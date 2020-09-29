BenFred's 5: Greetings from San Diego, where the Cardinals aren't exactly feeling the love

The Padres, kind of like the Cardinals, don't have a locked-and-loaded designated hitter. Pham could be in the mix there in this series. He went three-for-13 with a walk, a double and a homer in the Padres' regular-season-ending series against the Giants. Good signs for him. Not so much the Cardinals.

“For me, it’s been a little bit harder because the way I cope with failure is a little bit different than other players,” Pham said in a recent chat with San Diego media. “Normally when I do bad I just go out (on the town). Unfortunately, this year, you can’t go out. My release is harder. I’ll do bad, and I just go home and work on my swing even more. That’s probably not really healthy.”

I really do miss Pham's interviews.

5. Cry me a river . . .

To those out there whining about the Cardinals playing 58 games instead of 60 . . . shaddup, will you please? Sixteen teams are in this year's bracket. Your team did not deserve to make the postseason if it could not find a place in a bracket that welcomes in more than half the teams. Period. End of discussion.