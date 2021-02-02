BenFred's 5: From remarkable Gold Glove streak, to Defensive Runs Saved galore, an attempt to quantify Arenado's elite defense

4) Strength, sharpened

When Molina is back in the fold with the Cardinals, and he should be very soon, the Cardinals’ regular lineup will hold winners of 20 Gold Glove awards between Molina (nine Gold Glove awards), Arenado (eight) and Paul Goldschmidt (three). Make that 22 if Adam Wainwright (two) is on the mound. Make it 23 if Tyler O'Neill (one) is starting in the outfield. If the Cardinals wind up bringing back free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong (two) the number would climb to 25. Center fielder Harrison Bader, shortstop Paul DeJong and pitcher Jack Flaherty have all been Gold Glove finalists in recent seasons as well.

Here’s what Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, mentioned above as one of the two third basemen to win more Gold Glove awards than Arenado, said about Arenado during a recent appearance on former major leaguer Bret Boone’s podcast.

"Nolan Arenado for me, right now, is three or four of his normal years away from being the greatest third baseman of all-time. And every time I say that it's 'Oh, but he plays in Coors Field, and anybody can do what he does at Coors Field.' That's a lot of BS. The guy has had the best offensive statistics, close to it, in the league, and has never won an MVP. He could have won the MVP, I think, the last three years. His offensive numbers dwarf mine. And defensively, he's definitely better than me because he's got more range and a crazy-good arm."

