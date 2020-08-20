BenFred's 5: Is Cards' Carpenter one of the best bases-loaded hitters in modern history? Let's check

2. Predicting Mizzou's QB future

First-year Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz says he's going to keep his quarterback depth chart a secret, in part to make life harder on Tigers' opponents. I'm not sure if the mystery will make much of a difference to Alabama. But, it's within Drinkwitz's rights as head coach to hold his cards close. My bet for QB1 remains Shawn Robinson, the transfer from TCU. He's the best dual threat option the Tigers seem to have, especially since Connor Bazelak is less than nine months removed from knee surgery, and Drinkwitz seems to like QBs who can use their legs along with their arms. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas was the team's third-leading rusher last season in addition throwing for 2,718 yards and 28 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 62.7 percent. On the ground, Thomas netted 440 rushing yards and scored the second-most rushing touchdowns on the team (seven). In his most productive year at TCU in 2018, Robinson threw for 1,334 yards and a 60.8 completion percentage while posting three rushing touchdowns and an average of 4.7 yards per rush. At Appalachian State, Drinkwitz often asked Thomas to stretch the pocket, use his legs to extend time for the passing game and run if there were first downs to be had. On paper, it looks like the best fit for that kind of system would be Robinson.