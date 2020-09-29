BenFred's 5: Greetings from San Diego, where the Cardinals aren't exactly feeling the love

Five Cardinals topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that Cardinals fans should be discussing before Wednesday's game one against the Padres . . .
1. A little extra motivation for the Cardinals . . .
There's a problem here in San Diego.
The city's current COVID-19 restrictions include a curfew that drops the curtain on nightlife at midnight.
My question: How are Padres fans supposed to celebrate their club's first-round knockout of the Cardinals if this rule doesn't change?
In St. Louis, high school sports campaigned for #LetThemPlay. Here, it's #LetThemParty.
Wait. What's that? This best-of-three series has to be played before there's something for San Diego to celebrate? My apologies. After reading the expert predictions, I thought this thing was over.
ESPN polled 30 of its baseball writers, researchers and other baseball-specific minds at the sports mothership. Guess how many picked the Padres to beat the Cardinals? Twenty-seven.
MLB.com quizzed 12 of its own writers. Ten have the Padres advancing to the Texas bubble, and one of the two who picked the Cardinals, Will Leitch, might be physically incapable of picking against his favorite team. That's a joke about Will. He's a friend. But the lopsided predictions are very much real.
Over at CBS, the Padres win in a clean sweep. Eight of eight CBS writers see the Cardinals going home from here.
I'm hoping Cardinals manager Mike Shildt packed a bulletin board to display all of this fresh fodder.
2. The biggest reason behind the lopsided predictions . . .
As fun as it can be to claim the predictions mentioned above are the byproduct of a bias against flyover states, they have a lot more to do with the Cardinals' often-grounded offense. Especially compared to the powerful bats of the Padres. Here's a quick rundown of the rather large gap, complete with where each stat ranked among the Cardinals' and Padres' National League peers. Prepare to wince when you get to the power numbers. No matter where the Cardinals go from here, the front office must stop pretending this lineup is not severely lacking compared to the teams the Cardinals clash with in the playoffs.
Padres STAT Cardinals
.257 (7th) AVG .234 (11th)
.333 (7th) OBP .323 (8th)
.466 (3rd) SLG .371 (14th)
.798 (4th) OPS .694 (14th)
1.58 (3rd) HR/Game 0.88 (15th)
5.42 (3rd) Runs/Game 4.14 (12th)
3. Cardinals could have some edges of their own . . .
Now, some good news.
If the Cardinals always lost to every team that had a better offense, they would not be here in the postseason.
They could have some advantages over the Padres.
First, pitching. The Padres' superb rotation is under stress with recent arm-related turbulence suffered by Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet. They might pitch in this series, and both took a step toward that with throwing sessions here in San Diego on Monday, but will they be themselves? The Cardinals are down a starter in Dakota Hudson, but a three-deep of Kwang Hyun Kim, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty (after he digests the fact his recent struggles bumped him to No. 3) is as potent of a package as most teams can offer.
The Padres' bullpen was a disaster earlier in the year, but it's much better now, thanks in large part to former Cardinal closer Trevor Rosenthal. But the Cardinals might have the deepest bullpen in the game, and with the benefit of some much-needed rest, Shildt can pull out all of the stops.
The Cardinals have advantages at catcher (Yadier Molina) and first base (Paul Goldschmidt), and while they do not stack up in the outfield, they do enter this series with top prospect Dylan Carlson slugging .611 over his last 36 at-bats since he rejoined the team. Center fielder Harrison Bader has slugged .579 during his 19 at-bats during that same time frame. Those two keeping the momentum rolling could work wonders.
I think we are going to see Shildt flip the switch in this series. He's been managing with one hand tied behind his back due to the schedule crunch caused by the pandemic. Now it's win or go home, and the burden of thinking about what happens the next day — a reality that was suspended over Shildt's head like an anvil when his roster was pushed to the limit due to the Cardinals' outbreak — is gone. There is no tomorrow to worry about now. Just today. I think playoff-mode Shildt will have the upper hand against first-year Padres counterpart Jayce Tingler.
4. Pham hoping to contribute . . .
Former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham is one of the available DH options for the Padres now that he's back from a fractured hamate bone in his right hand suffered in mid-August.
Pham, frustrated with himself, has averaged .211 with an on-base percentage and a slugging percentage that match one another (.312) this season. His on-base plus slugging percentage of .624 is down significantly from his career average of .832.
The Padres, kind of like the Cardinals, don't have a locked-and-loaded designated hitter. Pham could be in the mix there in this series. He went three-for-13 with a walk, a double and a homer in the Padres' regular-season-ending series against the Giants. Good signs for him. Not so much the Cardinals.
“For me, it’s been a little bit harder because the way I cope with failure is a little bit different than other players,” Pham said in a recent chat with San Diego media. “Normally when I do bad I just go out (on the town). Unfortunately, this year, you can’t go out. My release is harder. I’ll do bad, and I just go home and work on my swing even more. That’s probably not really healthy.”
I really do miss Pham's interviews.
5. Cry me a river . . .
To those out there whining about the Cardinals playing 58 games instead of 60 . . . shaddup, will you please? Sixteen teams are in this year's bracket. Your team did not deserve to make the postseason if it could not find a place in a bracket that welcomes in more than half the teams. Period. End of discussion.
If the Reds are bent out of shape about being seeded behind the Cardinals, as evidenced by Trevor Bauer's recent tweets, they should direct their frustration at the players in the mirror. Bauer thinks the Cardinals should have had to make up their meaningless double-header in Detroit on Monday. Those would have been the most pointless and unnecessarily risky games played during the pandemic since the crazy exhibition games held at the end of summer camp. Seeding doesn't mean anything in this tournament. Three-game series are crapshoots. Home-field advantages, overvalued in general, are nonexistent without fans in the stands.
Sorry, Bauer. You are a great pitcher. And fun as heck to watch. But your squad went 4-6 against the 30-28 Cardinals, and still made the postseason. You should be tickled, not ticked.
