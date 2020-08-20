BenFred's 5: Is Cards' Carpenter one of the best bases-loaded hitters in modern history? Let's check

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:
1. One of the best with the bases loaded? Carpenter's got a case.
Of all the mind-bending stats this virus-altered MLB season has and will continue to produce, one that is entirely untouched by the pandemic is still stuck in my head.
Two.
It's honestly a little hard to believe that the grand slam Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter hit against the Cubs in Chicago in game one of Wednesday's double-header was just the second during his 10-season career.
You would think the greatest bases-loaded hitter in modern history would at least have a few, right?
Is that claim — the greatest bases-loaded hitter in modern history — wrong?
It depends on the statistics you value, of course, but if batting average is on your list of favorites, Carpenter makes a pretty compelling case.
A search of Major League hitters between the start of the 1974 season and games that started Thursday showed a grand total of 1,294 hitters have had at least 42 career at-bats with the bases loaded. Carpenter, with 57, checks in tied for 995th on that list in terms of opportunities accrued. But his average in the pressure-packed situation, a whopping .491, is in first place, all alone.
Here's the top-10 on that list of hitters with 42-plus bases-loaded at-bats . . .
1.Carpenter (.491)
2. Pat Tabler (.489)
3. Felix Jose (.481)
4. Yoenis Cespedes (.456)
4. Jeff Keppinger (.456)
6. Daniel Murphy (.448)
7. Tony Gwynn (.444)
8. Josh Donaldson (.440)
9. Biff Pocoroba (.435)
10. Dustin Ackley (.422)
If you would rather measure offensive impact in terms of on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), then Carpenter slides down to 11th on this same list. His bases-loaded 1.174 OPS settles in between Richie Sexon's 1.182 and John Jaha's 1.166.
If you're a rock-solid supporter of straight slugging percentage, Carpenter's bases-loaded SLG, a hefty .754, falls to 12th.
Cardinals legend and current Angel Albert Pujols (15) and retired slugger Mark McGwire (14) have many more grand slams than Carpenter. Former Cardinal Fernando Tatis (.430) had a better bases-loaded on-base percentage, and former Cardinal Allen Craig's (.420) tied Carpenter's mark.
On average, though, Carpenter can say he's one of if not the best when the bases are full.
2. Predicting Mizzou's QB future
First-year Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz says he's going to keep his quarterback depth chart a secret, in part to make life harder on Tigers' opponents. I'm not sure if the mystery will make much of a difference to Alabama. But, it's within Drinkwitz's rights as head coach to hold his cards close. My bet for QB1 remains Shawn Robinson, the transfer from TCU. He's the best dual threat option the Tigers seem to have, especially since Connor Bazelak is less than nine months removed from knee surgery, and Drinkwitz seems to like QBs who can use their legs along with their arms. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas was the team's third-leading rusher last season in addition throwing for 2,718 yards and 28 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 62.7 percent. On the ground, Thomas netted 440 rushing yards and scored the second-most rushing touchdowns on the team (seven). In his most productive year at TCU in 2018, Robinson threw for 1,334 yards and a 60.8 completion percentage while posting three rushing touchdowns and an average of 4.7 yards per rush. At Appalachian State, Drinkwitz often asked Thomas to stretch the pocket, use his legs to extend time for the passing game and run if there were first downs to be had. On paper, it looks like the best fit for that kind of system would be Robinson.
3. Blues should turn back to Binnington
Unless one of those mysterious hockey injuries is being hidden, I agree with P-D columnist colleague Benjamin Hochman that Blues coach Craig Berube should turn back to Jordan Binnington for Friday's first-round elimination game against the Canucks. The Blues' Game 5 loss can't be pinned entirely on Jake Allen, but that's not the entire point. Berube has to decide who he wants to ride with in an elimination setting. He has to pick who has the best chance to rise to the occasion under immense pressure. Allen is 1-2 in postseason games where the Blues are facing elimination. Binnington is 3-0, with the memories of last season's heroics during the Stanley Cup run still fresh in our minds. You better believe Binnington has a fresh chip on his shoulder after he was pulled from this series. I'd like to see how he responds. Give him the chance.
4. Tatum's tearing up the bubble
St. Louis native turned Celtics star Jayson Tatum is playing like the MVPITB. That's Most Valuable Player In The Bubble. Through two Celtics' wins the 22-year-old is averaging the sixth-most points in the playoffs (32.5) while leading the league in plus-minus (plus-48). He's shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from three while averaging nine rebounds, three assists and a block and a half per game. Good grief. Tatum already has a personal record of points scored during a playoff game (32) along with an NBA record as the youngest player to hit at least eight threes in a playoff game.
“We expect it now, for sure,” Celtics teammate Kemba Walker told reporters after Tatum led Boston to a second win against the 76ers. “He’s a superstar. He's a superstar. He’s been showing it night-in and night-out. He just makes the right reads, man. He’s a special talent.”
5. College football's COVID-19 jam
Here's the terrible spot college football has backed itself into, one that sits uncomfortably between a rock and a hard place.
The college model big-time sports leaders like SEC commissioner Greg Sankey so fiercely defend hinges on the outdated logic that "student athletes" are, above all, students. That is the common theme of amateurism, and it's trotted out every time players or advocates for players attempt to find ways to get student athletes a bigger share of the revenue pie their games create. We don't have to agree whether the current model is right or wrong to agree that it is indeed the model. So, using that model, there really should not be a difference in the conversations between what is safe and right for colleges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what is safe and right for college sports. If colleges are in session and holding on-campus gatherings, then college sports should be a go. It doesn't make sense to allow classes to meet, and dorms, frats and sorority houses to fill up, and then say no football games. Using the same logic, it doesn't make sense for colleges that have stopped on-campus gatherings and switched to online-only learning to attempt to justify why the only on-campus gatherings deemed "safe" are the practices and games taking place.
The pesky problem with this pandemic is that it's forcing the same college leaders who swear by the student athlete model to determine if they will stick with that model when, for the very first time, doing so doesn't benefit the bottom line.
