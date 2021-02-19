BenFred's 5: Debating Tsunami's role (again), welcoming back Tilmon and celebrating Beal's All-Star redemption

Martinez is going to get another shot at the rotation. He could even have the inside track. The front office is encouraged by his offseason and how he helped pitch the Dominican Republic to a Caribbean Series championship. If he's healthy and at the top of his game, he's a starter. If he's somewhere in between, he might be more effective joining Hicks at the back end of a talented bullpen.

2. With Tilmon back, Tigers need to rebound

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin confirmed this morning that senior center Jeremiah Tilmon will travel with the team to South Carolina for Saturday's game after missing the last two games due to the death of a family member. What has been a successful year for Tilmon on the court has been a hard one personally. He had lost a grandmother due to COVID-19 before this more recent death of a loved one. While the Tigers gave Tilmon the time he needed, they desperately needed him back in order to end their current three-game losing streak. Before Tilmon took some time to be with his family, he had totaled 17.3 percent of his team’s points this season, along with 21.3 percent of its rebounds, and 31.5 percent of its blocked shots. Some teams can lose a guy like that and not skip a beat. Most can’t, and the Tigers are one of the teams that can’t. Tilmon is back, but is he mentally ready to go? It's a hard question to ask, and a tough one to answer. A season could hinge on it.