BenFred's 5: Finding the fine line between real and premature spring training Cardinals concerns

First, the starting pitching. Carlos Martinez on Thursday night joined the list of Cardinals starters not named Adam Wainwright who struggled in his Grapefruit League debut. He surrendered six earned runs to the Nationals in 1.2 innings and had to get saved from the first inning with the new rollover rule to guard against his climbing pitch count. This was after Kwang Hyun Kim and Jack Flaherty both turned in disappointing outings of their own earlier in camp. Of those starts, Kim's was the most concerning, because it featured low velocity for him. Lack of control early in spring is not that big of a deal, especially when ridiculously all-over-the-place umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate, and he's working a lot of these games. But lower-than-usual velocity always raises some eyebrows. Let's see if KK can dial up the mph next time out.