BenFred's 5: Five observations as a disappointing Cardinals season passes the halfway point

Here's another bright spot as big as Reyes' performance: Tyler O’Neill. This half-season has already produced a career-high for him in MLB at-bats (213) and the expanded body of work has been quite impressive. He’s got a career-high average (.272), a career-high on-base percentage (.326) and a career-high slugging percentage (.554). He’s second on the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (30), and third in RBIs (36) despite being limited to 62 games due to injuries. That’s the big question about O’Neill now that the bat has bloomed into what the Cardinals kept telling us it could be. Can he hold up? If he can stay on the field for 140-ish games per season, he’s an All-Star and could potentially threaten the NL as its home run king in the future. O’Neill would be a force in the upcoming home-run derby, but no Cardinal fan should be hoping for that. Let him hit them when they count.

5. Carpenter in context

The numbers say Matt Carpenter’s first half has justified the opinion that he’s OK as massively overpaid pinch-hitter these days, but that’s pretty much it. He’s been slightly better than the National League’s average production for pinch-hitters, which has been rotten. National League pinch-hitters are, on average, producing an on-base plus slugging percentage of .616. Carpenter’s at a .665 OPS thanks to a little more power displayed than the NL pinch-hit norm. Carpenter’s starts in the field, mostly at second base, have not resulted in much offense. He’s averaging .183 with a .298 on-base percentage and a .282 slugging percentage in 71 at-bats as a second baseman. Edmundo Sosa (.256 average, .342 on-base percentage, 326 slugging percentage) totaling only six more at-bats (129) than Carpenter (123) so far this season looks like a preventable mistake. Sosa sat around for too long with nothing to do before the Cardinals gave him a chance and he ran with it. Carpenter’s slide since his power surge salvaged his 2018 season has not improved. Among the major league’s 173 hitters who have totaled as many or more at-bats as Carpenter’s 679 since the start of the 2019 season, Carpenter’s .685 on-base plus slugging percentage ranks 164th. He’s second to last on that list in average (.208) and third-to-last in slugging percentage (.358).