BenFred's 5: From remarkable Gold Glove streak, to Defensive Runs Saved galore, an attempt to quantify Arenado's elite defense

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing . . .
New Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will be introduced today. While we wait, here is an attempt to quantify just how elite of a defender the Cardinals now have at the hot corner. Prepare to be impressed.
1. Gold Gloves galore
Arenado has won eight consecutive Gold Glove awards (2013-20) along with four consecutive National League Platinum Glove awards (2017-20), which are reserved for the single best defender in the National and American Leagues.
He is one just 15 infielders (1B, 2B, 3B, SS) to win at least eight Gold Glove awards, and one of six to win at least eight in a row.
There is just one player, legendary outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who won a Gold Glove award as a rookie and kept winning every single season after that for a longer stretch of time than Arenado's active run since 2013. Arenado's at eight. Ichiro got to 10, starting with his rookie season in 2001.
Arenado’s active streak of eight consecutive Gold Glove awards is the longest active streak in the majors, and the most recent since Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina won eight straight between 2008 and 2015. Molina did not win his first Gold Glove award until his fifth season. Speaking of Molina, Arenado’s four Platinum Gloves tie Molina for most Platinum Glove wins since the award's debut in 2011. Yes, of the 10 NL Platinum Gloves to be handed out in the NL, eight went to either Arenado or Molina.
Arenado is one of just four third basemen to win eight Gold Glove awards. He’s tied with former Cardinal and hopefully future Hall of Famer Scott Rolen. He’s trailing only Mike Schmidt (10) and Brooks Robinson (16).
Scroll down to the bottom of this blog for Schmidt's take on Arenado.
2) A run-saving machine
According to Field Bible’s version of Defensive Runs Saved, Arenado has averaged 15 defensive runs saved per season during his major league career. His total of 120 defensive runs saved since his debut season in 2013 is tied for third-highest in baseball among all positions during that span, trailing only Andrelton Simmons (172 Defensive Runs Saved), Kevin Kiermaier (135) and tied with Mookie Betts (120). Arenado is the first third baseman on that list, by a lot. Second place among third baseman after Arenado is Manny Machado, with 88 DRS. For some context on how much of an upgrade Arenado will be at third for the Cardinals, the combined Defensive Runs Saved of Cardinals' third basemen since Arenado's debut in Colorado is a minus-2, or two runs below league average.
3) Just as Sharp in 2020
The left shoulder injury that should be healed by now – we’ll see – sapped Arenado’s power at the plate in 2020, but it did nothing to cut into his stellar defense or rocket-launching right throwing arm. Despite being shelved eight games early due to his trip to the injured list, Arenado led all players in Defensive Runs Saved (15). He led all third basemen in total chances (163), double plays (19) and zone rating (.848).
4) Strength, sharpened
When Molina is back in the fold with the Cardinals, and he should be very soon, the Cardinals’ regular lineup will hold winners of 20 Gold Glove awards between Molina (nine Gold Glove awards), Arenado (eight) and Paul Goldschmidt (three). Make that 22 if Adam Wainwright (two) is on the mound. Make it 23 if Tyler O'Neill (one) is starting in the outfield. If the Cardinals wind up bringing back free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong (two) the number would climb to 25. Center fielder Harrison Bader, shortstop Paul DeJong and pitcher Jack Flaherty have all been Gold Glove finalists in recent seasons as well.
5) Schmidt says
Enough numbers.
How about a quote that says more than any statistic?
Here’s what Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, mentioned above as one of the two third basemen to win more Gold Glove awards than Arenado, said about Arenado during a recent appearance on former major leaguer Bret Boone’s podcast.
"Nolan Arenado for me, right now, is three or four of his normal years away from being the greatest third baseman of all-time. And every time I say that it's 'Oh, but he plays in Coors Field, and anybody can do what he does at Coors Field.' That's a lot of BS. The guy has had the best offensive statistics, close to it, in the league, and has never won an MVP. He could have won the MVP, I think, the last three years. His offensive numbers dwarf mine. And defensively, he's definitely better than me because he's got more range and a crazy-good arm."