BenFred's 5: Finding the fine line between real and premature spring training Cardinals concerns

Five spring training topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that Cardinals fans should be discussing . . .
JUPITER • Greetings from Jupiter, where the Cardinals are 1-1-2 in Grapefruit League play after Thursday night’s two-touchdown loss to the Astros in West Palm Beach.
Say it together, now . . .
We will not panic over the first few spring training games.
We will not panic over the first few spring training games.
We will not panic . . .
But we can pick at things just a little, can't we?
First, the starting pitching. Carlos Martinez on Thursday night joined the list of Cardinals starters not named Adam Wainwright who struggled in his Grapefruit League debut. He surrendered six earned runs to the Nationals in 1.2 innings and had to get saved from the first inning with the new rollover rule to guard against his climbing pitch count. This was after Kwang Hyun Kim and Jack Flaherty both turned in disappointing outings of their own earlier in camp. Of those starts, Kim's was the most concerning, because it featured low velocity for him. Lack of control early in spring is not that big of a deal, especially when ridiculously all-over-the-place umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate, and he's working a lot of these games. But lower-than-usual velocity always raises some eyebrows. Let's see if KK can dial up the mph next time out.
The biggest starting pitching concern at the moment, though, is the pitcher who has not yet made a Grapefruit League start and won’t until, at the earliest, after this weekend. Miles Mikolas is scheduled to throw a bullpen session sometime this weekend. How that goes could be the biggest news of camp so far. Rocky first spring starts are classic overreaction territory. Wait to see more. Physical issues that keep first spring training starts from happening? That's worthy of fretting about, at least until performance relieves the concern.
Now, the offense. The Cardinals mustered only three hits in Thursday’s loss to Houston. No player had more than one hit. The lineup struck out 11 times and stranded 18 men. It was the second time in four Grapefruit League games the Cardinals have failed to score one run, though to be fair the first shutout was in a seven-inning game. Entering Friday’s games, the Cardinals are the only team to be shut-out multiple times this spring. Now, it's worth noting some heavyweight teams have posted an early goose egg, including the Padres, the Twins, the Yankees and the Dodgers. That should relieve a few concerns. If the zeroes keep adding up for the Cardinals, this topic will get plenty of attention. Trust me.
2. Odorizzi still out there
If the Mikolas situation trends in a bad direction, it would make sense for the Cardinals to revisit the idea of adding top remaining free-agent starter Jake Odorizzi.
Perhaps the biggest Blues fan in baseball not named Yadier Molina is still available, and his camp recently told MLB Network insider Jon Heyman that the Highland, Ill., native is, “willing to wait” for the right offer. An Odorizzi reunion with the Twins sounds unlikely, per recent comments made by Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey to MLB Network. The Astros could and probably should be increasing their interest in Odorizzi after one of their top starters, Framber Valdez, was shut down due to a broken finger. This idea assumes the Cardinals are willing to tack more dollars onto their existing payroll. Perhaps unlikely, but again we are talking about a front office that figured out how to add Nolan Arenado and his team-record contract this offseason.
3. Lane Thomas looks right
I will continue to beat the drum for Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas.
Earlier this spring, manager Mike Shildt seemed to suggest that the members of the projected starting outfield of Tyler O’Neill (left field), Harrison Bader (center) and Dylan Carlson (right) had each earned those spots. I'm not buying that just yet. Does Tyler O'Neill's winning of a Gold Glove in left field in a pandemic-shortened season completely overshadow the fact his offense has declined for three consecutive seasons? What happened to the outfield competition this team spent all offseason talking about?
Thomas, slated to be the fourth outfielder unless he convinces the team to reconsider what seem to be predetermined plans, is three-for-six with a walk so far this spring. He woke up Friday morning with the most hits in camp. On Thursday night, from center field, he threw out Michael Brantley at home plate after fielding a Carlos Correa single. It was a play Thomas likely would not have made last season, as he was playing through the COVID-caused cloud he has since opened up about.
"A much better version of Lane," Shildt said Thursday night. "A lot of variables for last year took place. He and Carlos (Martinez) were probably affected the most (by the virus), more than they even realized. He looks good. Sharp."
4. Will Cards reconsider limiting Reyes?
Alex Reyes wants to start.
He feels healthy enough to start.
So far this spring, he looks like someone who should be mixing it up in the rotation conversation.
But after including Reyes in that conversation about potential starters entering the camp, the team’s tune seems to have shifted.
Shildt and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak have both mentioned concerns about the injury-prone Reyes handling a starter-type workload (150 innings or more) after such a limited amount of innings, most out of them out of the bullpen, in previous seasons.
“I can’t say we will stretch him out in the moment,” Shildt told Post-Dispatch colleague Rick Hummel after Reyes pitched two splendid innings against the Astros on Thursday, totaling three strikeouts and walking none.
“We are tempted, of course,” Shildt said. “That’s plus stuff. Last year’s innings total. The lack of innings in previous years. Knowing we want him to have a long season. We will monitor it and make sense of it, but we don’t want to extend him too much early in spring training. If we think we are going to start him, we would extend him. But that’s something we are still having conversations about.”
Hopefully those conversations end with a decision to let Reyes dictate his usage by present performance instead of what has or has not happened in the past. He's 26 now. It’s time to let him do what he can do. It’s time to hope for the best instead of constantly trying to protect him from the worst.
5. Mask solution
Here’s a simple solution for folks who are upset about the Cardinals mandating masks at games.