you can find a way to take advantage of that during a game without the use of tech, good job.

Create an incredibly tough penalty system for anyone caught breaking these rules. No exceptions.

Stage surprise inspections of dugouts and facilities during games to catch cheaters.