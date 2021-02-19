BenFred's 5: Debating Tsunami's role (again), welcoming back Tilmon and celebrating Beal's All-Star redemption

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:
1) Debating Carlos Martinez's role (again)
By now you all know where I stand when the annual spring discussion turns to Carlos Martinez's best role with the Cardinals.
I think he's a really, really good high-leverage reliever who offers more value to the team in that setting than he does trying to prove he’s still a starter – until I see convincing evidence that suggests otherwise.
But I’ll buy what Martinez is selling about how his collision with COVID-19 clouded the picture in 2020.
Down at spring training this week, Martinez said he thinks his battle with the virus – he was hospitalized at one point – and his return from it undermined his play and contributed to his early departure due to a strained left oblique.
Young outfielder Lane Thomas told a similar story about playing through a COVID cloud as he tried to work his way back last season, and often did not look like himself during the process.
So, let’s scrap 2020 entirely.
There is still a significant body of evidence Martinez, 29, needs to alter in his contract season to cement himself as a starter moving forward, whether that's with the Cardinals or another team.
In the three seasons between 2015 and 2017 Martinez was a two-time All-Star starter who produced a 3.26 ERA and churned out 60 quality starts in 92 attempts, which means he turned in a quality start 65 percent of the time. Incredible. If Martinez can be something close to that again, he's a starter. A really, really good one. End of discussion.
But between 2018 and 2019 – remember, we are throwing out 2020 entirely – Martinez made just 18 starts, nine of which were quality starts. His ERA in those games has been fine (3.41) but half of the starts did not last longer than five innings, and more than half of those starts that failed to go past five innings included three or more earned runs allowed.
During that same 2018-19 span Martinez, pitching as a reliever, turned in 2.70 ERA in 63 appearances (66.2 innings) while converting a whopping 90.6 percent of the save opportunities he was handed. People remember the tense situations Martinez, the closer, seemed to find. Some forget how he almost always got out of those situations. Hard-throwing closer candidate Jordan Hicks is ready to return from Tommy John surgery, but he has not thrown a pitch in a major league game since June of 2019. Martinez starting the season as the team's closer, not as one of its starters, is not some crazy idea.
This is where I tend to lose people who think I’m just bashing Martinez. I’m not. I’m pointing out how he’s been very effective as a reliever as he’s battled the physical setbacks that have unfortunately affected his career. Not counting his COVID-caused absence during the team’s outbreak last season, Martinez has been placed on the injured list five times since June of 2018. Those injuries — right lat strain, right oblique strain, right shoulder strain, right shoulder cuff strain, left oblique strain – have raised questions about his durability as a starter. There should not be many questions about his durability as a closer. It's a pass-fail job, and he passes almost all of the time.
Martinez is going to get another shot at the rotation. He could even have the inside track. The front office is encouraged by his offseason and how he helped pitch the Dominican Republic to a Caribbean Series championship. If he's healthy and at the top of his game, he's a starter. If he's somewhere in between, he might be more effective joining Hicks at the back end of a talented bullpen.
We’ll see.
2. With Tilmon back, Tigers need to rebound
Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin confirmed this morning that senior center Jeremiah Tilmon will travel with the team to South Carolina for Saturday's game after missing the last two games due to the death of a family member. What has been a successful year for Tilmon on the court has been a hard one personally. He had lost a grandmother due to COVID-19 before this more recent death of a loved one. While the Tigers gave Tilmon the time he needed, they desperately needed him back in order to end their current three-game losing streak. Before Tilmon took some time to be with his family, he had totaled 17.3 percent of his team’s points this season, along with 21.3 percent of its rebounds, and 31.5 percent of its blocked shots. Some teams can lose a guy like that and not skip a beat. Most can’t, and the Tigers are one of the teams that can’t. Tilmon is back, but is he mentally ready to go? It's a hard question to ask, and a tough one to answer. A season could hinge on it.
3. Perron isn’t Blues’ only Mr. OT
When it comes to overtime goals, David Perron is in good company in more ways than one.
His OT game-winner Thursday night gave him nine OT goals in his career, which ties him with nine others around the league for the 22nd-most OT goals among active players. For some context, Perron has as many OT goals as Patrick Kane. And yet, Perron can’t even crack the top-three on his own team.
Ryan O’Reilly has 10 OT goals.
Vladimir Tarasenko has 10 OT goals.
Mike Hoffman has 10 OT goals.
They’re all chasing Alex Ovechkin. He’s got . . . 24.
4. Court docs show scope of discovery in relocation suit
“Tens of thousands” of documents totaling “hundreds of thousands” of pages are just a part of the pile of information Team STL lawyers have sifted through to build their case against Team Kroenke in the ongoing Rams relocation lawsuit that aims to prove Kroenke, the Rams and the NFL broke the league’s relocation guidelines in its departure to Los Angeles, according to the latest round of court documents filed in St. Louis circuit court. The ongoing back-and-forth between Team STL and Team Kroenke regarding the scheduling of former NFL executive Eric Grubman for a deposition has provided a look at some of the names that have already been deposed, along with depositions that are still scheduled. Here’s a rundown of some notable names for those who are interested. Again, these are not necessarily all of the names that have been deposed. But these are the ones that came up in a Team Kroenke motion that was not under seal.
Depositions completed: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell; Senior NFL executives Joe Siclare, Jeff Pash, Jay Bauman, Chris Hardart and Peter Abitante; Committee on Los Angeles Opportunities members and NFL owners John Mara, Art Rooney and (former owner) Jerry Richardson; Stan Kroenke; Kevin Demoff.
Depositions scheduled: Jerry Jones, Clark Hunt and Robert Kraft.
Depositions waiting to be scheduled: Grubman.
5. Finally, Beal gets his All-Star respect
Last year, St. Louis native and Chaminade alum Bradley Beal was the unfortunate recipient of one of the biggest NBA All-Star game snubs in the history of the event.
That’s not hyperbole.
Back then, Beal became the first player averaging 30 points to not be named as an All-Star. On top of that, he was ranked third in the East in scoring. And still he missed it. That wrong can’t be righted, but all parties seemed to do their best to make up for the mistake this time around.
Beal was named an All-Star Starter Thursday. He led all Eastern Conference guards in the fan vote, the media vote and the player vote. It wasn’t some sort of sympathy vote, either. This season Beal is averaging a career-high 32.8 points while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and making a career-high 89.6 percent of his free-throw attempts.
The Wizards (9-17) are once again miserable, but where would they be without Beal? He's leading the NBA in scoring, averaging nearly three more points per game than Steph Curry. My pal Fred Katz, who covers the Wizards for The Athletic, noted recently that Beal could become just the 12th player in NBA history to average at least 33 points per game.
This will be Beal’s third All-Star game. It should be his fourth.