BenFred's 5: Five observations as a disappointing Cardinals season passes the halfway point

1. Talking Cards trade deadline
We must be at the mathematical halfway point of the season and nearing the trade deadline, because once again I'm hearing Talking Heads. Not ESPN hot-takers. The band.
“Same as it ever was, same as it ever was, same as it ever was.”
You know the song. It's called "Once in a Lifetime." The Cardinals have their own lyrics.
Trades are hard.
Especially around the trade deadline.
Trading top prospects for rentals doesn't make sense.
Despite the annual Cardinals talking points, there are trades that can make this 40-41 team better that will not cost the Cardinals the Nolan Gormans and the Matthew Liberatores of the world.
Maybe it's for a rental. Maybe not. The Cardinals could use some starting pitching for next season, too, based on how this one has played out.
Maybe it's not a top prospect dealt. Maybe it's a mostly-blocked up-and-coming catcher who happens to be sitting behind a future Hall of Famer, or one of the impressive third-baseman prospects not named Gorman, or Harrison Bader if he gets hot in Colorado.
My point: Every year, there are teams that swing smart, shrewd trade-deadline moves that improve teams with a win-now lean. This year there will be more. There has already been one. In the division! The Brewers adding Willy Adames sparked their season. It did not cost the farm. It helped Milwaukee make a sprint to the top of the Central. The Cardinals can make trade-deadline moves that improve their major league team without dealing the best of the best of their prospects. Question is, can they find and execute the right ones? Will they really try? Once in a lifetime – I mean once in a half-decade – shouldn’t really be too much to ask.
(One quick thing about the top two Cardinals prospects who happen to be heading to the All-Star Futures game together. Last time out in Memphis, Liberatore, 21, allowed three runs on five hits over eight innings, striking out six and walking just one. If he strings together some more starts like that, he should be pitching in St. Louis for a rotation in desperate need of help. Gorman, 21, hasn’t yet warmed up to Class AAA pitching but probably will soon. The Cardinals would be doing him a disservice to rush him up until he does.)
2. Goldschmidt's somewhat encouraging June
There’s a reason I suggested people wait until June ends to write off Paul Goldschmidt’s season as a complete bust. June is historically his hottest month, and it seems to be where he finds his stride for the rest of the season. That’s what this year’s evidence suggests. Here are his numbers by the month this season, which can be compared to his career batting line for context.
Career: .290 average, .388 on-base percentage, 516 slugging percentage
April 2021: .214 average, .257 on-base percentage, .340 slugging percentage
May 2021: .265 average, .350 on-base percentage, .422 slugging percentage
June 2021: .281 average, 349 on-base percentage, .490 slugging percentage
There's the good news. Now, the bad.
Goldschmidt has a lot of making up to do if he’s going to salvage his season. His current on-base plus slugging percentage of .735 would be a career low. Last season he was at an OPS of .883. He’s never finished any full MLB season he’s started below .821, which was his first season with the Cardinals. Goldschmidt having two of his three lowest-producing offensive seasons with the Cardinals in the first three years of his tenure in St. Louis is not what the Cardinals or Goldschmidt had in mind, and it’s been a significant struggle in this offense failing to find consistent traction.
3. An Arenado prediction
Nolan Arenado has 16 home runs and 52 RBIs at the halfway point. Good pace. Now, a prediction. I think he absolutely rakes on the road until the All-Star break. So far Arenado is finding more slugging percentage on the road (.539) compared to at Busch (.486). He went on a tear the last time he played his old team, and this showdown with the Rockies happens on his old, hitter-friendly stomping grounds. Look out.
4. Playing what-if with Reyes
It's not second-guessing if you first-guessed, right?
Of Cardinals pitchers with more than two appearances this season, Alex Reyes leads the bunch in ERA (0.96), strikeout rate (12.2 per nine innings pitched), and percentage of opponent swings that miss (34.6). He’s walked too many (30 batters) but it has not stopped him from converting each and every one of his 20 save opportunities. That’s Josh Hader territory.
Reyes should be an All-Star. He’s one of the few true bright spots of the first half. That said, the Cardinals have to be wondering if they should have let him attempt to start, considering his dominance, the current rotation's turmoil and the fact this team has proven time and time again that the best way for it to win is to get a decent start from a starting pitcher.
Decent starts have been too hard to find. So have innings for Reyes, the closer. The Cardinals once said they wanted Reyes at around 100 innings for 2021 to prepare him for a starter’s workload in 2022. They’re falling short. He’s only pitched 37.2 innings at the halfway point, due to him being locked into the closer role. The most electric arm on the team, a future starter we have been led to believe, has been used less often than he could have been while the rotation has been searching. Those of us who thought Reyes should be in the rotation, even with an innings limit, can say we saw this problem coming as spring-training injuries to starters mounted. We first-guessed.
Here's another bright spot as big as Reyes' performance: Tyler O’Neill. This half-season has already produced a career-high for him in MLB at-bats (213) and the expanded body of work has been quite impressive. He’s got a career-high average (.272), a career-high on-base percentage (.326) and a career-high slugging percentage (.554). He’s second on the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (30), and third in RBIs (36) despite being limited to 62 games due to injuries. That’s the big question about O’Neill now that the bat has bloomed into what the Cardinals kept telling us it could be. Can he hold up? If he can stay on the field for 140-ish games per season, he’s an All-Star and could potentially threaten the NL as its home run king in the future. O’Neill would be a force in the upcoming home-run derby, but no Cardinal fan should be hoping for that. Let him hit them when they count.
5. Carpenter in context
The numbers say Matt Carpenter’s first half has justified the opinion that he’s OK as massively overpaid pinch-hitter these days, but that’s pretty much it. He’s been slightly better than the National League’s average production for pinch-hitters, which has been rotten. National League pinch-hitters are, on average, producing an on-base plus slugging percentage of .616. Carpenter’s at a .665 OPS thanks to a little more power displayed than the NL pinch-hit norm. Carpenter’s starts in the field, mostly at second base, have not resulted in much offense. He’s averaging .183 with a .298 on-base percentage and a .282 slugging percentage in 71 at-bats as a second baseman. Edmundo Sosa (.256 average, .342 on-base percentage, 326 slugging percentage) totaling only six more at-bats (129) than Carpenter (123) so far this season looks like a preventable mistake. Sosa sat around for too long with nothing to do before the Cardinals gave him a chance and he ran with it. Carpenter’s slide since his power surge salvaged his 2018 season has not improved. Among the major league’s 173 hitters who have totaled as many or more at-bats as Carpenter’s 679 since the start of the 2019 season, Carpenter’s .685 on-base plus slugging percentage ranks 164th. He’s second to last on that list in average (.208) and third-to-last in slugging percentage (.358).