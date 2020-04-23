BenFred's 5: Cora joins list of Astros cheaters helped by baseball's coronavirus shutdown

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that quarantined sports fans should be discussing:
1. Manfred should adjust Astros punishments
If it wasn't clear before, it is now.
The “hardest-hit” cheaters from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal are going to, for the most part, skate.
More proof arrived Wednesday.
Fired Red Sox manager Alex Cora finally received the suspension that was coming for him due to his time as the Astros’ bench coach, one that was delayed by MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox, the club Cora had moved on from Houston to manage before he was fired due to the fallout from the Astros investigation.
Some suspected Cora, the link between two sign-stealing teams, would get hit the hardest.
Wrong.
The Red Sox were able to pin all of the blame on a replay system operator, the latest installment of New England teams knowing how to find the right fall guy.
Cora received only the punishment he was owed due to his prominent role in the Astros’ electronic sign-stealing system.
That punishment weakens every single day the coronavirus pandemic robs baseball of another game played.
In his report on the Red Sox punishment, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred included a coronavirus-related footnote. He explained that his docking of a second-round draft pick is an increased punishment due to the likelihood of the shorter 2020 draft caused by the pandemic. Why, then, won’t Manfred adjust what turned out to be poorly worded suspensions of Cora along with former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch?
Manfred could not have known when he suspended Luhnow and Hinch “through the 2020 postseason” that the coronavirus could potentially eliminate the 2020 season altogether.
He certainly knew that possibility existed when he handed down Cora’s identical punishment.
But he made no changes.
All three — Luhnow, Hinch and Cora — could potentially be back to work at regular-season games at the same time as general managers and managers who were not caught cheating. At the worst (for them) the trio could miss a shortened, wacky season. Some in Boston are speculating Cora might even be rehired by the Red Sox for 2021.
The intent of Manfred's punishment was 162 regular-season games and a postseason.
It could turn into nothing.
Some punishment.
The commissioner sent a message with his initial punishment.
Does he not care that it's fading fast?
2. The best fix for electronic sign-stealing
The baseball world will continue to break rules when it comes to technology-aided edges during games until the league gets serious about stopping it.
The best way to do this would be to lock the doors out of the replay room at first pitch, and not open it until after the game ends.
Allow no technology in the dugout — or the hallway that leads to it — more complicated than a bullpen phone.
Players don’t need to watch their previous at-bats during the game. They can do that after the game. Consider the game as a test — you don’t get to take your study guide into it.
Whatever tech you have for pregame or post-game study is fine. Use it all. And if it tells you what pitch is coming in certain situations, and you can find a way to take advantage of that during a game without the use of tech, good job.
Create an incredibly tough penalty system for anyone caught breaking these rules. No exceptions.
Stage surprise inspections of dugouts and facilities during games to catch cheaters.
Establish a line of communication for players who want to report other players and teammates.
Do it all before baseball plays another game.
3. What Larry learned from Mike
Those who can’t get enough of “The Last Dance” should check out this recent Larry Hughes interview on The Big Sports Show. Hughes played with Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and LeBron James during his days in the league. He has firsthand knowledge of the sharpness of Jordan’s competitive edge.
“I’ve played pickup games with M.J.” Hughes said. “I’ve played organized practices with him, and I’ve played in organized competition, being games. He’s the same way across the board, no matter what the environment is. Even down to playing cards. His competitiveness is what separates him from the masses, to me.”
4. Ivey’s career continues to climb
Congrats to former Cor Jesu star Niele Ivey, who has been named as the replacement to retiring Notre Dame legend Muffet McGraw. Ivey comes with a pretty good endorsement from McGraw. Here’s what the former Notre Dame coach said about the close friend who helped lead the Irish to two Final Fours as a player, and seven as an assistant coach before leaving South Bend to take a job as an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies.
“She’s one of the best young coaches in the game today and her success with the Grizzlies has helped make her even more prepared for her new role,” McGraw said in a statement. “What sets Niele apart is her ability to connect with all generations — alums, her current team and future student-athletes. She will be a fantastic role model and a leader in the women’s empowerment movement, and she will represent Notre Dame in a way that will make our fans proud.”
For what it's worth, the P-D saw this day coming.
5. DeJong can help you teach from home
Cardinals shortstop and science buff Paul DeJong has an assist for All-Star parents who are attempting to work from home while keeping kids' studies on track. DeJong and the Topps baseball card company have teamed up to give special cards to students who are still engaged in learning. The challenge: Pitch DeJong a baseball-related science question he can help answer. Full details here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!